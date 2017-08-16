Gouldsboro standoff leads to an indictment

ELLSWORTH — A Seal Harbor man accused of a series of crimes on Mount Desert Island that prompted a police response that ended with an armed standoff in Gouldsboro was among those indicted last week by a Hancock County grand jury.

Alan “AJ” Walton, 32, was indicted Aug. 10 on 17 separate counts for several incidents that began in the early morning hours of June 27 and ended later that day. Walton was indicted on single counts of robbery, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, eluding an officer, stealing drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terrorizing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal threatening, driving to endanger, criminal speed, theft, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

The grand jury also indicted Walton on charges of theft and unauthorized use of property for an alleged car theft Jan. 28 in Bar Harbor and with burglary and two counts of theft for a Jan. 27 incident in Trenton.

The June 27 series of events began shortly after 3:30 a.m. when Mount Desert police received a report of a pickup truck being stolen from a home on the Jordan Pond Road in Seal Harbor. Less than five minutes later, Officer Jarod Hardy spotted the truck on Route 3 near The Tarn heading into Bar Harbor. Hardy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, later determined to be Walton, drove off at a high rate of speed, leading the officer on a chase that went through downtown Bar Harbor and north on Route 3.

Reaching Hulls Cove, Walton drove the wrong direction on the one-way section of the construction area, with the officer in pursuit. When speeds topped 100 mph, the officer slowed and attempted to follow at a safe distance, police said.

The truck turned left at the traffic light at the head of the island and turned onto Route 102, heading south. At that point the officer lost sight of the truck.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Hardy saw the truck on the Indian Point Road and again attempted to stop the driver. Walton sped off at speeds greater than 80 mph, causing Hardy to back off a second time.

Walton wasn’t identified as the driver until police received a 9 a.m. report of a domestic assault at a residence near Sweet Pea Farm in Bar Harbor. Walton allegedly assaulted his estranged domestic partner, with whom his bail conditions stipulated he was to have no contact. Walton left the scene in the stolen truck before police arrived, spurring a manhunt involving all island police departments, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Maine State Police and agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

That afternoon Maine State Police received a tip that Walton was passed out on a couch in the Gouldsboro village of Prospect Harbor.

State police, sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Gouldsboro Police Department, Maine Marine Patrol and Maine Warden Service responded, surrounding the house at a safe distance. At one point Walton was spotted in an upstairs window pointing a rifle at law enforcement officers.

Walton surrendered to police only after his mother, Theresa Hanson, ignoring police orders was able to sneak into the back door of the home and convince him to give himself up. Hanson later was charged with obstructing governmental administration.