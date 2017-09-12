Ellsworth Police Log Week of Sept. 14

ELLSWORTH — Police officers responded to two overdose incidents within an hour of each other on Sept. 9.

Around 8:50 that night, officers were called to an address off of Route 179 to assist County Ambulance with a 29-year-old man who had overdosed.

Police said it was not clear what substance the man may have overdosed on, but he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Just under an hour later, officers were called to an address near Green Lake for a report of a 28-year-old man who was unconscious.

Officer Jon Mahon gave the man Narcan to revive him, and he was then taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital. Narcan only works on individuals who have opiates in their system.

Gun fishin’

On Sept. 10, police responded to an address off of the Mariaville Road after receiving a report that “a youth found a handgun while fishing” at Graham Lake.

Police said the gun was a revolver, possibly a .22-caliber that may have been made by Harrington & Richardson Arms Co. (more commonly known as simply H&R).

It was difficult to discern details about the gun because it was embedded in the soft sand at the water’s edge, police said, and because it was rusty.

It appeared the gun had been there for awhile. Low water levels in the lake this year likely led to the gun’s discovery, as it has otherwise been underwater since first ending up there.

Thefts and other losses

On Sept. 6, a complainant calling from Water Street told police “her vehicle had been keyed in the past couple of days.” Damage totaled $600, and the woman said she wanted the damage documented for insurance purposes.

On Sept. 6, staff at Marden’s reported that a man stole a pair of Converse sneakers valued at $41.14. Police have identified a suspect and charges are pending.

On Sept. 6, a woman reported that an unknown woman picked up the complainant’s prescription for Ritalin from Walgreens two days earlier.

In a separate complaint, a Bridge Hill resident reported Sept. 6 that a tablet and two prescriptions had been taken from her residence sometime in the past two weeks.

Roxie Albee, 40, of Birch Harbor was summoned on a charge of theft after she allegedly stole bed sheets and clothes from Walmart on Sept. 9.

On Sept. 11, staff at Marden’s reported a man stole a pair of sneakers valued at $25.30 a week earlier. The complaint is under investigation.

Arrests

Ali Gray, 25, of Trenton, operating under the influence (drugs) on the Bangor Road Sept. 6. Gray was allegedly under the influence of narcotics, stimulants and marijuana, according to police.

Mallory Gommo, 20, of Ellsworth was arrested Sept. 6 on the Bangor Road on a probation hold.

Alexander Dmitrieff, 21, of Somesville, violation of bail on the Bangor Road Sept. 6.

Austin Kleffman, 29, of Trenton, violation of conditions of release on the Bangor Road Sept. 6.

Paul Linscott, 47, of Ellsworth was arrested Sept. 7 on a warrant out of Hancock County.

Steven Bonin, 56, of Searsport, criminal trespass Sept. 8 on Resort Way. Bonin was arrested after allegedly “making threatening statements” to staff at Ellsworth Family Practice and then saying that he was driving to the medical practice.

Matthew Simons, 28, of Lamoine was arrested Sept. 8 on Downeast Highway on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. The arrest was made on behalf of the Saco Police Department.

Justin Bulley, 24, of Trenton was arrested on four warrants Sept. 10 after he turned himself in. Two of the warrants charged him with unpaid fines, one with probation revocation and the other for failure to appear on an earlier theft charge.

Nathan Smith, 25, of Ellsworth was arrested Sept. 10 at his residence on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on an earlier charge. The outstanding warrant was discovered while police were conducting a well-being check at Smith’s residence.

Summonses

Aaron J. Dawicki, 48, of Bar Harbor, operating under the influence and operating after suspension, both on High Street Sept. 8.

The summons came at McDonald’s after an employee there said Dawicki was “nodding off” while in the drive-through around 4:40 p.m. He was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for medical attention after being charged.

Speeding tickets

Manuel A. Herrera, 28, of Bucksport, 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bucksport Road Sept. 6.