Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Aug. 31

GOULDSBORO — Police responded to an accident Aug. 24 that was the result of the driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Robert Price, 68, of Clovis, Calif., was operating a 2002 Ford Explorer northbound on Route 1 when the crash occurred.

The car rolled down an embankment off the northbound lane and struck a tree directly.

Both Price and his passenger, Kathryn Price, 66, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle sustained disabling front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

Drug offenses

Andrew Sandstrom, 39, of Winter Harbor was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with operating after habitual offender revocation and unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug following a traffic stop on Main Street in the village of Birch Harbor. Sandstrom had been seen operating an all-terrain vehicle beforehand.

Criminal trespassing

A trespassing complaint was made by a resident on Aug. 21. Police documented the incident.

Civil complaints

A Gouldsboro resident spoke to an officer about a trespassing issue on Aug. 24. The resident was advised to contact an attorney for legal advice.

Criminal mischief

On Aug. 21, a Winter Harbor resident reported that his motorcycle had been damaged in the parking lot of the Pickled Wrinkle.

Concealed weapon permits

On Aug. 21, the Police Department received seven concealed weapon permit applications.

Alarms

Police were called when an alarm went off Aug. 21 on Lighthouse Point Road, but dispatch canceled the call.

Citizen assist

An officer posted two town notices on Aug. 22.

Animal control

A dog was reported at large on the Grand Marsh Bay Road on Aug. 28.