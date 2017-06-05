Gouldsboro Police Log: Week of June 1

GOULDSBORO — Eric Edwards, 21, of Auburn was issued a summons for fraud and falsity on documents, failure to display a front license plate, failure to show a valid inspection sticker and alteration to a registration plate. He was stopped at a traffic stop on South Gouldsboro Road on May 20. The vehicle was towed to his residence.

An additional investigation into the matter led resulted in Edwards receiving a summons for improper plates and theft by unauthorized taking.

Operating after suspension

Franklin resident Joshua Crabtree, 36, was charged with operating after suspension after a May 16 traffic stop on South Gouldsboro Road.

Cory McMillan, 23, of Milbridge was charged with operating after suspension, failure to register a motor vehicle exceeding 150 days and failure to provide evidence of insurance. He was seen operating a vehicle May 18 on Gouldsboro Point Road.

Subjects located

An officer assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on May 15 in Winter Harbor by locating two subjects of interest on Main Street.

Bail check

A Winter Harbor man was arrested for violating conditions of release after an officer assisted the Winter Harbor Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms with a bail check May 15 at a Hillcrest Drive residence.

Erratic driver

On May 15, a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle in Sullivan after an officer received a complaint of that the driver of the vehicle had been “operating erratically.” The vehicle was traveling northbound toward Gouldsboro.

Gas drive-off

On May 17, an officer received notice of a gas drive-off at Young’s Market in Gouldsboro. Although the drive-off was believed to have occurred accidentally, the owner was looking for assistance. The complaint has since been resolved.

School issue resolved

The Hancock County Regional Communication Center received a call May 17 regarding a fifth-grade student at the Peninsula School in Gouldsboro. The child’s father met with the principal and resolved the issue.

Identity theft

On May 18, a resident on Wally’s Way reported that an unknown Dish Network Account had unknowingly been using the resident’s Social Security number. The case has since been closed.

“Intoxicated occupants” stopped

Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle with two intoxicated occupants — the driver included — May 20 at a Route 1 traffic stop. A Gouldsboro officer assisted until arrangements for a ride home were made for the passenger.

Dogs on the loose

A Gouldsboro resident located a dog at large May 23 on Corea Road and delivered it to police. The police were able to locate the dog’s owner, who received a warning for allowing the animal to roam at large.

On May 24, a Rita’s Way resident told police a dog was loose in her front yard. The dog was returned to its owner after an officer retrieved it.

Disorderly conduct warning

Officers received a disorderly conduct call from a Gouldsboro Point Road residence May 24. A man at the residence received a warning for disorderly conduct.

Vehicle fire

Police and fire departments in Gouldsboro responded Friday to a vehicle on fire near the intersection of Route 1 and Gouldsboro Point Road. The driver was not injured.

Failure to appear

Megan Patten, 26, of Sullivan was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear at 2 p.m. Friday after an officer stopped her for speeding.