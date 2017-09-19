Ellsworth Police Log Week of Sept. 21

ELLSWORTH — On the morning of Sept. 16, 17-year-old Andrew Atherton of Ellsworth was traveling south on the North Bend Road when he took his eyes off the road and went to change the song on the radio.

Police said this caused him to cross the centerline, and Atherton then overcorrected and went into a skid. He then overcorrected again and his 2007 Ford slid off the road and into a utility pole.

It then rolled over, landing on its roof.

Atherton was bleeding from his arms and was taken from the scene by County Ambulance. In addition to being distracted by his radio, police said speed appeared to be a factor. Atherton said he was traveling at about 55 mph, and the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

Sleepy driver smacks guardrail

On the morning of Sept. 13, 42-year-old Christopher Tripp of Mariaville was heading south on the Surry Road when he fell asleep.

That caused his 2001 Volkswagen car to drift “across the road and into a guardrail,” according to a police report.

Tripp was unhurt and the guardrail had only minor damage. His vehicle had to be towed from the scene, however.

Puppy-dog eyes lead to pile-up

Police said a three-vehicle crash on High Street on Sept. 13 was caused when the driver of one vehicle was “distracted looking at a puppy” that his girlfriend was holding in the passenger seat.

That distraction caused 25-year-old John Soucy of Clifton, driving a passenger car, to run into the back of a Nissan SUV driven by 37-year-old Vileta Pinkham of Ellsworth. The force of that impact pushed Pinkham’s vehicle into the back of a 2011 Hyundai SUV driven by 29-year-old Travis Heilman of East Brunswick, N.J.

No one was injured in the crash, and none of the vehicles had to be towed.

Grave matter

On the evening of Sept. 14, a woman who lives on a short road off of the North Bend Road called police to say she could see two cars parked at the end of her road.

The woman said she had checked with her neighbor, the only other house on the road, and neither party knew who the cars belonged to.

Police responded and made contact with the people who had driven there. They told police they were “looking at an old Civil War gravesite.”

Bad parking spot

On Sept. 15 around 11:20 a.m., a woman who lives on the Bangor Road called police to report a “motorcyclist trespassing on her property.” She said the man on the bike pulled over to take a call and that as a result she had a hard time pulling into her driveway.

“She spoke to him and he gave her attitude, so she is now reporting him for trespassing,” police said in a report.

The man, who also called police, said he had pulled over to take a call and that he had to step into the woman’s driveway and that she then started yelling at him. He told police he was leaving.

The woman then called back and said she was all set and did not need an officer.

Bad behavior

On Sept. 12, staff at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital notified police of a woman in the emergency room who was “being disruptive” and “throwing things at staff.” The woman had been charged previously with assaulting a nurse.

The woman was taken to a waiting room where hospital security kept an eye on her until a family member could come pick her up.

On Sept. 13, an upset patron at the Ellsworth Public Library made a threat to punch an employee if the employee bothered him again. The man was warned and told not to return to the library, and he said he would not.

On Sept. 15, a woman at Pepper’s Pub on Water Street reported another woman had pulled her hair. The complainant did not want to press charges, however.

On Sept. 16, 20-year-old Jade Hill of Ellsworth was summoned on a charge of criminal threatening. The charge came after Hill and a neighbor were reportedly having a “verbal argument that escalated,” police said. It culminated when Hill allegedly told the neighbor, “I’m going to slit your throat.”

Police are investigating a fight that occurred at Ellsworth High School on Sept. 18 in which one student reportedly assaulted another.

Fender bender

On Sept. 13, around 7:40 a.m., Ellsworth Public Works Director Larry Wilson backed a city-owned 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck into a Ford SUV as the SUV turned from Shore Road onto Forrest Avenue.

Neither Wilson nor the 16-year-old girl driving the SUV was injured. The trailer hitch on the Chevrolet caused minor damage to the grill of the SUV. Because the pickup truck is city-owned, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office investigated the fender bender.

Thefts and other losses

On Sept. 11, staff at Marden’s reported a customer swapped price tags on two items in order to get a better deal. The customer was allowed to come back and pay the difference, however, and no charges were filed.

On Sept. 13, a resident at Meadow View Apartments called police to report that her car had been stolen.

Police said an investigation revealed that the woman has Alzheimer’s disease and does not actually have a car.

On Sept. 14, a woman who was shopping at Walmart reported that her car was stolen while she was inside the store.

Shortly thereafter, the woman realized she had parked her car in a different section than she initially remembered and that the vehicle was not, in fact, stolen.

Tabitha Hart, 24, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of theft Sept. 14 after she allegedly stole about $30 worth of DVDs from Walmart.

On Sept. 15, a 16-year-old girl from Ellsworth was summoned on a charge of theft after she allegedly stole cash, gift cards and makeup from backpacks in the girls’ locker room at Ellsworth High School.

Police said the total value of the items was about $350 ($100 worth of makeup, $200 in cash and $50 in gift cards). Most of what was stolen was recovered, however.

Carlos Rodriguez, 32, of Prospect Harbor was charged with theft after he allegedly stole $41 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Sept. 15. The items he allegedly took included donuts, a rice cooker and pink erasers valued at 48 cents.

On Sept. 17, police responded to Walmart for a report that a woman had stolen a box of cake mix. The woman “did not cooperate and left the store,” police said. The case remains under investigation.

Arrests

Dawn M. James, 43, a transient, was arrested Sept. 12 on Main Street on a warrant out of Penobscot County. The warrant charged James with failing to appear in court on a prior charge.

Jonathon Bellis, 36, of Ellsworth was arrested Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on a previous charge from the Maine Marine Patrol.

Joseph J. Stachon, 37, of Otis, habitual offender and violating of conditions of release, both on Sept. 16.

Traffic violation

Brennan S. Spoffard, 38, of Bernard, operating after suspension (failure to pay fine) on Route 1A Sept. 12.

Speeding ticket

Shiree W. Poors, 64, of Blue Hill, 39 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road Sept. 12.