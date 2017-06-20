Former Brooklin Boat Yard CFO pleads guilty to bank fraud

ELLSWORTH — A former Brooklin Boat Yard employee accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the business pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Steven Nygren, 50, of Salem, Mass., pleaded guilty to bank fraud, credit card fraud and tax evasion charges, announced acting United States Attorney Richard W. Murphy.

According to court records, from June 2014 through August 2015, Nygren used his position as financial officer at the Brooklin business to forge and embezzle 63 checks worth over $732,000, Murphy stated in a press release.

In 2015, Nygren charged $62,000 to business credit cards for unauthorized personal purchases, stated Murphy.

“Finally, from 2010 through 2016, he evaded federal unemployment and income taxes,” Murphy said.

Nygren faces up to 30 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine and five years of supervised release for bank fraud, according to Murphy.

The penalty for tax evasion could include up to five years in prison, a $100,000 fine and three years supervised release, said Murphy.

Nygren will be sentenced after a presentence investigation is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.

The investigation was conducted by the Maine State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service.