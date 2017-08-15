Gouldsboro police Log Week of Aug. 17 August 15, 2017 by Stephen Fay on Cops & Courts, News GOULDSBORO — On Aug. 2, a landlord requested that an officer conduct a property check on a Pond Road residence where a tenant had been evicted. An officer checked the property and determined that the tenant was still residing there. As a result, Sherman F. Merchant, 54, of Gouldsboro was charged with criminal trespass. Another individual was warned for criminal trespass. Motor vehicle complaints As a result of a July 25 complaint of an erratic motor vehicle on the Shore Road, William Gatcomb, 47, of Sullivan was stopped on the South Gouldsboro Road and issued a summons for failure to provide evidence of liability insurance. On Aug. 3, police received a complaint involving a black truck on Route 1 in Gouldsboro. The officer was out of position to intercept. The alert was passed on to Washington County authorities. On Aug. 1 at 6:31 p.m., an officer was requested to be on the lookout for an out-of-state vehicle on Route 1 with blue emergency lights activated. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle. Harassment A Gouldsboro resident reported threatening harassment via Facebook. 911 hang-ups Police received a 911 hang-up call July 24 at 5:08 p.m. An officer called the number but was unable to leave a message. A 911 hang-up came in July 26 at 9:30 a.m. An officer tried unsuccessfully to make contact with the caller. Also on July 26, a Trenton resident accidentally dialed 911. An officer made contact and verified that the call was accidental. A 911 call from the Gouldsboro Clinic was determined to be accidental. Officer response was not needed. A 911 call came in from Gouldsboro Point Road. An officer responded and determined it was an accidental call. Citizen assist On July 25, an officer fingerprinted a resident as part of the sex offender registry requirements. Burglary On Aug. 7, police reported that a residence on Paul Bunyan Road had been burglarized. An outboard motor was stolen. The investigation is ongoing. Subpoenas An officer delivered subpoenas Aug. 9. Bio Latest Posts Stephen FayManaging Editor at The Ellsworth AmericanStephen Fay, managing editor of The Ellsworth American since 1996, is a third-generation Californian. Starting out as a news reporter in 1974, he has been an editor since 1976, working in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont before settling in Ellsworth with his wife and two daughters. [email protected] Latest posts by Stephen Fay (see all) Gouldsboro police Log Week of Aug. 17 - August 15, 2017 Three dead in two crashes Saturday in Waldo County - August 13, 2017 Sacramental wine - August 3, 2017