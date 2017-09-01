Erratic Driving Leads to Heroin Bust in Hancock September 1, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Breaking News, Cops & Courts The Maine State Police seized over 30 grams of heroin after Troopers Dana Austin and Gavin Endre stopped a vehicle for operating erratically in Hancock Aug. 30, reported Troop J Commander Rod Charette. Troopers arrested Hector Otero-Sanchez, 20, of Puerto Rico on charges of aggravated drug trafficking and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Police charged two passengers as well. Joseph Rivera, 19, and Ricardo Roman, 20, both of Puerto Rico were arrested on one count each aggravated drug trafficking, police said. Otero-Sanchez, Rivera and Roman were still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail Friday afternoon. Charette said the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Erratic Driving Leads to Heroin Bust in Hancock - September 1, 2017 New principal named at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School - August 31, 2017 Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 31 - August 29, 2017