Grand jury indicts Blue Hill man on multiple charges August 18, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury Aug. 10 indicted a Blue Hill man who allegedly burglarized two Blue Hill businesses and robbed a Brewer motel clerk at gunpoint. Anthony W. Yurchick, 49, was indicted on the following charges: theft and forgery Nov. 8 to Dec. 19 in 2016; one count burglary and three counts each theft and criminal mischief Dec. 26, 2016, and Jan. 12 and 14 of 2017; two counts theft and one count possession of a firearm by a prohibited person April 5 in Brooksville. Hancock County Sheriff's deputies investigated the local incidents, which included burglary of a gas pump at Tradewinds Marketplace in Blue Hill. Police said Yurchick also broke into the nearby Turnstyle thrift shop and stole money. The Penobscot County case is still pending. The grand jury also indicted the following 16 others: Steven W. Brewer, 53, Stonington, theft Nov. 8, 2016, in Stonington. Nicole Butterworth, 39, Ellsworth, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, unlawful drug possession July 16 in Ellsworth. Tyler R. Cutler, 26, Ellsworth, two counts receiving stolen property July 16 in Ellsworth. Calandra A. Fitzgerald, 36, Deer Isle, theft and operating after suspension April 28 in Ellsworth. Joseph M. Gallagher, 34, Trenton, one count each domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct and two counts criminal mischief June 13 in Trenton. Michael P. Gaytan, 28, Ellsworth, one count each aggravated assault and assault and two counts disorderly conduct Feb. 17 in Ellsworth. David M. Hudson, 32, Hancock, operating after revocation, operating after suspension and operating without a license March 5 in Hancock. Justin S. Ireland, 36, Ellsworth, one count each aggravated assault and assault and two counts disorderly conduct Feb. 17 in Ellsworth. Jake Kief, 20, Sedgwick, unlawful sexual contact, March 1 and April 18 in Sedgwick. Matthew V. Leise, 39, Sullivan, one count burglary and two counts each forgery and theft Jan. 9 in Sullivan. Josef Messer, 35, Hancock, trafficking in prison contraband, trafficking of tobacco in an adult correctional facility Feb. 7 in Ellsworth. Kevin B. Scott, 39, Tremont, one count each aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, criminal mischief and driving to endanger; two counts each tampering with a witness and tampering with an informant and three counts domestic violence criminal threatening July 2 in Tremont. George E. Taylor, 36, Bucksport, theft Jan. 20 in Ellsworth. Pedro L. Ugaz, 34, Hancock, two counts each aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs and criminal forfeiture April 9 in Hancock. Bruce M. Wallace, 64, Ellsworth, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and terrorizing June 16 in Ellsworth. Wendy J. Winne, 37, Ellsworth, misuse of entrusted property and theft April 7-Nov. 4 of 2016 in Ellsworth.