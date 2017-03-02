Ellsworth residents caught up in “reshipping” scam

ELLSWORTH — Police said this week they have uncovered a case of mail fraud in which a local woman was serving as an intermediary for the shipment of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently obtained items that were to be sent overseas.

It is an example of what is known as a reshipping scam or reshipping fraud. Here’s how the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement and security arm of the U.S. Postal Service, describes it:

“The scam begins when criminals buy high-dollar merchandise — such as computers, cameras and other electronics — via the internet using stolen credit cards,” the agency reported on its website. “They have the merchandise shipped to addresses in the United States of paid ‘reshippers’ (who may be unaware they are handling stolen goods).”

From there, the reshipper is asked to repackage the merchandise and ship it overseas, hence the term reshipping, often to addresses in Eastern Europe or Africa. The goal, according to anti-fraud websites, is for the person doing the illicit buying to distance themselves from the deal — and the attention of American law enforcement — by bringing someone else into the middle of the transaction.

The case in Ellsworth came to light when a different woman who lives in the city contacted police to report that her debit card had been compromised. The card had been used to buy a pair of boots that the cardholder had not ordered, and research revealed the package was sent to a different address in Ellsworth.

Police said the fact that both parties live in Ellsworth appeared to be coincidental.

Sgt. Chad Wilmot handled the complaint and went to the address where the package was shipped. He asked about the boots, and the woman there said she did not know what box they were in.

Wilmot asked what she meant, and discovered that there were many boxes and packages in a closet at the residence. He said packing slips showed there was a total of about $4,200 worth of merchandise. Other packages did not have packing slips, and he estimated the total value was in the range of $5,000.

Police said the woman who received the packages was first contacted by someone via Facebook, who supposedly lives in Africa. That person apparently said the right things to establish a relationship, at least digitally, with the woman in Ellsworth and then convinced her to receive packages that she would then be asked to reship.

This, again according to the Postal Service, is not uncommon. It stated that fraudulent reshippers “send a few emails to get to know you and may even send photos or flowers. Once they have your attention, they ask you to help their business or family by shipping packages to Europe or Africa.”

Wilmot said it appears the packages found in Ellsworth had accumulated over the past two months. He said the woman whose residence they were found at was “waiting for labels to ship this stuff overseas.”

Wilmot said the woman who received the packages was sent some items for herself, apparently as compensation, but she said she did not keep them because she did not like the color or they were the wrong size.

Police said the woman appeared to be trying to minimize her role in the situation. Wilmot and Police Chief Glenn Moshier said the woman did not appear to have a “vested interest” in the merchandise that she was to repack and reship, and that she was likewise not involved in the theft of the credit and debit card numbers.

Wilmot characterized the woman as “essentially just a pawn” in the scheme.

In addition to the original complainant, other residents in Ellsworth and a resident in Otis and a resident in Damariscotta were found to have their cards misused as well. Wilmot said $1,500 worth of gift cards shipped to the Ellsworth address were purchased using credit or debit cards from Virginia.

Moshier said it is unlikely local police are going to be able to bring charges against whomever actually ordered the merchandise using the stolen credit and debit card information because they are likely living in a different country. Jurisdictional issues would present a logistical challenge.

Wilmot said he is working with shipping companies to determine how many packages have been sent to the Ellsworth residence in the past year. He said he is conferring with the District Attorney’s Office to determine what, if anything, the Ellsworth woman who received the packages might be charged with.

Police said they wanted to call attention to the story to alert area residents they should pay close attention to their bank and credit card statements and watch for any activity that they do not recognize as their own. That is how the original complainant, whose debit card was used by someone else to purchase boots, realized there was a problem.

Another person whose card was compromised in this case did not know it had happened until being informed by police. Police said that individual’s card had been used to make $1,000 worth of purchases.

Anyone who detects fraudulent activity on their credit or debit card should contact their financial institution and/or the police to report the situation. The Postal Inspection Service said anyone who believes they may be the victim of a reshipping scam should call (877) 876-2455 (option 4, mail fraud).