Gouldsboro Police Log Week of June 8

GOULDSBORO — During a May 30 interview for a criminal mischief investigation on Sullivan’s Punkinville Road, an officer arrested Jessob Hayward, 18, of Gouldsboro on charges of disorderly conduct and sale and/or use of drug paraphernalia.

The officer had previously given Hayward a warning for disorderly conduct during the encounter.

Operating with expired license

On May 30, Oscar Faulkingham, 65, of Hancock was charged with operating with an expired driver’s license exceeding 90 days after a traffic stop on West Bay Road in Gouldsboro.

Nails thrown in driveway

Police received a report May 30 of nails being thrown in a Main Street resident’s driveway.

An officer is investigating the situation.

Speeding summons

Holly Wyman, 44, of Stockton Springs was summoned on a speeding charge for traveling between 1 and 9 miles per hour over the speed limit, police said.

Wyman was pulled over on Route 1 in Gouldsboro.

Check fraud

Police said a Gouldsboro resident notified authorities June 2 after receiving a fraudulent check from another state.

Investigators are looking into the situation.

Harassment

Police responded June 4 to a report of an individual being threatened and harassed at the Gouldsboro transfer station on Walters Road. The incident is under investigation.