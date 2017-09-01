Erratic Driving Leads to Heroin Bust in Hancock

The Maine State Police seized over 30 grams of heroin after Troopers Dana Austin and Gavin Endre stopped a vehicle for operating erratically in Hancock Aug. 30, reported Troop J Commander Rod Charette.

Troopers arrested Hector Otero-Sanchez, 20, of Puerto Rico on charges of aggravated drug trafficking and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Police charged two passengers as well.

Joseph Rivera, 19, and Ricardo Roman, 20, both of Puerto Rico were arrested on one count each aggravated drug trafficking, police said.

Otero-Sanchez, Rivera and Roman were still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail Friday afternoon.

Charette said the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assisted.