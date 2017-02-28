Gouldsboro Police Log Week of March 2 February 28, 2017 by Jacqueline Weaver on Cops & Courts, News GOULDSBORO — The Hancock County Regional Communications Center took a report Feb. 22 from a woman who said she was being threatened via text message. A police officer investigated the incident, determined the texts were not threatening and told the woman to notify police if the issue escalates. Speeding Anthony Laytart, 23, of Addison, was summoned on a speeding charge Feb. 21. Police said Laytart was allegedly driving 64 miles per hour in a 50-mph zone on Route 1. Property damage Police received a report Feb. 21 about property damage due to a vehicle crash in the parking lot of the Pickled Wrinkle in Birch Harbor. They said there were no injuries and the damage was minimal. No license Joshua Turner, 26, of Gouldsboro was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after suspension on Feb. 22, police said. Police said Turner also was summoned on a charge of failing to notify the secretary of state of a change in address. Turner was stopped on Main Street, police said. Kyle Knowles, 25, of Gouldsboro, was summoned Feb. 23 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his license was suspended, police said. Knowles was stopped on Route 1. Rachel Braun, 34, of Gouldsboro, was summoned on charges of operating a motor vehicle after her license was suspended and failure to notify the secretary of state of an address change, police said. Police said Braun was stopped on Route 1. On the lookout State police asked officers to be on the lookout Feb. 22 for two vehicles involved in a motor vehicle complaint, police said. One of the vehicles had allegedly struck the rear of the other, police said. Police said both vehicles were located and held until state police arrived. Animal control The Hancock County Regional Communications Center received a report Feb. 25 about a woman in a wheelchair who was trying to corral a dog on her property, police said. Police said the dog was later returned to the owner without incident. Packets delivered Police delivered information packets to selectmen Feb. 23. Bio Latest Posts Jacqueline WeaverReporter at The Ellsworth American Jacqueline's beat covers the eastern Hancock County towns of Lamoine through Gouldsboro as well as Steuben in Washington County. She was a reporter for the New York Times, United Press International and Reuters before moving to Maine. She also publicized medical research at Yale School of Medicine and scientific findings at Yale University for nine years.[email protected] Latest posts by Jacqueline Weaver (see all) Gouldsboro Police Log Week of March 2 - February 28, 2017 Servers uneasy with new wage law - February 22, 2017 Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Feb. 23 - February 21, 2017