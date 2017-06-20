Gouldsboro Police Log Week of June 22

GOULDSBORO — After stopping a vehicle for speeding June 14 on Gouldsboro Point Road, police launched an investigation that led to a 22-year-old man being charged with a drug offense.

Eric Edwards of Gouldsboro was charged with two aggravated counts of furnishing Class C scheduled drugs. He had allegedly provided marijuana to two girls.

Habitual offender

Ellsworth resident Michael Smith, 24, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation following a June 12 traffic stop on South Gouldsboro Road. Smith also received a summons on a charge of failure to provide evidence of liability insurance.

Harassment

An Ashville Road resident reported harassment June 13. After it had been determined that the incident in question occurred in Sullivan, an officer forwarded the complaint to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Nothing to see here

On June 13, a resident on Gouldsboro’s Peninsula Road reported suspicious activity. When an officer came to patrol the area, he did not notice anything that was out of the ordinary.

In a separate incident, officers responded June 15 to a possible 911 hang-up call on Prospect Point Road. After patrolling the area, an officer determined the call had come from the Maine Fair Trade Lobster Plant. After checking in on activity at the plant, the officer did not find any emergencies.

Trespassing warning

Two women from New Hampshire were warned June 15 for trespassing on the site of the old Navy base on Corea Road in Gouldsboro.

Alcohol and fire don’t mix

A Gouldsboro officer assisted Maine State Police on Saturday with an intoxicated man who had started a fire. After the Fire Department extinguished the fire, the man received a warning for disorderly conduct. The incident took place on Morancy Road in Sullivan.

Vandalism

On Sunday, a resident on Gouldsboro Point Road called police to report that some youths had vandalized his mailbox. After locating the youths in question, an officer issued a warning.

Summons issued

Gouldsboro resident Jordan Pung, 23, was summoned Monday on a charge of having an expired registration of 30-150 days. The charge resulted from a South Gouldsboro Road traffic stop.

Arrest warrant

Winter Harbor resident Kelsey Bubier, 26, was arrested Tuesday on a theft warrant. She had been seen pulling into a business on Birch Harbor’s East Schoodic Drive.

Odds and ends

An officer was requested as an escort during the delivery of eviction papers June 12 on Pond Road. Another officer inspected a dog kennel on Route 1 the following day.