Greeley, Reeves indicted for murder

MACHIAS — Two suspects charged with murder after a July killing in Cherryfield were indicted by a grand jury in Washington County Sept. 15, according to a spokesman with the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Andy Roth-Wells said Quaneysha Greeley, 19 and formerly of Lewiston, and Carine Reeves, 37, of Queens, N.Y., were indicted together. Lawyers with the attorney general have filed a motion to combine the defendants’ cases, he said.

Up until this point, Greeley and Reeves had only been charged by prosecutors.

A charge is an accusation by police and attorneys. An indictment is a decision by a group of citizens, known as a grand jury, that a case has enough probable cause to move forward to trial. Indictment follows a decision by the judge to proceed based on the same principle.

On Aug. 16, Judge Harold Stewart II decided Greeley’s case could move forward and he denied her bail, citing the fact that she fled Maine after the alleged murder.

Roth-Wells said lawyers in his office are waiting for Washington County Court to set a date for the pair’s arraignment. He doesn’t know when that will be. Reeves is still in New York facing charges of slashing a woman near a gas station in New York City, but will be extradited to Machias to face trial here.

Greeley’s defense lawyer, Jeff Davidson, could not be reached for comment.