Gouldsboro Police Log Week of June 8 June 8, 2017 by Mike Mandell on Cops & Courts, News GOULDSBORO — During a May 30 interview for a criminal mischief investigation on Sullivan's Punkinville Road, an officer arrested Jessob Hayward, 18, of Gouldsboro on charges of disorderly conduct and sale and/or use of drug paraphernalia. The officer had previously given Hayward a warning for disorderly conduct during the encounter. Operating with expired license On May 30, Oscar Faulkingham, 65, of Hancock was charged with operating with an expired driver's license exceeding 90 days after a traffic stop on West Bay Road in Gouldsboro. Nails thrown in driveway Police received a report May 30 of nails being thrown in a Main Street resident's driveway. An officer is investigating the situation. Speeding summons Holly Wyman, 44, of Stockton Springs was summoned on a speeding charge for traveling between 1 and 9 miles per hour over the speed limit, police said. Wyman was pulled over on Route 1 in Gouldsboro. Check fraud Police said a Gouldsboro resident notified authorities June 2 after receiving a fraudulent check from another state. Investigators are looking into the situation. Harassment Police responded June 4 to a report of an individual being threatened and harassed at the Gouldsboro transfer station on Walters Road. The incident is under investigation.