Gouldsboro Police Log Week of June 29

GOULDSBORO — A police officer responded June 21 to a report of a burglary at Anderson Marine & Hardware that took place between the store’s evening closing June 20 and the following morning.

Police Chief Tyler Dunbar said cash and some merchandise were stolen from the store, which remained closed June 21 so police could investigate the scene. It resumed during normal business hours the following day.

The Gouldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the case with the assistance of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. As of Wednesday morning, no new details had been released.

Man charged with OAS, violating release

Gouldsboro resident Jessob Hayward, 18, was charged with operating after suspension and violating conditions of release June 20 on Route 1 in Gouldsboro. The Winter Harbor Police Department assisted with the case.

Stolen canoe

On June 22, the Hancock County Regional Communications Center received a report of a stolen canoe on Osborne Road. The matter remains under investigation, and the local warden has been advised.

Motor vehicle complaint

The HRCC requested officers to be on the lookout June 22 for a vehicle that had been involved in a motor vehicle complaint. Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the vehicle in Sullivan.