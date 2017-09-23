Five hurt Saturday in crash on Prospect side of Penobscot Narrows Bridge

PROSPECT — Five people were injured in a single-vehicle car crash early Saturday morning near the Waldo County end of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

Two of the injured were taken to Bangor by helicopter while the other three were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said a gray 2006 Mercedes was traveling west on Route 1 (across the bridge, coming from Verona Island) around 12:45 a.m. when the driver “failed to negotiate” the left-hand curve at the Prospect end of the bridge.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but said it is “believed that speed and alcohol are factors.”

Four of the vehicle’s occupants were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, two by LifeFlight helicopter and two by ambulance. The fifth person in the vehicle, a man, was taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast and later released after receiving treatment.

As of Saturday afternoon, police had not yet released the names of the people who were in the vehicle. Information on the nature of their injuries was also not released.

Corporal Gregory Jones of the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigator. He was assisted by Deputy Jeffery Rice. Also responding to the scene were ambulances from Stockton Springs, Bucksport and Searsport as well as firefighters from the first two towns and Prospect.