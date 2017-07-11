Gouldsboro Police Log Week of July 13

GOULDSBORO — A Route 1 motorcycle crash on June 28 resulted in minor injuries to a 28-year-old Tennessee man.

At approximately 1:13 p.m., Brandon Blankenship of Sevierville, Tenn., was southbound on a 1987 Honda Goldwing as Gouldsboro resident Coreen Leighton, 72, turned left onto Society Road in Gouldsboro in her 1999 Chevrolet Jimmy. After Leighton failed to yield, Blankenship tried to stop his vehicle but lost control of it in the process.

Blankenship suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. His motorcycle had minor damage and was driven from the scene. Leighton was not injured, and her vehicle did not sustain any damage.

A separate motorcycle crash was reported to have occurred on South Gouldsboro Road two days earlier, but officers could not locate the vehicle after patrolling the area.

1978 sexual assault

On June 26, a woman from Massachusetts reported to police that a gross sexual assault took place in 1978 in Gouldsboro.

Accidental 911 call

An officer took a report of a 911 call June 26 that was plotted near the cell tower on Allan Road in Gouldsboro. The caller contacted the Hancock County Regional Communications Center and said the call had been accidental.

Man overboard

On the morning of June 27, a fisherman on a boat that had struck a ledge off Prospect Point Road was thrown overboard. The man swam back to shore and was treated and released. The boat was towed back to harbor.

Vandalism incident

An officer received a complaint June 27 that a Corea Road residence had been vandalized. As of Tuesday, the incident remained under investigation.

Thefts

Gouldsboro resident Roxie Albee, 40, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 28 following an investigation into unlawful debit card use at Mc’s Marketplace in Birch Harbor.

The following day, a Gouldsboro resident reported that an advertisement for their business was stolen from West Bay Road.

Domestic disturbances

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance June 28 with a domestic disturbance that had reportedly occurred in Winter Harbor. After an officer responded, it was determined that the altercation was merely verbal in nature.

On July 6, an officer investigated a pair of 911 calls that had reported a man and woman yelling at one another on Gouldsboro’s Pond Road. The officer located the woman and learned the incident was a domestic disturbance. The parties involved were separated, and the incident was forwarded to the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Medication scam

A Moosatonic Parkway resident reported a scam July 5 regarding medication that had been sent to his home. The resident said the medication in question was not prescribed for anybody at the residence and added that a company had been calling and asking for payment.

Motor vehicle complaint

County dispatch passed on a motor vehicle complaint July 5 regarding a vehicle seen in Hancock. According to the report, two children in the vehicle were not wearing their seat belts. After patrolling Route 1, an officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

Missing dog

Shortly before noon July 5, a Gouldsboro Point Road resident reported their dog had gone missing. Information on the dog and its owner was shared on the Gouldsboro Police Department’s Facebook page in an effort to locate the pet.