Grand jury indicts Blue Hill man on multiple charges

ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury Aug. 10 indicted a Blue Hill man who allegedly burglarized two Blue Hill businesses and robbed a Brewer motel clerk at gunpoint.

Anthony W. Yurchick, 49, was indicted on the following charges: theft and forgery Nov. 8 to Dec. 19 in 2016; one count burglary and three counts each theft and criminal mischief Dec. 26, 2016, and Jan. 12 and 14 of 2017; two counts theft and one count possession of a firearm by a prohibited person April 5 in Brooksville.

Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the local incidents, which included burglary of a gas pump at Tradewinds Marketplace in Blue Hill. Police said Yurchick also broke into the nearby Turnstyle thrift shop and stole money.

The Penobscot County case is still pending.

The grand jury also indicted the following 16 others: