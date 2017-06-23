Former Coastal Eye Care employee sentenced for embezzlement

ELLSWORTH — A former financial administrator for Coastal Eye Care and Coastal Eye Surgery Center was sentenced Friday to 16 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for embezzling over $142,000 from the businesses, federal prosecutors announced in a press release.

Carolyn J. Saunders, 57, of Orland appeared in U.S. District Court in Bangor before Judge John A. Woodcock Jr., according to acting United States Attorney Richard W. Murphy.

Saunders also was ordered to pay full restitution to the victims of her crime. She pleaded guilty on Sept. 16, 2016.

According to court records, from November 2011 until April 2015, Saunders embezzled over $142,000 by stealing cash from the practices’ bank deposits.

At sentencing, Judge Woodcock noted that Saunders’ criminal actions were aggravated by her spreading of falsehoods about her former employer after being fired for the thefts.

Woodcock said he found these defamatory actions to be “deplorable and egregious,” and concluded that the defendant stole money because she was “fundamentally dishonest.”

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General and the Ellsworth Police Department.