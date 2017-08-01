Flowers flung from bridge

ELLSWORTH — Union River Lobster Pot co-owner Jane Langley found flowers while walking her dog along the shore of the Union River on the morning of July 26.

While beautiful, the flowers were out of place — they belonged on the Union River Bridge and were apparently thrown into the river by an unknown vandal or vandals. The two flower boxes the blooms were in were also vandalized. The incident was reported to police, and the flowers were salvaged and replanted.

The vandalism was condemned by community members on the Lobster Pot’s Facebook page after Langley posted photos and her account of what happened.

“What is wrong with people?” is the question several people asked.