Hancock County Court June 2-30

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

June 2 to June 30

Eric M. Della Pietro, 29, Bucksport. Operating vehicle without license at Bucksport, Jan. 1, 2011. $150.

Timothy R. Sukel, 24, Trenton. Burglary at Trenton, June 12, 2013. Department of Corrections 30 months. Burglary at Trenton, June 11, 2013. Department of Corrections 30 months. Burglary at Trenton, July 17, 2013. Department of Corrections 34 months. Burglary at Trenton, Dec. 24, 2014. Department of Corrections 51 months. Forgery at Trenton, Dec. 24, 2014. Jail five years, all but nine months suspended. Burglary at Trenton, Dec. 24, 2014. Jail five years, all but nine months suspended. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, Dec. 24, 2014. Jail five years, all but nine months suspended. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Dec. 4, 2014. Department of Corrections 51 months. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Dec. 17, 2014. Department of Corrections 51 months. Burglary at Eastbrook, Dec. 31, 2014. Department of Corrections 51 months. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, Dec. 1, 2014. Department of Corrections 51 months. Escape at Ellsworth, April 12. Jail three months. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, April 10, priors. Department of Corrections two years. Forgery at Southwest Harbor, April 10. Dismissed.

Michael W. Clark, 31, Bucksport. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bucksport, Dec. 3, 2013. $400. Jail 10 years, all but six months suspended. Probation three years. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bucksport, Dec. 6, 2013. $400. Susp. $400. Jail six months. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bucksport, Dec. 10, 2013. $400. Susp. $400. Jail six months. Criminal conspiracy at Bucksport, May 1, 2013. $400. Susp. $400. Jail six months.

Stafford K. Venema, 26, Mount Desert. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 29, 2013. Jail 30 days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, June 2. $400. Jail 10 days.

Peter Nadeau, 38, Bangor. Burglary at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2013. Department of Corrections one year. Restitution $1,000. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2013. Department of Corrections one year.

Nelia Oliveira, 48, Bangor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, June 23, 2014. Department of Corrections 10 months. Forgery at Bar Harbor, June 23, 2014. Jail 60 days. Forgery at Bar Harbor, June 30, 2014. Jail 60 days. Forgery at Bar Harbor, June 30, 2014. Jail 60 days. Forgery at Bar Harbor, June 30, 2014. Jail 60 days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, June 30, 2014. Jail 30 days.

Daniel Carter, 37, Ellsworth/Southwest Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, Oct. 28, 2014, priors. Department of Corrections 35 months. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, June 12, 2016. $72. Failure to appear after bailed at Ellsworth, Nov. 4, 2016. Jail 90 days.

Jose Ortega, 45, Corona, N.Y. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 31, 2015. $900. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Bar Harbor, Oct. 31, 2015. $900.

Zachary F. Jordan, 30, Ellsworth. Allowing minor to possess or consume liquor at Ellsworth, Nov. 14, 2015. $250. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Dec. 21, 2015. $250. Susp. $250.

Marilyn M. Davis, 40, Sullivan. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Goulsboro, Sept. 3, 2015. Dismissed.

Jennifer A. Moon, 27, Surry. Aggravated forgery at Dedham, Jan. 7, 2016. Dismissed. Forgery at Dedham, Jan. 7, 2016. Jail nine months, all suspended. Probation one year.

Morgan Sanborn, 26, Bucksport. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, Jan. 27, 2016. $500.

Brent Hutchins, 40, Ellsworth/Harrington. Burglary at Gouldsboro, Jan. 17, 2016. Department of Corrections three years, all suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $600. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Gouldsboro, Jan. 17, 2016, priors. Department of Corrections three years, all suspended. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Gouldsboro, Jan. 17, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Gouldsboro, Jan. 17, 2016. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Milbridge, Nov. 28, 2015. Dismissed. Failure to register vehicle at Milbridge, Nov. 28, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Milbridge, Jan. 25, 2016. Department of Corrections three years, all suspended. Probation two years. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Milbridge, Nov. 27, 2015. Department of Corrections three years, all suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $12.

Keith French, 38, Bucksport. Obstructing government administration at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. $250.

Betty Lou French, 38, Bucksport. Hindering apprehension or prosecution at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Obstructing government administration at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail three days.

Kayley Jerome, 19, Bucksport. Assault at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. $300. Criminal threatening at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Obstructing government administration at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Verona Island, March 27, 2016. Jail 24 hours.

Michael A. Bailey, Westminster, Mass. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 26, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, Feb. 6, 2016. $850. License suspended 30 days.

William Scott Spear, 34, Bar Harbor/South Portland. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, June 29, 2016. Unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, July 7, 2016. Unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, July 25, 2016. Unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Sept. 24, 2016. Unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Oct. 7, 2016. Unconditional discharge.

Thomas L. Bryson, 23, Murfreesboro, Tenn. Domestic violence assault at Hancock, July 17, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Hancock, July 16, 2016. $300.

Ajha Stanley, 21, Tremont. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Surry, Aug. 17, 2015. Dismissed. Falsifying physical evidence at Surry, Aug. 17, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Surry, Aug. 17, 2015. $400. Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $360. Unlawful possession of heroin at Trenton, Sept. 23, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Trenton, Sept. 23, 2016. $250. Jail one day. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Trenton, Sept. 23, 2016. $400.

Cyrus R. Pickard, 18, Hancock. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Ellsworth, Aug. 20, 2016. Dismissed.

Christopher D. Mitchell, 26, Lamoine. Domestic violence assault at Lamoine, Oct. 9, 2016, prior DV. Department of Corrections nine months, one day, all suspended. Probation two years. Obstructing report of crime at Lamoine, Oct. 9, 2016. Department of Corrections nine months, one day.

Brock A. Murphy, 31, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, Sept. 23, 2016. $500. Jail two days.

Lewis D. Barasch, 54, Lindenhurst, N.Y. OUI (Alcohol) at Blue Hill, Sept. 5, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Blue Hill, Sept. 5, 2016. $575.

Robert A. Carey Jr., 28, Madison. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Stonington, Nov. 30, 2016. $400. Jail 10 days. Violating condition of release at Stonington, Nov. 30, 2016. Jail two days.

Dustin A. Austin, 31, Franklin. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Nov. 29, 2016. Probation partially revoked. Violating protection from abuse order at Bar Harbor, June 28. Jail 30 days.

Ariana E.F. Wycoff, 27, Franklin. Assault at Ellsworth, Dec. 3, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Ellsworth, Dec. 3, 2016. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Ellsworth, Dec. 3, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Dec. 3, 2016. Unconditional discharge. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Dec. 3, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Franklin, March 5. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Franklin, March 5. Jail 24 hours. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Franklin, March 5. Dismissed.

Joel E. Hardy, 34, Deer Isle. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Deer Isle, July 1, 2015. Jail 15 days.

Nathan W. Young, 55, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Dec. 18, 2016. $500. License Suspended. 150 days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, May 11. $500.

Donald W. Murphy, 61, Seal Cove. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Mount Desert, Dec. 26, 2016, prior. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Mount Desert, Dec. 26, 2016. Dismissed. Failure to register vehicle at Mount Desert, Dec. 26, 2016. $100. Displaying false registration validation at Mount Desert, Dec. 26, 2016. $100. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Tremont, Jan. 21, 2017, prior. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Tremont, Jan. 21, prior. $500. Attaching false plates at Tremont, Jan. 21. $100. Violating condition of release at Tremont, Jan. 21. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 8, prior. $500. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 8. Dismissed.

Tamer Osman, 44, Bangor. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, Oct. 29, 2016. Dismissed.

Brandon Tracy, 21, Bucksport. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bucksport, Jan. 19, 2017. Restitution $380. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, April 18. Jail two days.

Nichole L. Rivers, 35, Winter Harbor. Assault at Franklin, Dec. 28, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Sullivan, Dec. 28, 2016. $300. Jail 48 hours.

Edgar B. Pung, 29, Ellsworth. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, Feb. 3, 2017. $500. Jail 30 days.

Joshua Adam Jones, 25, Sedgwick. OUI (Alcohol) at Penobscot, Feb. 19, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Lucas R. Lemoine, 35, Swan’s Island. Forgery at Ellsworth, Nov. 1, 2016. Dismissed. Engaging in activities while suspended at Ellsworth, Nov. 1, 2016. Dismissed. Engaging in activities while suspended at Ellsworth, Nov. 1, 2016. Dismissed. Engaging in activities while suspended at Ellsworth, Nov. 1, 2016. Dismissed.

William P. Dressel, 31, Lamoine. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Feb. 23. $100. Restitution $250.

Rebecca L. Tetlow, 37, Gouldsboro. Theft by deception at Gouldsboro, Nov. 23, 2015. Department of Corretions four years, all suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $10,484. Violating Chapter 13, Title 26 at Gouldsboro, Nov. 23, 2015. Dismissed.

Kathleen P. McDunnah, 42, Bucksport. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, March 12. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Sarah K. Dodge, 38, Deer Isle. OUI (Alcohol) at Sedgwick, March 18. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Joshua Malloy, 22, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Orland, March 21. Dismissed. Obstructing report of crime at Orland, March 21. Jail two days. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Orland, March 21. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Orland, March 21. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Orland, March 21. Dismissed.

Carlos Almedia Jr., 48, Acushnet, Mass. Hunting without valid license at Frenchboro, March 18. $100. Rule violation at Frenchboro, March 18. $100.

Antonio Borges, 70, Acushnet, Mass. Rule violation at Frenchboro, March 18. $100.

Shannon J. Faulkingham, 46, Franklin. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, May 16, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, May 16, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided.

David Scull, 66, Southwest Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Southwest Harbor, March 17, prior. $500.

Albert C. Curtis, 35, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, March 4, prior. $700.

Jeffrey M. Bright, 43, Hancock. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, March 11. $150.

Dustin Smith, 25, Blue Hill. OUI (Alcohol) at Orland, Feb. 28. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Joseph Neptune, 54, Princeton. Method of elver fishing; limits on gear at Orland, March 29. $150.

Richard J. Burne, 54, Kennebunkport. OUI (Alcohol) at Mount Desert, April 3, prior. Guilty. No additional information provided. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Mount Desert, April 3. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Timothy Lee Bray, Jr., 20, Stonington. OUI (Alcohol) at Stonington, April 1, prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Stonington, April 1. Jail two days.

Joshua D. Moore, 32, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, prior. $750.

Hilary A. Currier, 32, Unity. Obstructing public ways at Ellsworth, April 5. $50.

Josef F. Messer II, 35, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, March 30. $500. Violating condition of release at Hancock, March 30. Jail two days.

Patrick T. Perry, 66, Mount Desert. Possessing sexually explicit material at Somesville, Oct. 19, 2016. Dismissed. Possessing sexually explicit material of minor under 12 at Somesville, Oct. 19, 2016. Dismissed.

Clifford Devoe, 66, Princeton. Fishing for elvers with dip net at Blue Hill, April 14. $150.

Adam J. Devoe, 24, Princeton. Fishing for elvers with dip net at Blue Hill, April 14. $150.

Sarah E. Stanhope, 33, Deer Isle. Violating condition of release at Stonington, April 15. $250.

Ian Matthew Carey, 35, Ellsworth. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, April 18. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, April 18. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, June 25. Jail two days.

Kristina M. Andrews, 28, Holden. Aggravated forgery at Bucksport, March 31. Dismissed. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Bucksport, March 31. $400. Jail six months. Falsifying physical evidence at Bucksport, March 31. Jail six months. Unsworn falsification at Bucksport, March 31. Department of Corrections 10 months. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Bucksport, March 31. $600. Jail seven days. License suspended one year. Failure to give correct name, address or DOB at Bucksport, March 31. Jail 30 days.

Kevin B. Scott, 39, Tremont. Aggravated assault at Surry, April 22. Dismissed. Aggravated assault at Surry, April 22. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Surry, April 22. Dismissed. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Surry, April 22. Dismissed. Obstructing report of crime at Surry, April 22. Jail 20 days. Criminal mischief at Surry, April 22. Jail 20 days. Violating condition of release at Surry, May 25. Jail 20 days.

Mark S. Brimhall, 27, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, April 22. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, April 22. $150. Operating vehicle without license at Surry, March 19. $150.

Cynthia L. Kenyon, 55, Rockport. Domestic violence assault at Mariaville, April 28. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Mariville, April 28. Jail two days.

Heather Betts, 32, Stonington. Forgery at Stonington, April 9, 2017. Jail 48 hours. Restitution $450. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Stonington, April 9. Dismissed.

Aaron T. Walker, no age listed, Milbridge. Unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water at T10-SD, April 30. $100.

Judy E. Hall, 67, Stonington. Possessing softshell clams less than 2 inch 10-20 percent at Deer Isle, April 24. $100.

Zacharia W. Herbest, 25, Bucksport. Unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water at Hancock, May 4. $100.

Aron Rowe, 28, Bucksport. Unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water at Hancock, May 4. $100.

Jonathan Cobb, 33, Ellsworth. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, May 4. $100. Unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water at Hancock, May 4. $100.

Ethel Marie Shawno, 30, Birch Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 24. $400.

Adam William Stade, 35, Bar Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, May 4. $250. Restitution $29.99.

David S. Kaczmarek, 49, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, May 8. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Bruce Wayne Dawes, 48, Harrington. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, May 10, prior. Dismissed.

Dean J. Barrett, 31, Cherryfield. Displaying false registration validation at Sullivan, April 13. $250.

Adam Rafferty, 26, Surry. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, March 30. $250.

Delwin Ray Faulkingham, 47, Trenton. Obstructing government administration at Trenton, May 15. Jail two days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Trenton, May 15. Jail two days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Trenton, May 15. Dismissed. Assault at Trenton, May 15. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, June 2. Jail two days.

Sean Twombly, 36, Frankfort. Operating vehicle without license at Orland, April 14. $150. Failure to register vehicle at Orland, April 14. $100.

Kami Benner, 23, Stonington. Operating vehicle without license at Deer Isle, April 19. $150.

Benjamin M. Kinghorn, 35, Hancock. Aggravated assault at Hancock, May 15. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Hancock, May 15. Jail six months, all but 10 days suspended. Probation one year.

Eric D. Dunningan, 51, Cherryfield. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, March 24. $750.

Jason Allen Lenfest, 43, Belfast. Violating condition or release at Ellsworth, April 24. Jail 10 days. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, April 24. Jail 10 days.

Julia L. Ham, 32, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, May 20. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 20. Jail five days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, May 20. Jail five days.

Paul Meade Jr., 59, Bangor. Fishing violation of number, amount, weight or size at Orland, May 4. $120.

Stephanie A. Crowly, 22, Cherryfield. Operating vehicle without license at Gouldsboro, May 13. $150.

Adam Strout, 22, Waltham. OUI (Alcohol) at Lamoine, April 11. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Sandra Dembowski, 30, Blue Hill. OUI (Alcohol) at Blue Hill, May 28. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Larry L. Spencer, 57, Stonington. Hindering apprehension or prosecution at Stonington, March 21. $250.

David J. Jones Jr., 45, Stonington. Hindering apprehension or prosecution at Stonington, March 21. $250.

Jesse A. Woodcock St. John, 30, Bangor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 1. $250.

Thomas A. Smith, 55, Bar Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, May 19, prior. $500.

Rebecca M. Lee, 21, Machias. Misuse of identification at Bar Harbor, May 20. $100.

Samuel Lowell, 23, Bucksport. Operating motorcycle without endorsement at Bucksport, April 15. $150.

Clarence H. King, Jr., 76, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, April 11, prior. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, April 11. Dismissed.

Thomas C. Lacrosse, 32, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Dedham, June 10. Dismissed. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Dedham, June 10. $500. Jail two days. Violating condition or release at Dedham, June 10. Dismissed.

Natalie Rodriguez, 30, Trenton. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, June 10. Dismissed. Falsifying physical evidence at Bar Harbor, June 10. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, June 10. Jail 364 days, all but 30 days suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $1,800.

Joshua E. Kane, 25, Hancock. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Ellsworth, April 14. $400.

Michelle L. Rounds, 42, Bangor. Attaching false plates at Bar Harbor, May 12. $100.

Shawntelle E. Gramolini, 23, Sedgwick. Endangering the welfare of a child at Ellsworth, May 21. $500.

Brandon Alan Pinkham, 35, Southwest Harbor. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Southwest Harbor, June 11. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Southwest Harbor, June 11. $150.

Bil Orland, 51, Watseka, Ill. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 14. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Dale Allen Brawn Pollard, 26, Orland. Motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, June 17. Jail 48 hours.

Sara Malta, 23, Stonington. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, June 24. $500. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, June 24. $400.Violating condition of release at Bucksport, June 24. Dismissed.

Richard L. Brown, 37, Sullivan. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Surry, June 23, prior. $500. Jail 45 days. Attaching false plates at Surry, June 23. Jail 45 days.

Jacob D. Skinsacos, 20, Castine. Minor possessing liquor at Castine, Nov. 5, 2016. Dismissed.

Clifford A. Seavey, 44, Milbridge. Violation of marine worm rule, Chapter 28 at Hancock, Feb. 19. $250.

Angela Hardie, 45, Deer Isle. Wholesaling seafood without license at Deer Isle, March 20. $500.

Benjamin A. Nutter, 31, Brooklin. Violation of gear rule, Chapter 75 at Deer Isle, March 28. $250.

David C. Renwick, 35, Birch Harbor. Marine worm digging without license at Hancock, March 18. $150.

Elie I. Khoury, 50, Lamoine. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Waltham, April 16. $100.

Brenda Daris, 50, Gouldsboro. Keeping unlicensed dog at Gouldsboro, April 12. $50.

Susan M. Ruffner, 48, Gouldsboro. Failure to license a dog at Gouldsboro, April 12. $50.

Gary Greenlaw, 38, Gouldsboro. Allowing dog to be at large at Gouldsboro, April 22. $50.

Christopher Bagley, 57, Addison. Marine worm digging without license at Lamoine, April 17. $150.

Daniel H. Lee, 19, Satellite Beach, Fla. Minor consuming liquor at Castine, April 29. $200.

Allan B. Church, 33, Gouldsboro. Allowing dog to be at large at Gouldsboro, May 2. Dismissed. Failure to license a dog at Gouldsboro, May 2. $80.

Wayne Martin Kane, 48, Sullivan. Keeping unlicensed dog at Sullivan, May 5. Dismissed.

Simon M. Allen, 34, Blue Hill. Shellfish harvesting license violation – commercial at Brooklin, April 27. $100.

Brandon R. Allen, 33, Brooksville. Shellfish harvesting license violation – commercial at Brooklin, April 27. $100.

Eric B. Allen, 47, Brooklin. Shellfish harvesting license violation – commercial at Brooklin, April 27. $100.

Jarrod W. Chase, 18, Brooklin. Minor consuming liquor at Blue Hill, April 29. $200.

Edward R. Sockabasin II, 35, Perry. Fishing for eels without license at Surry, April 16. Dismissed.

James H. Freeman, 36, Cherryfield. Unlawful permitting operation of ATV at Eastbrook, April 23. $100.

Joseph E. Wallace, 33, Stonington. Operating ATV on public way at Stonington, May 16. $100.

Jacob T. Bowden, 19, Blue Hill. Minor transporting liquor at Blue Hill, May 12. License suspended 30 days.

Aaron Robidoux, 27, Sullivan. Keeping unlicensed dog at Sullivan, May 21. $100.

Zackary Harvey, 15, Swan’s Island. Operating ATV under 18 without headgear at Swan’s Island, March 23. $100.

Adam K. Allen, 32, Sedgwick. Failure to present ATV registration at Sedgwick, June 11. $100.