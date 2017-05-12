Hancock County Court March 1-31

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

March 1 to March 31

Walter F. Garcia, 28, Stonington. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport. $250. Susp. $250.

Walter J. Fairfax, 28, Blue Hill. Criminal trespass at Stonington, July 14, 2013. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Stonington, July 14, 2013. $250.

Michael W. Clark, 31, Bucksport. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bucksport, Dec. 3, 2013. $400. Jail 10 years, all but six months suspended. Probation three years. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bucksport. $400. Susp. $400. Jail six months. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bucksport. $400. Susp. $400. Jail six months. Aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bucksport, Dec. 10, 2013. Dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property at Bucksport, Dec. 10, 2013. No additional information provided. Criminal forfeiture of property at Bucksport, Dec. 10, 2013. Dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property at Bucksport, Dec. 10, 2013. No additional information provided. Criminal forfeiture of property at Bucksport, Dec. 10, 2013. No additional information provided. Criminal forfeiture of property at Bucksport, Dec. 19, 2013. No additional information provided. Criminal conspiracy at Bucksport, May 1, 2013. $400. Susp. $400. Jail six months. Illegal possession of firearm at Bucksport, Dec. 3, 2013. Dismissed.

Jordan N. Reed, 29, Hancock. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, April 1, 2014. $250.

Beckton Brownlow, 21, Blue Hill, Burglary at Blue Hill, Jan. 20, 2014. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Blue Hill, Jan. 20, 2014. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Blue Hill, Jan. 20, 2014. Jail six months, all suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $520. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Blue Hill, Jan. 16, 2016. $250. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, Jan. 16, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, March 18, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, May 23, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Blue Hill, May 23, 2016.

Karen M. Manning, 49, Sullivan. Exceeding elver fishing quota at Sullivan, May 21, 2014. $2,000.

Sarah L. Gardner, 37, Portland. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Sept. 16, 2014. Probation continued. No sentence imposed.

Brian Michael Gullion, 23, Bar Harbor. Attaching false plates at Bar Harbor, Nov. 29, 2014. $150.

Kristen Lynn Manheim Rogde, 51, Sedgwick. Theft by deception at Trenton, Sept. 12, 2011. Probation partially revoked. Probation continued. No sentence imposed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Tremont, Oct. 1, 2016. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Tremont, Oct. 1, 2016, priors. Department of Corrections three years, all suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $5,400. Unlawful possession of heroin at Tremont, Oct. 1, 2016. $400.

Steven Roberson, 38, Hancock/Ellsworth. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Hancock, May 24, 2015. $500. Jail 60 days. Failure to register vehicle at Hancock, May 24, 2015. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Sept. 6, 2015. Jail 10 days. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Bar Harbor, Sept. 6, 2015. $500. Jail 60 days. OUI (Drugs or combo) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 6, 2015, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years.

Kyle Lloyd, 23, Fort Fairfield. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Sept. 8, 2015, priors. Department of Corrections 18 months. Restitution $8.08.

Rebecca L. Nersessian, 30, Connor Township. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Sept. 8, 2015, priors. Department of Corrections two years. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, Sept. 8, 2015, two priors. $1,000. Department of Corrections six months. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, March 9, 2017. $400. Department of Corrections six months. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 9, 2017. Department of Corrections six months. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, March 9, 2017. $400.

Ryan B. Leith, 35, Brooklin. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Brooklin, June. 28, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Brooklin, June. 28, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Brooklin, June 28, 2015. Department of Corrections two years, all but nine months one day suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $6,095. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, Jan. 12, 2016. $400. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Jan. 12, 2016. Department of Corrections 72 hours. Driving to endanger at Bucksport, Jan. 8, 2016. $75. Susp. $75. Department of Corrections 10 days. License Suspended 30 days. Operating while license Suspended or revokes at Bucksport, Jan. 8, 2016. Department of Corrections 10 days. Refusing to sign summons at Bucksport, Jan. 8, 2016. Department of Corrections 10 days. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Jan. 8, 2016. Department of Corrections 10 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Bucksport, Feb. 14, 2016. $600. Susp. $600. Department of Corrections seven days. License Suspended one year. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Feb. 14, 2016. Department of Corrections seven days.

Rebecca L. Tetlow, 37, Gouldsboro. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Hancock, March 1, 2013. Department of Corrections three years, all but six months suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $52,970.12

Althea Messer, 32, Hancock. Criminal mischief at Hancock, Oct. 2, 2015. $500. Assault at Hancock, Oct. 2, 2015. $500.

Ethan E. Moon, 25, Sedgwick. Operate after habitual offender revocation at Blue Hill, Nov. 11, 2015, prior. Dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Blue Hill, Nov. 11, 2015. $1,000. Jail 90 days.

Trey Harford, 24, Swanville. Eluding an officer at Orland, Nov. 9, 2015. Jail 18 months, all but six months suspended. Probation one year.

Robert Merrill Peabody, 28, Ellsworth. Failure to comply with Sex Offender Reg. Act at Ellsworth, Dec. 5, 2015, second offense. Jail six months, all but 60 days suspended. Probation one year. Criminal attempt at Ellsworth, Feb. 5, 2017. Dismissed.

Kenneth W. Gray, 29, Sedgwick. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug at Blue Hill, Feb. 22, 2015. $400. Department of Corrections three years. Restitution $120. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Deer Isle, Jan. 13, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections three years. Restitution $120. Violating condition of release at Deer Isle, Jan. 13, 2016. Jail 30 days. Criminal forfeiture of property at Deer Isle, Jan. 13, 2016. No additional information provided.

Kelsey L. Michaud, 24, Alton. Operating while license Suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, Nov. 10, 2015. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, Nov. 10, 2015. Dismissed.

Ailin Daniel Rafferty, 33, West Tremont. Assault on an officer at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal threatening w/dangerous weapon at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2015. Dismissed. Terrorizing at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal threatening at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2015. Dismissed. Terrorizing at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2015. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Trenton, Dec. 29, 2015. $300.

Jesse W. Dodge, 35, Frankfort. Criminal attempt at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2015. Jail 90 days. Restitution $987. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2015. Jail 90 days. Burglary at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2015. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2015, priors. Jail 90 days. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2015. Jail 90 days. Burglary at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2015. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2015. Jail 90 days. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2015. Jail 90 days. Burglary at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2015. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2015. Jail 90 days. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2015. Jail 90 days. Burglary at Dedham, Aug. 21, 2015. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Dedham, Aug. 21, 2015, priors. Jail 90 days. Criminal mischief at Dedham, Aug. 21, 2015. Jail 90 days. Burglary at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015. Department of Corrections five years, all but 411 days suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $2,560.22 Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015, priors. Jail 90 days. Criminal mischief at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015. Jail 90 days. Burglary at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015. Jail 90 days. Criminal trespass at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015. Jail 90 days. Criminal mischief at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015. Jail 90 days. Burglary at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015, priors. Jail 90 days. Criminal mischief at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015. Jail 90 days. Burglary at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015. Jail 90 days. Burglary at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015, priors. Jail 90 days. Criminal mischief at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2015. Jail 90 days.

David Smith, 48, Stonington. Arson at Stonington, Nov. 17, 2014. Jail one year, all but 30 days suspended. Probation two years. Aggravated criminal mischief at Stonington, Nov. 17, 2014. Department of Corrections one year, all but 30 days suspended. Probation two years.

Tracy J. Allan, 53, Bar Harbor. Fugitive from justice no town listed, Nov. 5, 1999. Dismissed.

Jamie L. Brown, 37, Sullivan. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Franklin, Feb. 25, 2016. Department of Corrections one year. Terrorizing at Franklin, Feb. 25, 2016. Department of Corrections one year. Criminal conspiracy at Ellsworth, Dec. 1, 2016. Jail 38 days. Restitution $682.92. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Dec. 1, 2016. Jail 38 days. Restitution $682.92.

Nathaniel Isaiah Sargent, 28, Bass Harbor. Eluding an officer at Sullivan, May 6, 2016. Department of Corrections five years, all but nine months suspended. Probation two years.

George Gray, 50, Blue Hill. Unlawful possession of hydrocodone at Surry, May 18, 2016. No additional information provided. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Surry, May 18, 2016. $400. Jail 45 days.

Neil Douglas Salisbury, 66, Lamoine. Operating while license Suspended or revoked at Trenton, May 10, 2016. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Trenton, May 10, 2016. $250. Failure to register vehicle at Trenton May 10, 2016. $250.

Michael Johnston, 40, Gouldsboro. Operating after habitual offender revocation no town listed, April 13, 2016, prior. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Sullivan, April 13, 2016. $500. Jail 15 days.

Erik Balchen, 31, Jonesport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 19, 2016. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, May 19, 2016. Dismissed.

Joshua R. Colson, 35, Hancock. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, June 3, 2016. $500. Jail 364 days, all suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $240. Criminal forfeiture or property at Ellsworth, June 3, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Tremont, June 26, 2016. Jail 24 hours. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Gouldsboro, Dec. 21, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, Dec. 21, 2016. Dismissed.

Colman Kerner, 29, Southborough, Mass. OUI (Alcohol) at Mount Desert, June 11, 2016. Dismissed.

Thomas C. LaCrosse, 32, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 23, 2016, priors. Guilty. No Additional information provided. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 23, 2016. Dismissed.

Candice Gatcomb, 23, Gouldsboro. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Gouldsboro, April 10, 2016. $300. Restitution $2,259.50.

Robert E. Pinkham Jr., 32, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Mount Desert, June 15, 2016, prior. $500.

Scotty Edwin Clark, 33, Waldo. Fishing for or taking shellfish from closed area at Sedgwick, July 6, 2016. $300.

Richard A. Sanborn Jr., 22, Seal Cove. OUI (Alcohol) – no test at Bar Harbor, July 15, 2016. Dismissed. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 15, 2016. $500. Jail seven days. License suspended 150 days. Restitution $1,000. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Bar Harbor, July 15, 2016. Jail two days. Failure to stop, provide information at Bar Harbor, July 15, 2016. Jail two days. Failure to stop, remain, provide information at Bar Harbor, July 15, 2016 Jail two days. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Bar Harbor, July 15, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Trenton, Aug. 9, 2016. Jail two days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2016. $250.

Mitchell S. Eaton, 51, Deer Isle. OUI (Alcohol) at Stonington, July 19, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Failing to stop for officer at Stonington, July 19, 2016. Dismissed. Untagged lobster traps, chapter 25 at Stonington, June 12, 2016. $750.

William Blake Haass, 22, Lamoine. Aggravated assault at Bar Harbor, July 25, 2016. Dismissed.

Dylan T. Joy, 23, Ellsworth. Aggravated criminal trespass at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 3, 2016. $300. Jail five days.

Derek D. Bradford, 32, Ellsworth. Theft of services at Ellsworth, May 2, 2016. Dismissed. Theft of services at Ellsworth, May 2, 2016, priors. Theft of services at Ellsworth, May 2, 2016. Jail six months, all suspended. Administrative release sentence one year. Restitution $1,090. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, Jan. 11, 2017. $350.

Summer Baker, 35, Surry. Failing to report at Ellsworth, June 17, 2016. Jail four days.

Daniel L. Stewart, 33, Seal Harbor. Violating condition of release at Northeast Harbor, Aug. 7, 2016. Dismissed.

Mark Lane Broussard, 47, College Station, Texas. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Aug. 9, 2016. $850. License suspended 150 days.

William Labelle, 54, Mariaville. OUI (Alcohol) at Mariaville, July 1, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Ashley D. Kidder, 28, Gouldsboro. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Trenton, July 16, 2016, prior. $250.

Thomas A. Keenan, 53, Gouldsboro. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Gouldsboro, April 23, 2016. Dismissed.

Brendon M. Morris, 37, Ellsworth. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Sept. 6, 2016. Jail 14 hours.

Justin J. Cirrincione, 31, Machias. Driving to endanger at Trenton, Sept. 13, 2016. $575. Penobscot Jail 72 hours. License suspended 30 days.

Kevin Pedersen, 25, Augusta. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, Aug. 1, 2016. Dismissed.

Michael Church, 45, Franklin. Criminal threatening at Franklin, July 20, 2016. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Franklin, July 20, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Franklin, July 20, 2016. Dismissed.

Michael David Garrity, 35, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 25, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail 10 days. License suspended three years. Registration suspended.

Ronald Golden, 32, Enfield. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Trenton, Sept. 23, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided. Illegal possession of firearm at Lincoln, Sept. 23, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided. Criminal forfeiture of property at Lincoln, Sept. 23, 2016. No additional information provided. Criminal forfeiture of property at Lincoln, Sept. 23, 2016. No additional information provided.

Jessica A. Grindle, 36, Sedgwick/Orland. Operating while license Suspended or revoked at Blue Hill, Sept. 7, 2016. $250. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Jan. 12, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Jan. 12, 2017, priors. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized use of property at Ellsworth, Jan. 12, 2017. Jail three days. Restitution $349.50

Amanda Griffin, 36, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Sept. 16, 2016, prior. $500. Jail 48 hours. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Sept. 16, 2016. Jail 45 hours. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Sept. 16, 2016. Dismissed.

Jacob Melvin Rebar, 37, Deer Isle. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Stonington, Oct. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence terrorizing at Stonington, Oct. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Stonington, Oct. 4, 2016. Dismissed.

Tracy Sue Blanchard, 47, Bartlett Hill, N.H. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, Oct. 6, 2016. Dismissed. Possession of marijuana up to 1¼ oz. at Bar Harbor, Oct. 6, 2016. Dismissed.

Christina A. Richards, 39, Corpus Christi, Texas. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 8, 2016, three-plus priors. $2,100. Department of Corrections 18 months, all but four months suspended. Probation two years. License suspended eight years. Operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI at Bar Harbor, Oct. 8, 2016. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Bar Harbor, Oct. 8, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Trenton, Sept. 13, 2016. $300. Jail four months. Assault at Trenton, Sept. 13, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Trenton, Sept. 13, 2016. Dismissed. Operating while license Suspended or revoked-OUI at Trenton, Sept. 13, 2016. Dismissed.

Devin M. Butler, 21, Winter Harbor. Violating condition or release at Gouldsboro, Oct. 8, 2016. Jail 24 hours.

Thomas Richardson, 30, Ellsworth. Operating meth laboratory at Ellsworth, Oct. 17, 2016. Department of Corrections three years, all but six months suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $2,474.85.

Dustin Boudreau, 25, Bar Harbor. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, Oct. 29, 2016. $150. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Bar Harbor, Oct. 29, 2016. $150.

Ashlee J. Leighton Bragg, 22, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. Dismissed. Furnishing liquor to a minor at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. $300.

Nicholas M. Testa, 41, Ellsworth. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Sept. 15, 2016. Dismissed.

Robert A. Blanchard, 27, Eddington. Failure to stop all-terrain vehicle at Great Pond, Oct. 13, 2016. $100. Operating unregistered ATV at Great Pond, Oct. 13, 2016. $200.

Nathan M. Bradeen, 37, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Nov. 4, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Bar Harbor, Nov. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition or release at Bar Harbor, Nov. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Use of drug paraphernalia at Bar Harbor, Nov. 4, 2016. Dismissed.

Katrina Preble, 52, Sullivan. Violating protection from abuse order at Sullivan, Nov. 14, 2016. Dismissed.

Jay N. Boyce, 25, Stonington. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Nov. 15, 2016. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Tyler W. Lawson, 27, Blue Hill. Motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus MPH over speed limit at Deer Isle, Oct. 15, 2016. Dismissed.

Harry Ellis Larrabee III, 20, Bowdoin. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Blue Hill, Nov. 10, 2016. Dismissed.

Stephen E. Larrabee Jr., 37, Prospect. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, Jan. 5, 2016. $250. Restitution $729.99.

Christopher J. Michaud, 30, Orland. Criminal mischief at Blue Hill, May 23, 2016. $250. Restitution $3,500.

Joshua McAllian, 38, Ellsworth. Criminal threatening at Ellsworth, Dec. 3, 2016. Dismissed.

Joseph E. Lamoureux, 20, Winter Harbor. Criminal mischief at Gouldsboro, Oct. 3, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Gouldsboro, Oct. 3, 2016. $100.

Dylan Alvin Whitten, 20, Winter Harbor. Burglary at Gouldsboro, Oct. 3, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Gouldsboro, Oct. 3, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Gouldsboro, Oct. 3, 2016. $200.

Gregory J. Orehostky, 43, Morrisville, N.C. OUI (Drugs or Combo) at Ellsworth, Dec. 6, 2016. Dismissed.

Lawrence Romer III, 48, Ellsworth. Reckless conduct at Ellsworth, Dec. 10, 2016. Jail nine months, all but seven days suspended. Probation two years.

David Burnett, 37, Lisbon. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 6, 2016. $250. Restitution $149.

Ian M. Carey, 35, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Oct. 23, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, Oct. 23, 2016. Dismissed.

James T. Farley, 29, Ellsworth. Robbery at Southwest Harbor, Dec. 17, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal threatening with dangerous weapon at Southwest Harbor, Dec. 17, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Southwest Harbor, Dec. 17, 2016. $300. Jail 75 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, Dec. 17, 2016. Dismissed.

Caleb Allen Heanssler, 22, Deer Isle. OUI (Alcohol) at Sedgwick, Dec. 21, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Adam Rafferty, 25, Surry. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Nov. 12, 2016. $250. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, Nov. 12, 2016. Dismissed.

Melissa C.A. Clark, 24, Franklin. Endangering the welfare of a child at Gouldsboro, Nov. 28, 2016. Dismissed.

Stephen J. Hinkel, 39, Hancock. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, Dec. 27, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Hancock, Dec. 27, 2016. Jail two days.

Tyler W. Cousins, 30, Deer Isle. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Blue Hill, Dec. 13, 2016. $350. Criminal attempt at Blue Hill, Dec. 30, 2016. Dismissed.

Timothy R. Reynolds, 28, Bar Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI at Bar Harbor, Dec. 6, 2016. No additional information provided.

Ernest E. Winters, 42, Ellsworth. Operating while license Suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, Dec. 3, 2016. $500. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Jan. 25, 2017, prior. $500.

Lindsey J. Lewis, 28, Tremont. Violating conditions of release at Tremont, Dec. 7, 2016. $250.

Kory A. Schmidt, 23, Waldoboro. OUI (Alcohol) at Verona Island, Dec. 31, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Verona Island, Dec. 31, 2016. $800. License suspended 30 days.

Timothy E. Rivers, 30, Gouldsboro. Burglary at Hancock, Jan. 6, 2017. Dismissed. Aggravated criminal trespass at Hancock, Jan. 6, 2017. Dismissed. Assault at Hancock, Jan. 6, 2017. $300. Department of Corrections two years, all suspended. Probation one year six months. Restitution $872.41. Criminal mischief at Hancock, Jan. 6, 2017. Jail six months, all suspended.

Scott Haslam, 30, Eastbrook. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Eastbrook, Nov. 24, 2016. Dismissed.

Robert W. Mann, 38, Brooklin. OUI (Alcohol) at Blue Hill, Jan. 6, 2017. $650. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license at Blue Hill, Jan. 6, 2017. Dismissed.

Jade Giger, 30, Gouldsboro. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Gouldsboro, Dec. 17, 2016. $400. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, Dec. 17, 2017. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, Feb. 21, 2017. Jail five days.

Jamie S. Matlack, 43, Sedgwick. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Jan. 12, 2017. Jail four days. Restitution $349.50.

Shana C. Tucker, 28, Hancock. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Jan. 16, 2017. Jail two days. Restitution $12.84. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Jan. 16, 2017. Dismissed.

Michael J. Vargo, 27, Sullivan. Domestic violence assault at Sullivan, Jan. 18, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Sullivan, Jan. 18, 2017. $500.

Justin N. Kane, 21, Sullivan. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Jan. 15, 2017. Jail 24 hours. Restitution $112.79.

Joshua K. Gale, 23, Sedgwick. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Blue Hill, Jan. 9, 2017. $100.

Zackery T. Hall, 21, Stonington/Prospect. OUI (Alcohol) at Deer Isle, Jan. 26, 2017. $500. Jail five days. License suspended 150 days. Driving to endanger at Deer Isle, Jan. 26, 2017. Dismissed. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Deer Isle, Jan. 26, 2017. Jail two days. Minor transporting liquor at Deer Isle, Jan. 26, 2017. Dismissed.

Ryan C. Grindle, 20, Prospect. Possessing revoked, mutilated, fictitious or fraudulent license/ID card at Castine, Jan. 26, 2017. $250. Minor possessing liquor at Castine, Jan. 26, 2017. $250.

Austin Kleffman, 28, Trenton. Criminal conspiracy at Ellsworth, Dec. 1, 2016. Jail 38 days. Restitution $682.

Stacy Austin, 24, Seal Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Jan. 13, 2017. $250. Restitution $46.31.

Timothy Lee Bray, 19, Stonington. Allowing minor to posses or consume liquor at Stonington, Feb. 4, 2017. $2,000. Allowing minor to posses or consume liquor at Stonington, Feb. 4, 2017. $1,000. Violating condition or release at Ellsworth, Feb. 18, 2017. Jail two days. Minor consuming liquor at Stonington, Feb. 4, 2017. $200. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, Feb. 18, 2017. $200.

Walter R. Maddocks, 44, Bucksport. Domestic violence assault at Verona Island, Feb. 5, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Verona Island, Feb. 4, 2017. $150.

Steven T. Bailey, 58, Mount Desert. Operate after habitual offender revocation at Mount Desert, Jan. 13, 2017, two priors. $1,000. Department of Corrections 11 months.

Dexter C. Bray Sr., 59, Stonington. Discharge of firearm or crossbow near dwelling at Deer Isle, Nov. 18, 2016. $300. Entering or causing a projectile to enter a place illegally at Deer Isle, Nov. 18, 2016. $100.

Austin A. Smith, 19, Surry. Violation of rule fishing closed waters at Orland, Jan. 6, 2017. $100.

Mallory V. Gommo, 19, Brooklin. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Dec. 16, 2016. Dismissed. Forgery at Ellsworth, Dec. 16, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Dec. 16, 2016. Jail 10 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Dec. 16, 2016. Jail 10 days. Restitution $1,300. Forgery at Ellsworth, Dec. 16, 2016. Jail 10 days.

Dominik Marcaim Kacprzykowski, 31, Stockton Springs. Operating while license Suspended or revoked – OUI at Bucksport, Jan. 6, 2017. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, Jan. 6, 2017. $750.

Raymond D. Gardner, 69, Ellsworth. Motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus MPH over speed limit at Orland, Jan. 11, 2017. $500.

Timothy Wyman Varnum Jr., 32, Verona Island. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Orland, Feb. 4, 2016. $250.

Shuan R. Mason, 30, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Orland, Jan. 9, 2017. $250. Restitution $13.98.

Kittridge Johnson, 77, Winter Harbor Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum at Winter Harbor, Feb. 19, 2017. $600.

Brandon M. Potts, 20, Harrington. Violation of rule fishing at Otis, Jan. 20, 2017. $200.

Jonathan M. Bunker, 31, Steuben. Failing to make oral or written accident report at T10-SD, Feb. 3, 2017. $150.

Eben Powers, 26, Stonington. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Deer Isle, Aug. 28, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Forgery at Deer Isle, Aug. 28, 2016. Jail 48 hours.

Eric Sadler, 38, Orland. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Jan. 30, 2017, prior. Operating after registration suspended at Ellsworth, Jan. 30, 2017. $100.

Kristen E. Alello, 43, Holden. Operating vehicle without license at Bucksport, Feb. 11, 2017. $150.

Seth William Rioux, 29, Surry. Burning without permit at Brooklin, Jan. 12, 2017. $200.

Adam J. Bradley, 31, Franklin. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, Jan. 31, 2017. Dismissed.

Emma L. Burdette, 18, Somesville. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Feb. 16, 2017. $250.

Joel Evan Marceau, 54, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 2, 2017. Jail 48 hours.

Devin Wescott, 16, Bar Harbor. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, Jan. 15, 2017. Community service 20 hours.

Jakob Gregory, 16, Bar Harbor. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, Jan. 15, 2017. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, Jan. 15, 2017. $575. License suspended 30 days. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Bar Harbor, Jan. 15, 2017. Dismissed.

Patricia E. Holland, 68, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Feb. 20, 2017. Dismissed.

Alexander J. Depavloff, 25, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Feb. 28, 2017. Dismissed. Assault at Bar Harbor, Feb. 28, 2017. $300.

Wyatt N. Salisbury, 27, Lamoine. Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, Jan. 30, 2017. $100.

George G. Orzel, 85, Lamoine. Operating vehicle without license. $250.

Dorian D. Cregg, 30, Bar Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, Feb. 4, 2017. Dismissed.

Robert Lee Sullivan, 24, Ellsworth. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, Feb. 5, 2017. $150.

Shannon R. Hill, 45, Ellsworth. Permitting unlawful use at Ellsworth, Feb. 5, 2017. $150.

William P. Dressel, 31, Lamoine. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Feb. 23, 2017. $100. Restitution $215.

Roger D. Brown, 24, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Feb. 12, 2017. $250.

Chelsey L. Yurchick Jr., 39, Blue Hill. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Sedgwick, Feb. 14, 2017. $500. Jail 30 days. Permitting attachment of false plates at Sedgwick, Feb. 14, 2017. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Sedgwick, Feb. 14, 2017. Jail 10 days.

Miranda Lee Berry, 22, Franklin. Violating condition of release at Franklin, March 21, 2017. Jail 48 hours.

Jay Fiandaca, 55, Frenchboro. Dumping items before marine officer can inspect at Frenchboro, Feb. 18, 2015. Dismissed.

Wilbur McCaul Jr., 38, Corinth. Hand raking mussel without license at Brooksville, Aug. 28, 2015. $316.

Isaac L. Francis, 19, Ellsworth. Minor consuming liquor at Hancock, July 5, 2016. $200.

Michael A. Allen, 18, Ellsworth. Use of drug paraphernalia at Ellsworth, Oct. 11, 2016. $300.

Richard T. Goodell, 43, Bar Harbor. Violation of scallop rule, chapter 11 at Bar Harbor, Dec. 7, 2016. $500.

Michael Darragh, 45, Stonington. Violation of sea urchin rule, chapter 26 at Deer Isle. $500.

Allan H. Johnson, 53, Winter Harbor. Violation of safety regs rule, chapter 105 at Hancock, Dec. 28, 2016. $100.

Mark E. Nevells, 38, Deer Isle. Violation of gear rule, chapter 75 at Stonington, Jan. 21, 2017. $250.

Nicholas I. Wood, 20, Castine. Minor transporting liquor at Castine, Jan. 26, 2017. License suspended 30 days.

Dwayne A. Pinkham, 20, Hancock. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Hancock, Jan. 24, 2017. $350.

Sasha M. Eaton, 23, Penobscot. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Blue Hill, Jan. 27, 2017. $350.

Thomas M. Anderson, 20, Wiscasset. Minor consuming liquor at Castine, Jan. 26, 2017. $200.

Jared F. Coffin, 26, Steuben. Operating unregistered ATV at Great Pond, Jan. 21, 2017. $200.

Gary H. Dow, 27, Hancock. Fail to provide and display registration at Franklin, Feb. 18, 2017. $100.

Richard E. Brook Jr., 60, Otis. Unattended lines at Otis, Feb. 4, 2017. $100.

Donald M. Anderson, 54, Franklin. Operating ATV on temporarily closed trail at Franklin, March 5, 2017. $100.