Ellsworth Police Log Week of Sept. 7

ELLSWORTH — A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence, after a crash that left him injured and his car a total loss Sept. 1.

Police Chief Glenn Moshier said Matthew Musumano, 34, of Waterbury, Conn., first came to police attention around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Moshier said he went past Officer Jon Mahon at a high rate of speed on East Main Street near the High Street intersection.

Mahon pursued Musumano, who was driving a 1999 Porsche 911, until Musumano crashed on the Washington Junction Road in Hancock about a half-mile from the Route 1 intersection.

Musumano was ejected from his vehicle, Moshier said, and suffered a significant leg injury. He was taken first to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital by County Ambulance and later to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Moshier said Musumano has since been charged with operating under the influence, criminal speeding and eluding an officer.

The crash was reconstructed by Deputy Jeff McFarland of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. He was assisted by Sgt. Chad Wilmot of the Ellsworth Police Department.

Woman charged with OUI

A Bangor woman was charged with operating under the influence last week after she hit two mailboxes on Route 1 and then allegedly tried to leave the scene.

Police said Krystal O’Hara, 26, was traveling on the Bucksport Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 when she went off the road and hit the mailboxes.

Police said she then “continued on a short way” until her 2013 Toyota car was no longer drivable.

Police administered a breath-alcohol test to O’Hara. A crash report indicates the test showed she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17, more than double Maine’s legal limit of 0.08.

O’Hara was arrested and charged with operating under the influence. She was also ticketed, accused of failing to show proof of insurance.

Woman who overdosed revived

A 28-year-old woman was taken to the emergency room at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital on the morning of Sept. 2 after she allegedly overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with Narcan.

Police were called to an address on the Bucksport Road around 6:30 a.m. that morning. Moshier said the woman was revived with “multiple doses of Narcan.”

He said she later, when questioned, “admitted to using heroin.”

Driver charged with leaving the scene of a crash

A Hancock woman was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after she hit another woman’s car in the Hannaford parking lot Aug. 31 and then allegedly left the scene.

Police said 41-year-old Melissa Fickett was backing out of a parking space at the grocery store when her 2005 Jeep hit a 2015 Subaru that was parked legally in the adjacent spot.

Police said both vehicles were damaged as a result but that Fickett “drove off and did not remain on scene.”

A witness was able to describe Fickett’s vehicle, get her plate number and tell police that a woman was driving the vehicle when the crash happened. That led police to summon Fickett on the charge of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.

Injury at courthouse

On the morning of Aug. 29, police were called to the steps of the Hancock County Courthouse to assist a man who fell there. The man had a suspected neck injury and a laceration above his left eyebrow as a result, police said. Onlookers helped the man use his shirt to soak up blood until County Ambulance arrived.

Thefts and other losses

On Aug. 29, the Maine Smoke Shop on Downeast Highway reported someone stole a $78 carton of cigarettes. The case is under investigation.

On Aug. 29, a man came in to the police station to report that he had been scammed out of money. He said an out-of-state company offered him a job and sent him a check to deposit. He did so, and then the company asked him to send it a check from his checking account.

“In the end he is out $6,500,” said police of the local victim.

Frances Havey, 64, of Ellsworth, was summoned on a charge of theft Aug. 31 after she allegedly stole $139 worth of miscellaneous merchandise from Hannaford.

Alexis Durgin, 19, of Trenton, was summoned on a charge of theft Aug. 31 after she allegedly stole cosmetics from Walmart.

Amanda L. Griffin, 36, of Hancock, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with theft after she allegedly stole $50 worth of miscellaneous goods from Walmart.

Two 16-year-old boys from Ellsworth were charged with theft after they allegedly stole a total of about $105 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Sept. 3.

Arrests

Andy Fitzsimmons, 38, of Hancock, was arrested Sept. 1 at Walmart on a warrant out of Penobscot County charging him with unpaid fines on an earlier offense.

Richard Magoon, 29, of Osborn, violation of bail conditions on High Street Sept. 4.

Summons

Cassandra Adams, 26, of Brewer, operating after suspension on High Street Aug. 29. Police said Adams was exiting a parking space near McDonald’s when she hit a vehicle driving in a travel lane on the Maine Coast Mall entrance and exit. No one was injured in the crash but both vehicles were significantly damaged.

Qiming Wang, 31, of Bar Harbor, operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days. Wang was charged following a traffic stop on High Street Sept. 1.

Speeding tickets

Suzanne D. Grosh, 76, of Brooklin, 44 mph in a 25-mph zone on Water Street Aug. 30.

Iso Papo, 92, of Brookline, Mass., 39 mph in a 30-mph zone (street not listed) on Aug. 30.

Dawn M. Stubbs, 56, of Addison, 39 mph in a 30-mph zone on Main Street Aug. 30.

Seth M. Mushrush, 37, of Media, Pa., 49 mph in a 30-mph zone on Oak Street Sept. 3.