Gouldsboro police Log Week of Aug. 17

GOULDSBORO — On Aug. 2, a landlord requested that an officer conduct a property check on a Pond Road residence where a tenant had been evicted.

An officer checked the property and determined that the tenant was still residing there. As a result, Sherman F. Merchant, 54, of Gouldsboro was charged with criminal trespass. Another individual was warned for criminal trespass.

Motor vehicle complaints

As a result of a July 25 complaint of an erratic motor vehicle on the Shore Road, William Gatcomb, 47, of Sullivan was stopped on the South Gouldsboro Road and issued a summons for failure to provide evidence of liability insurance.

On Aug. 3, police received a complaint involving a black truck on Route 1 in Gouldsboro. The officer was out of position to intercept. The alert was passed on to Washington County authorities.

On Aug. 1 at 6:31 p.m., an officer was requested to be on the lookout for an out-of-state vehicle on Route 1 with blue emergency lights activated. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

Harassment

A Gouldsboro resident reported threatening harassment via Facebook.

911 hang-ups

Police received a 911 hang-up call July 24 at 5:08 p.m. An officer called the number but was unable to leave a message.

A 911 hang-up came in July 26 at 9:30 a.m. An officer tried unsuccessfully to make contact with the caller.

Also on July 26, a Trenton resident accidentally dialed 911. An officer made contact and verified that the call was accidental.

A 911 call from the Gouldsboro Clinic was determined to be accidental. Officer response was not needed.

A 911 call came in from Gouldsboro Point Road. An officer responded and determined it was an accidental call.

Citizen assist

On July 25, an officer fingerprinted a resident as part of the sex offender registry requirements.

Burglary

On Aug. 7, police reported that a residence on Paul Bunyan Road had been burglarized. An outboard motor was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

Subpoenas

An officer delivered subpoenas Aug. 9.