Hancock County Court May 1 to May 31

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

May 1 to May 31

Rebecca A. Gray, 42, Penobscot. Gross sexual assault at Penobscot, Oct. 16, 2013. Dismissed. Assault at Penobscot, Oct. 16, 2013. $300.

Douglas M. Stokely, 27, Hancock. Elevated aggravated assault at Hancock, March 29, 2015. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Hancock, March 29, 2015, priors DV. Dismissed. Assault at Hancock, March 29, 2015. $500.

Jon J. Mylen, 30, Bucksport. Unlawful sexual touching at Bucksport, July 17, 2015. Dismissed. Assault at Bucksport, July 17, 2015. $300. Jail six months. Sexual assault at Bucksport, July 17, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful sexual contact at Bucksport, July 17, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful sexual contact at Bucksport, July 17, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful sexual contact at Bucksport, July 17, 2015. Dismissed.

Timothy Alvin Jones, 25, Stonington. Aggravated operating after HO revocation at Deer Isle, Sept. 24, 2015, priors. Dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Deer Isle, Sept. 24, 2015. $1,000. Jail six months. OUI (Drug or Combo) at Deer Isle, Sept. 24, 2015, one prior. $700. Susp. $700. Jail 30 days. License suspended three years. OUI (Drug or Combo) at Deer Isle, Sept. 24, 2015. Dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Deer Isle, Sept. 24, 2015. Dismissed.

Nancy Kephart, 75, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, Oct. 26, 2015. $500.

Brian Norton, 44, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Feb. 15, 2016. Dismissed. Obstruction report of crime at Bar Harbor, Feb. 15, 2016. $500. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, Feb. 15, 2016. $500.

Monica Phippen, 21, Surry. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Jan. 16, 2016. Jail 24 hours. Restitution $129.

Zackary Odell, 20, Stonington. Burglary at Stonington, Oct. 23, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Stonington, Oct. 23, 2015. $250. Criminal trespass at Stonington, Oct. 23, 2015. $250.

Brandon J. Thomas, 28, Southwest Harbor. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, March 26, 2016. $250.

Keith French, 38, Bucksport. Hindering apprehension or prosecution at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Not guilty. Obstructing government administration at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. $250.

Betty Lou French, 37, Bucksport. Hindering apprehension or prosecution at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Obstructing government administration at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail three days.

Kayley Jerome, 19, Bucksport. Assault at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. $300. Assault at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Not guilty. Criminal threatening at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Obstructing government administration at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail 24 hours.

Jason Peterson, 41, Bucksport. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by deception at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Theft of service at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Forgery at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Forgery at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2015. Dismissed.

Erin Brown, 40, Bucksport. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by deception at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Theft of services at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Misuse of identification at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Misuse of identification at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2015. Dismissed.

Lance Goodison, 24, Bath. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Northeast Harbor, July 1, 2016. $250. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Northeast Harbor, July 1, 2016. Dismissed.

Eric Fletcher, 38, Milbridge. Manslaughter at Ellsworth, March 29, 2016. Dismissed. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, March 29, 2016. Dismissed.

Amanda Spicer, 31, Wiscasset. Failure to register vehicle at Bucksport, July 13, 2016. $100.

Jessob D. Hayward, 18, Franklin. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Eastbrook, July 3, 2016. $250. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Eastbrook, July 3, 2016. $250. Susp. $250.

Jennifer Beede, 36, Bangor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Dedham, priors. June 28, 2016. Jail six months. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Dedham, June 28, 2016. Dismissed.

Justin P. Dowd, 33, Waltham, Mass. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 5, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Carlos E. Galindo, 43, Hialeah, Fla./Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 11, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 10, 2016. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, Sept. 10, 2016. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Mount Desert, Feb. 26. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Mount Desert, Feb. 26, Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Mount Desert, Feb. 26. $250. Susp. $250.

Terrance L. Haynes, 62, Somesville. Criminal mischief at Northeast Harbor, Sept. 11, 2016. Unconditional discharge.

Kevin Wiseman, 31, Brooklin/Ellsworth. Criminal threatening at Ellsworth, Sept. 26, 2016. $250. Domestic violence assault at Franklin, April 11. Jail seven days.

Trevor King, 21, Orland. Burglary at Bucksport, Sept. 9, 2016. Not guilty. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, Sept. 9, 2016. Not guilty.

Jesse J. Langley, 38, Greenbush. Burglary at Surry, Feb. 25, 2016. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Surry, Feb. 25, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Surry, Feb. 25, 2016. Jail nine months, all but 15 days suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $750. Criminal trespass at Surry, Feb. 25, 2016. Jail 15 days.

Joshua B. Forcier, 38, Trenton. OUI (Alcohol) at Southwest Harbor. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Southwest Harbor, Oct. 8, 2016. Dismissed.

Alexander A. Dmitrieff, 20, Northeast Harbor. Burglary at Bar Harbor, Oct. 16, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, Oct. 16, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided. Burglary at Bar Harbor, Oct. 16, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided. Burglary at Bar Harbor, Oct. 16, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, Oct. 16, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Sherman L. Merchant III, 32, Gouldsboro/Cherryfield. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Birch Harbor, Sept. 10, 2016. Department of Corrections seven days. Restitution $200. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Birch Harbor, Sept. 10, 2016. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Hancock, Dec. 7, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections six years, all but 30 months suspended. Probation three years. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Hancock, Dec. 7, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Hancock, Dec. 7, 2016. Operating while license suspended/revoked-OUI at Hancock, Dec. 7, 2016, prior. $600. Department of Corrections seven years. Violating condition of release at Hancock, Dec. 7, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, Dec. 17, 2016. Department of Corrections five days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Gouldsboro, Jan. 26. Department of Corrections six months. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, Jan. 26. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Gouldsboro, Aug. 8, 2016. $400. Susp. $400. Department of Corrections 30 months.

James A. Day Jr., 22, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 17, 2016. Jail 90 days. Restitution $28.92. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 17, 2016. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized use of property at Ellsworth, Oct. 18, 2016. Jail 90 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 18, 2016. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 16, 2016. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 16, 2016. Jail 90 days. Restitution $72. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 16, 2016. Jail 90 days. Restitution $1,964.

Leslie A. Norton, 23, Winter Harbor. Burglary at Winter Harbor, July 28, 2016. Dismissed.

Harold L. Pottle II, 42, Ellsworth. Trafficking in prison contraband at Ellsworth, Oct. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Oct. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Oct. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Oct. 29, 2016. $400. Jail 30 days. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Oct. 23, 2016. Jail 15 days. Restitution $495. Permitting attachment of false plates at Lamoine, Feb. 3. Jail two days. Violating condition or release at Lamoine, Feb. 3. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Jan. 27. Jail two days. Unauthorized dissemination of private images at Bucksport, Feb. 21. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Feb. 21. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Feb. 21. Jail five days. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Sullivan, Oct. 29, 2016. $350. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, Jan. 27. $350.

Timothy Cox Cook Jr., 36, Tremont. Domestic violence assault at Tremont, Nov. 4, 2016. Jail 15 days. Probation one year. Endangering the welfare of a child at Tremont, Nov. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Endangering the welfare of a child at Tremont, Nov. 4, 2016. Dismissed.

Veronica Breceda-Harris, 44, Bar Harbor. Protective order from harassment violation at Bar Harbor, Nov. 4. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, Nov. 4, 2016. Not guilty.

David G. Akerley, 63, Lewiston. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Sept. 9, 2016. $250.

Gerald C. Kane Jr., 56, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Hancock, Oct. 25, 2016, priors. Jail 15 days. Restitution $22.31.

Dale E. Johnson, 23, Ellsworth. Aggravated assault at Ellsworth, Nov. 28, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Nov. 28, 2016. Jail six months, all suspended. Probation one year.

Kayla Stanley, 23, Harrington. Theft by receiving stolen property at Ellsworth, July 30, 2016. Dismissed.

Erica Boyington, 38, Ellsworth. Aggravated assault at Ellsworth, June 22, 2015. Dismissed. Reckless conduct at Ellsworth, June 22, 2015. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, June 22, 2015. Dismissed. Endangering the welfare of a child at Ellsworth, June 22, 2015. Jail 88 days.

Darrell Thurston, 46, Otis. Eluding an officer at Lamoine, Dec. 14, 2016. Department of Corrections 15 months. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Lamoine, Dec. 14, 2016, prior. $1,000. Department of Corrections 15 months. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug at Otis, Dec. 12, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections three years. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug at Lamoine, Dec. 14, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections three years. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Trenton, May 11. Dismissed. Violating condition or release at Trenton, May 11. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Trenton, May 11. Jail 30 days.

Richard J. Newbury III, 32, Blue Hill. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Orland, Dec. 17, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Christopher A. Robertson, 55, Otis. Domestic violence assault at Otis, Dec. 20, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal restraint at Otis, Dec. 20, 2016. Dismissed.

Michael B. Rock, 69, Franklin. OUI (Alcohol) at Franklin, Dec. 24, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended150 days.

James G. Richardson, 30, Hancock. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Dec. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Ellsworth, Dec. 29, 2016. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Dec. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Dec. 29, 2016. $150.

Constance Taylor, 64, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Jan. 1. Dismissed. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Jan. 1. Dismissed. Domestic violence terrorizing at Bar Harbor, Jan. 1. Dismissed.

Christopher R. Sullivan, 34, Southwest Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Jan. 7. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Jan. 7. Dismissed.

Linwood A. Mann, 47, Dexter. Criminal mischief at Otis, Aug. 30, 2016. $250. Criminal attempt at Otis, Aug. 30, 2016. Dismissed.

John T. Fottrell, 56, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Jan. 13. $500. License Suspended150 days. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, Jan. 13. Dismissed.

Lucas H. Bundy, 38, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Jan. 15. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Leon B. Jacobs, 44, Southwest Harbor. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 21. Illegal importation of schedule drugs at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 21. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of heroin at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 21. $400. Jail three years, all but 60 days suspended. Probation two years.

Jesse C. Couto, 29, Mount Desert. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 21. Dismissed. Illegal importation of scheduled drugs at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 21. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of heroin at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 21. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Anthony J. Spellman, 53, Hancock. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Jan. 20. Jail 48 hours.

William Albert Andrews, 50, Ellsworth. Domestic violence reckless conduct at Ellsworth, Jan. 29. Dismissed. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Ellsworth, Jan. 29. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Jan. 29. No additional information provided. Obstructing report of injury at Ellsworth, Jan. 29. Dismissed. Criminal attempt at Ellsworth, Jan. 29. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, Jan. 29. Dismissed.

Tanya Tamika Prime, 48, Brooklin. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Brooklin, Dec. 6, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Brooklin, Dec. 6, 2016. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Brooklin, Dec. 6, 2016. $1,000.

Edgar B. Pung, 29, Ellsworth. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, Feb. 3. $500. Jail 30 days. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, Feb. 3. Dismissed.

James E. Jordan, 57, Mount Desert. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Feb. 5. $500.

Nicholas Maniscalco, 25, Mariaville. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Feb. 3. $250. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Feb. 3. $250. Susp. $250.

Dylan J. Seiber, 22, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, Jan. 12, prior. $500.

Edmanuel Rodriguez, 29, Milbridge. OUI (Drugs or Combo) at Gouldsboro, Feb. 8. $500. License suspended150 days. Operating vehicle without license at Gouldsboro, Feb. 8. Dismissed.

Terence K. Odell, 27, Stonington. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Stonington, Feb. 8. $500. Jail 30 days.

Kayla M. Hutchinson, 29, Hancock. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Feb. 18. Jail seven days.

James K. Hall Jr., 26, Orland. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Feb. 21. $750.

Joshua Adam Jones, 25, Sedgwick. OUI (Alcohol) at Penobscot, Feb. 19. $500. License suspended 150 days. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Penobscot, Feb. 19. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop at Penobscot, Feb. 19. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Sedgwick, March 24. Dismissed.

Holli L. Greenlaw, 33, Bangor. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Gouldsboro, Nov. 7, 2016. Dismissed.

Robert M. Hill, no age listed, Ellsworth. Violating municipal shellfish ordinance at Gouldsboro, Jan. 5. $300.

Joseph P. Lagasse, 50, Gouldsboro. Violating municipal shellfish ordinance at Gouldsboro, Jan. 5. $300.

Michael S. Mitchell, 38, Hancock. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Feb. 25. Jail 24 hours.

Alan Mikal L. Abbott, 44, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Verona Island, March 2. $250.

Chris A. Fennelly, 59, Lamoine. Burning prohibited material at Lamoine, March 6. $100.

Jason Allen Lenfest, 43, Deer Isle. Violating protection from abuse order at Deer Isle, March 5. Jail six months. Violating protection from abuse order at Deer Isle, April 1. Jail six months.

Michael W. Yurchick Jr., 43, Sedgwick. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, Feb. 6. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Christopher Lee Smith, 36, Sullivan. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, March 10. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Sullivan, March 10. $150.

Jamie L. Brown, 37, Sullivan. Refusing to sign criminal summons at Ellsworth, Feb. 27. Dismissed.

Moriah T. Nutter, 23, Deer Isle. OUI (Alcohol) at Sedgwick, March 11. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Scott A. Bagley, 52, Fairfield. Burglary at Southwest Harbor, Sept. 26, 2015. Jail six months. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, Sept. 26, 2015. Jail six months. Forgery at Southwest Harbor, Nov. 23, 2015. Jail six months.

Mitat Cela, 55, Salem, Mass. Rule violation, operation with false duty status at Trenton, Dec. 27, 2016. $500.

Rachael D. Wood, 24, Lagrange. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 17. Jail 48 hours. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 17. Jail 48 hours.

Kristan R. Pottle, 28, Steuben. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, March 17. $500. License suspended150 days.

Luis A. Fidalgo, 52, Dartmouth, Mass. Rule violation at Frenchboro, March 18. $100.

Yelena Kunkel, 50, Stonington. Failure to register vehicle at Stonington, March 21. $100.

William R. Emerson Jr., 48, Dedham. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Feb. 23. $250. Restitution $3.99.

Desiree Grant, 20, Columbia. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, March 18. $250.

Christopher A. Ortiz, 24, Orland. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, Feb. 25. $250.

Gregory A. Gilley, 29, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, Feb. 15, 2013. Jail six months. Illegal possession of firearm at Southwest Harbor, Feb. 15, 2013. Jail six months.

Jason O. Rothe, 44, Hancock. Terrorizing at Hancock, March 31. Jail five days. Disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place at Hancock, March 31. Jail five days. Violating protection from abuse order at Hancock, April 7. Jail 364 days, all but 30 suspended. Probation one year. Violating condition of release at Hancock, April 7. Jail 30 days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Hancock, April 7. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop at Hancock, April 7. Jail 30 days.

Ryan M. Tardiff, 31, Eastbrook. OUI (Alcohol) at Osborn, Feb. 6. $500. Jail two days. License suspended150 days.

Dustin Jay Watts, 24, Camden. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, March 10. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, March 19. $250.

Anthony M. Sampson, 21, Franklin. Operating vehicle without license at Hancock, March 30. $150.

Eliza K. Billings, 30, Ellsworth. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 10. Penobscot Jail three days.

Zachery Spaulding, 34, Hampden. OUI (Drugs or Combo)-no test at Ellsworth, April 11. $600. Jail 10 days. License suspended one year 60 days. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, April 11. Dismissed. Endangering the welfare of a child at Ellsworth, April 11. Jail 10 days.

Rina C. Grierson, 39, Bass Harbor. Failure to register vehicle at Southwest Harbor, March 28. $100.

Nicholas S. Pesek, 36, Sedgwick. Failure to register vehicle at Stonington, April 3. $100.

Jason G. McMillian, 21, Lamoine. Failure to register vehicle at Southwest Harbor, March 31. $100.

Timothy E. Levesque, 52, Trenton. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Mount Desert, April 16. $250.

Horace Samuel Neptune Jr., 29, Perry. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Hancock, April 2. Guilty. No additional information provided. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Bucksport, April 18. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Michael Webb, 49, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, April 19. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Nicholas G. Goodrich, 17, Trenton. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, March 16. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Annette M. Dana, 48, Indian Township. Operating vehicle without license at Orland, March 31. $150.

Derek Lee Lanpher, 30, Southwest Harbor. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Hancock, March 4. $150.

Kendrick L. Beal, 34, Lamoine. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, Jan. 29, prior. $500. Jail two days. Forgery at Hancock, Jan. 29. Jail two days. Failing to give correct name, address or DOB at Hancock, Jan. 29. Jail two days.

Rebeca L. Gray, 40, Eastbrook. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, April 10, prior. $500.

Courtney M. Raymond, 22, Bangor. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, March 31. $150.

Sebastian J. Moore, 47, Bar Harbor. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Bar Harbor, March 6. $700. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Bar Harbor, March 6. Dismissed.

Nealey McIninch, 21, Deer Isle. Assault at Stonington, April 9. $300.

Laurie Ann Locke, 47, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, May 2. Jail 30 days.

Serhiy Yavorskyy, 35, Cazenovia, N.Y. Rule violation, operation with false duty status at Ellsworth, March 2. $250.

Benjamin Phippen, 25, Bangor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Dedham, prior, April 14. $500.

Joseph Leonard Gionet, 52, Verona Island. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, May 5. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim at Verona Island, May 10. Dismissed. Tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim at Verona Island, May 10. Dismissed. Violating protection from abuse order at Verona Island, May 10. Department of Corrections 364 days, all but seven days suspended. Probation one year. Violating protection from abuse order at Verona Island, May 10. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Verona Island, May 10. Department of Corrections seven days. Violating condition of release at Verona Island, May 10. Department of Corrections seven days.

Jonathan R. Ramos, 28, Homestead, Fla. Operating vehicle without license at Mount Desert, March 18. $150.

Kristopher Smith, 27, Bucksport. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, May 12, one prior. $700. Jail 10 days. License suspended three years, 275 days. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Ellsworth, May 12. Jail 10 days. Endangering the welfare of a child at Ellsworth, May 12. Dismissed.

Wilfred Robertson, 68, Meredith, N.H. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, May 18. Jail 24 hours.

James R. Grimes, 57, Bucksport. Terrorizing at Bucksport, May 19. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bucksport, May 19. Jail 24 hours.

Nicole Morrone, 28, Bangor. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 26. Jail 48 hours.

Sandra Dembowski, 30, Blue Hill. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Blue Hill, May 28. Dismissed.

Norman Bamford, 30, Sullivan. Allowing dog to be at large at Sullivan, Oct. 24, priors. No additional information provided. Keeping dangerous dog at Sullivan, Oct. 24, 2016. No additional information provided.

Jacob D. Skinsacos, 20, Castine. Minor possessing liquor at Castine, Nov. 5, 2016. Dismissed.

Colby R. Candage, 19, Bar Harbor. Use of drug paraphernalia at Trenton, Oct. 29, 2016. $300.

Sergio L. Heese, 30, Rockland. Marine worm digging without license at Hancock, Jan. 30. $150.

Michael W. Page, 51, Hancock. Violating fishing rule at Sullivan, March 14. $100.

Michael Rust, 20, Bridgton. Minor transporting liquor at Castine, April 13. License suspended 30 days.

Jarryd Baiarrio, 24, Bangor. Smoking in an MV w/person less than 16 years of age at Bucksport, April 2. $50.

Zachary D. Hartley, 21, Millinocket. Minor transporting liquor at Orland, April 20. No additional information provided.

Tylor D. Matthews, 19, Franklin. Violating fishing rule at Franklin, Feb. 5. $100.

Melissa J. Davis, 62, Sullivan. Out of door burning violation at Sullivan, April 10. $50.

Misty S. Young, 52, Bucksport. Carrying passenger on ATV without headgear at Bucksport, May 12. $100.

Eric Fish, 20, Glenburn. Operating without safety equipment at Eastbrook, May 7. $100.