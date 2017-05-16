Ex-Bar Harbor police chief Nate Young arrested again

ELLSWORTH — Former Bar Harbor Police Chief Nate Young was arrested last week for allegedly being intoxicated, in violation of his bail, the latest in a string of alcohol-related arrests.

Young, 54, of Bar Harbor was arrested by Lt. David Kerns of the Bar Harbor Police Department and charged with violation of bail condition, according to records from the Hancock County Jail.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier said Young was brought to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital on the afternoon of May 11 by Bar Harbor personnel.

“He was intoxicated and he became unruly,” said Moshier of Young. Moshier said Ellsworth officers responded to the hospital to assist in dealing with Young, whom Moshier said was “out of control.”

Once Young was no longer causing problems at the hospital and was medically cleared by staff there, he was taken by Ellsworth police to the Hancock County Jail.

Last week’s arrest is the latest for Young, who was fired as police chief in Bar Harbor in 2014. His firing came after an investigator hired by the town concluded that Young was intoxicated and acted inappropriately toward his officers, who arrived at the parking lot of the closed Town Hill Market to investigate a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a pickup truck.

Young was the sole occupant of the truck. After town councilors turned down Young’s appeal of his dismissal, he filed a lawsuit against the town. A trial to determine the outcome of that case is expected sometime this summer.

In December of 2016, Young was arrested twice and charged with drunk driving — once in Ellsworth on Dec. 18 and again in Bangor on Christmas. Prosecutors in Penobscot County decided this spring not to proceed with prosecuting Young on the OUI charge out of Bangor.

The District Attorney’s Office in Bangor said there was not enough evidence at this time to prosecute Young.