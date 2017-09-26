Ellsworth Police Log Week of Sept. 28

ELLSWORTH — Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, police took a report of a car hitting a utility pole on High Street. The driver reportedly fled the scene, but was later identified by police and was being sought. The case remains under investigation.

Bad behavior reported

On Sept. 18, police received a report of “an assault that took place at a local residence.” The complaint is under investigation.

Also on Sept. 18, police received a complaint of “several high school students threatening another student” via the internet. That complaint is also under investigation.

Clean-up, aisle six

A pill and marijuana were found on the floor at Walmart on Sept. 21. Detective Dotty Small responded to the scene, picked up the items and disposed of them.

Loud-mouth guitarist warned

Around 4 a.m. on Sept. 22, police received a report of a man carrying a guitar “screaming that he was gonna be arrested.” The man was next seen by a playground, “screaming obscenities and saying he is going to jail.”

Police caught up with the man, who denied the allegations. He was warned for his behavior nevertheless.

Sleepy patron sparks concern

On Sept. 22, shortly before 4 p.m., police were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts on the corner of State Street and Forrest Avenue to do a “well-being check on a male who was unresponsive.”

“When officers arrived, the male became alert and stated he was just tired from lack of sleep,” police said in a report.

Funny money

A counterfeit $50 bill was passed at Circle K on High Street on Sept. 23. The case is under investigation.

Thefts and other losses

On Sept. 19, a business reported the theft of a trailer.

On Sept. 19, a Friendship Way resident reported medications missing from her apartment.

On Sept. 20, police received a report of a purse and airline ticket voucher stolen from a vehicle on State Street.

On Sept. 21, a local resident’s watch was taken while the resident was at the Down East Family YMCA on State Street.

Nickolas Philbrick, 21, of Winter Harbor was summoned Sept. 21 and charged with theft at Walmart.

Ritamarie Prescott, 20, of Bangor and Jovarna Sinclair, 23, of Ellsworth were both summoned and charged with theft after they allegedly stole makeup from Walmart on Sept. 22.

On Sept. 22, police received a report that a man who had blood work done at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital had come out of the hospital and believed someone had stolen his car. Police responded and the man was, in short order, reunited with his vehicle (which had not been stolen).

Arrests

Dustin R. Nickerson, 31, of Bangor was arrested Sept. 18 on Old Mill Road on a warrant out of Penobscot County charging him with failure to appear in court.

Nickerson also was charged with unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs and operating after suspension.

Matthew Smart, 38, of Southwest Harbor was arrested Sept. 20 on two warrants both charging him with failure to appear in court.

David Gilley, 22, of Seal Cove, operating under the influence (drugs) and unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug (heroin).

Donald Barton (aka Loki Bor Hindel), 37, of Ellsworth was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with failure to comply with the sex offender registry (first offense).

Kristine Miller, 59, of Ellsworth, violation of a protection order and stalking, both on Friendship Way Sept. 24.

Summons

Cathy Pinkham, 65, of Surry, passing a stopped school bus with red lights flashing on High Street Sept. 22.

Speeding ticket

Debby L. Dubois, 56, of St. Augustine, Fla., 49 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bayside Road Sept. 25.