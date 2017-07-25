Gouldsboro Police Log Week of July 27

GOULDSBORO — A Gouldsboro police officer responded to a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Route 1 in Township 7 on July 18. The vehicle had swerved off Route 1 and rolled over into a river.

The occupant was removed from the vehicle and transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Gouldsboro Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Steuben Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Bounced checks

On July 10, Mc’s Market in Birch Harbor reported two bounced checks that totaled $161. The checks, which bounced in June, have since been resolved.

False alarm

An officer responded to a residential burglary alarm that sounded at 1:43 p.m. July 10 on Route 1 in Gouldsboro. It has since been ruled as a false alarm, and the homeowner has been notified.

Bail violation

Gouldsboro resident Eric Edwards was arrested July 11 and charged with a Class C violation of conditional release after an investigation on Gouldsboro Point Road.

Disabled motorist

An officer came to the aid of a disabled motorist July 12 on Gouldsboro’s Pond Road. The motorist’s truck had to be towed after its fuel tank had detached from the undercarriage.

Sticker stickler

Daniel Rice, 37, of Milbridge was summoned July 12 on a charge of failure to produce a valid inspection sticker after a traffic stop on South Gouldsboro Road.

False 911 calls

An abandoned 911 call was plotted July 12 near the tower off Allan Road in Gouldsboro. After patrolling the area, an officer did not discover any emergencies.

On July 19, a separate call was plotted near Main Street in Prospect Harbor. An officer patrolled the area and called the number several times but was unable to find any emergencies or contact the caller.

Lobster plant incident

On July 17, officers responded to an incident at the Maine Fair Trade Lobster plant in which a new employee had reportedly become unruly after he was terminated during orientation.

After investigating the incident, an officer warned the man for disorderly conduct. The man was then transported to Ellsworth and informed that he was not allowed to return to the plant.

Dodge(d) a bullet

An officer responded to West Bay Road at 7:50 p.m. July 18 after reports of a tan Dodge pickup truck swerving all over the road. After locating the vehicle’s owner, it was determined that nothing criminal had taken place.

Speeding

Police said Linda Joy, 47, of Gouldsboro was summoned on a speeding charge July 19 for speeding between 1 and 9 miles per hour over the limit on West Bay Road in Gouldsboro.

Damaged mailbox

On July 19, a South Gouldsboro resident reported damage that had occurred to his mailbox. An officer determined that the damage was consistent with a motor vehicle striking it. The resident was advised to report further developments.

Domestic disturbance

Gouldsboro resident Janeeka Anderson, 40, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. July 20 on Milbridge’s Nash Lane after reports of an alleged domestic disturbance that had occurred in Gouldsboro.

After an investigation, Anderson was charged with domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. The alleged incident occurred on West Bay Road.

Odds and ends

On July 17, a wallet was turned in to police. The wallet contained cash and had been found at the Gouldsboro transfer station.

On July 18, a Gouldsboro resident was fingerprinted as part of sex offender registry requirements.