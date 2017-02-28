Gouldsboro Police Log Week of March 2

GOULDSBORO — The Hancock County Regional Communications Center took a report Feb. 22 from a woman who said she was being threatened via text message.

A police officer investigated the incident, determined the texts were not threatening and told the woman to notify police if the issue escalates.

Speeding

Anthony Laytart, 23, of Addison, was summoned on a speeding charge Feb. 21.

Police said Laytart was allegedly driving 64 miles per hour in a 50-mph zone on Route 1.

Property damage

Police received a report Feb. 21 about property damage due to a vehicle crash in the parking lot of the Pickled Wrinkle in Birch Harbor.

They said there were no injuries and the damage was minimal.

No license

Joshua Turner, 26, of Gouldsboro was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after suspension on Feb. 22, police said.

Police said Turner also was summoned on a charge of failing to notify the secretary of state of a change in address.

Turner was stopped on Main Street, police said.

Kyle Knowles, 25, of Gouldsboro, was summoned Feb. 23 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his license was suspended, police said.

Knowles was stopped on Route 1.

Rachel Braun, 34, of Gouldsboro, was summoned on charges of operating a motor vehicle after her license was suspended and failure to notify the secretary of state of an address change, police said.

Police said Braun was stopped on Route 1.

On the lookout

State police asked officers to be on the lookout Feb. 22 for two vehicles involved in a motor vehicle complaint, police said.

One of the vehicles had allegedly struck the rear of the other, police said.

Police said both vehicles were located and held until state police arrived.

Animal control

The Hancock County Regional Communications Center received a report Feb. 25 about a woman in a wheelchair who was trying to corral a dog on her property, police said.

Police said the dog was later returned to the owner without incident.

Packets delivered

Police delivered information packets to selectmen Feb. 23.