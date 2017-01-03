Ellsworth Police Log: Winter weather blamed for car crash and stuck trucks

ELLSWORTH — A man was hurt but refused to go to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day.

Police said 21-year-old Zachary R. Hall of Surry was headed south on the Surry Road in a 1999 Lexus around 12:20 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered road.

The vehicle went off the road and its front end collided with a tree. Hall said he hurt his lip when it hit the steering wheel, but he declined medical treatment. The vehicle had to be towed due to the amount of damage.

On the night of Dec. 29, police received reports of two vehicles stuck on McGowan’s Hill on the Bangor Road due to snow on the road surface. Both vehicles ended up having to wait for Department of Transportation crews to arrive and clear the road.

Narcan revival

On the evening of Dec. 30, Officer Amie Torrey stopped a vehicle for speeding on Union Street. A 36-year-old man from Gouldsboro who was a passenger in the car was found to be unresponsive, and Torrey “administered doses of Narcan and semi-revived the male so that he was breathing again.”

The man received additional treatment at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital and survived, according to police.

Drive-thru incident

On Dec. 27, staff at McDonald’s said there were two men in the drive-thru who were possibly drunk and who were waiting for their food in a parking spot after placing “an abnormally large order.”

The men then came inside to ask for their food. The vehicle left by the time police arrived. Police were unable to locate the vehicle in question.

Animal issues

On Dec. 28, a Christian Ridge Road resident reported seeing an injured owl on the side of the road. She was connected with the Warden Service, which advised her to put it in a box and a warden would come and pick it up.

An officer went to help the woman put the owl in a box because there was concern the animal might bite her. The woman could not remember exactly where she had seen the animal, though, and no one could find where it was when an officer responded.

Also on the 28th, officers responded to an address on State Street for a report of a “dog that had jumped into a vehicle.” There was no ID tag on the collar to reveal who the owner was, so the dog was taken to the Small Animal Clinic.

Stalking situation

A woman came into the Police Department Dec. 27 to report being harassed and stalked by a man she met on the Craigslist website. The woman said the man “calls her repeatedly, sends emails and shows up at [her] residence.” The woman said she told the man to leave her alone and also spoke with his wife about his “relentless stalking.”

Police spoke with the man, who said he had lent the woman money after she used to work for him and that she never called him back or returned the money. The man was advised to contact an attorney if he felt he was owed money and in the meantime to “not have any type of contact” with the woman.

Missing no more

On Dec. 28, police were running a background check on a man who had applied for a concealed weapons permit. During the course of that check, “it was discovered that the applicant was reported missing out of New Orleans.”

The applicant told police he was “unaware anyone reported him missing from his visit” to New Orleans in June. Ellsworth police notified their counterparts in New Orleans that the man had been located.

In the early-morning hours of Dec. 31, police received a report of a missing 17-year-old. Attempts to locate the teen in Washington County were unsuccessful, but the teen was then found hours later.

Not what it seems

On Dec. 29, a caller reported seeing a man standing on the Union River bridge who “looked depressed” and was “staring at the water.”

Police spoke with the man, who said he was on the bridge watching birds and was “not going to harm himself.”

Thefts and other losses

A Gary Moore Road resident told police Dec. 27 that her car “was vandalized while parked in her driveway sometime during the past two weeks.”

A Bucksport Road resident told police Dec. 30 that a garage was entered and property was taken from inside. The case is under investigation.

Adam King, 52, of Enfield was charged with theft on Dec. 31 after he allegedly stole $40 worth of merchandise from Walmart, including glasses, cologne, a package of pens and a three-prong adapter.

Arrests

Derek Senter, 33, of Clifton, operating under the influence in downtown Ellsworth on Dec. 27.

Senter was bailed out of jail a couple of hours later, but then, according to a police report, “was refusing to leave.” Officers told Senter he needed to leave, and he then did.

James Richardson, 30, of Ellsworth, domestic assault on the Bucksport Road Dec. 29. Police said Richardson allegedly grabbed a woman and hit her head against a wall.

Summons

Roger Brown, 24, of Ellsworth, attaching false plates on Bucksport Road Dec. 30. Brown’s vehicle was towed from the scene after he was summoned.

Traffic violations

Eric Butler, 27, of Lamoine, operating after suspension on Foster Street Jan. 2.

Speeding tickets

Olivia R. Welch, 20, of Farmingdale, 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1 Dec. 31.

Shannon M. Sawyer, 44, of Ellsworth, 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road Jan. 1.