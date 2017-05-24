Ellsworth Police Log Week of May 25

ELLSWORTH — On May 18 shortly after 6 p.m., police received a report of a “child running loose on the Bucksport Road who looked frightened.” Further investigation revealed the 10-year-old girl had run away from home after having a disagreement with her mother, centering around the mother’s boyfriend. The girl was evaluated by medical personnel before being taken home.

On May 14, Officer Andrew Weatherbee responded to KidsPeace to assist staff members there “with an out-of-control 16-year-old” boy who was allegedly assaulting staff members “and trying to stab them with an ink pen.”

High school hijinks

Around 10:40 p.m. May 22, officers responded to Ellsworth High School and found that a number of seniors had been let into the school and were engaged in behavior that Police Chief Glenn Moshier said was not damaging but was disruptive. This included covering things in plastic wrap.

The students had apparently been let in by a member of the custodial staff, but Moshier said the teens should not have been there. He said they were caught while still in the school and spoken to by the officers who responded.

Moshier said the students were made to help clean up. He said while the school is still resolving whether there will be any disciplinary actions there are not expected to be any criminal charges.

Slashed tire

Shortly before 9 p.m. on May 22, a woman came in to the police station to report that a tire on her car had been slashed while parked at the VFW hall on Main Street the night before.

Missing medication

On May 20, a Dollard Farm Way resident called to report medication missing. That complaint is under investigation.

That same day, in a separate complaint, a Friendship Way resident reported the theft of prescription medication. That, too, is under investigation.

Arrests

Eva Seavey, 36, of Ellsworth was arrested May 16 on a warrant out of Penobscot County charging her with unpaid fines.

Eliza Billings, 30, of Ellsworth was arrested May 17 at 12:30 a.m. on State Street on a warrant out of Penobscot County charging her with violation of bail.

Billings came to police attention because she was reportedly involved in what was initially described as a “walking domestic” dispute. Police found there was no dispute and that Billings was “just intoxicated and loud.”

Josh Kane, 24, of Hancock, disorderly conduct on the Bangor Road May 17.

Police first received a complaint of “people jumping in and out of the roadway” around 10:50 p.m. that night. Upon arrival, officers found two women and two men, including Kane.

In the process of identifying them, Moshier said Kane became “unruly,” yelling and refusing to cooperate. It was that behavior, Moshier said, that led to his arrest.

Jennifer Hutchinson, 45, of Ellsworth was arrested May 18 at City Hall on a warrant charging her with theft at Walmart on April 28. Hutchinson was arrested after she came in to the police station “to speak to an officer regarding being a suspect” in the theft case, police said.

Hollis Geel, 65, of Ellsworth was arrested May 18 at a Wood Street apartment on a warrant out of Machias District Court charging him with operating a motor vehicle after suspension.

Dylan Norwood, 22, of Tremont, operating under the influence on Oak Street May 20. Norwood’s arrest came after Officer Josh Steward saw him fail to stop for a stop sign and then conducted field sobriety tests.

James Desmond, 49, of Ellsworth, operating under the influence at the Maine Coast Mall on May 20.

Shortly after 2:30 that morning, police received a call from a nearby business owner about a dirt bike being driven in the parking lot at Hannaford. Police responded and subsequently arrested Desmond on the OUI charge.

Summons

Jonathan Reynolds, 26, of Bar Harbor, violation of conditions of release on State Street May 19. The charge came after a woman reported she was being harassed by Reynolds.

Joseph Debeck, 20, of Ellsworth, illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor on High Street May 19.

Traffic violations

Linda Jordan, 69, of Hancock, operating after suspension on Myrick Street May 17. Jordan was charged with the offense after she was involved in a two-vehicle, property-damage only crash at the intersection of Myrick Street and the entrance to Walmart. Police said Jordan was not at fault in the crash.

James W. Innes, 22, of Fletchers Landing, failure to inform law enforcement of carrying a concealed handgun on Oak Street May 21. Innes also was ticketed for speeding, after he was reportedly clocked at 45 mph in a 25-mph zone on Oak Street.

Speeding tickets

Robert L. Jordan, 32, of Eddington, 60 mph in a 35-mph zone on High Street May 22.

Taylor K. Mason, 21, of Union, 49 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 21.

Heather S. Frost, 53, of Surry, 49 mph in a 35-mph zone on the North Bend Road May 21.

Bora H. Baki, 74, of Purcellville, Va., 49 mph in a 35-mph zone on the North Bend Road May 21.

Stacey M. Conary, 43, of Hampden, 44 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 18.

Brandon W. Buzzell, 21, of Kenduskeag, 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 18.

Clifton A. Sirois, 45, of Windsor, 44 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 17.

Kevin B. Gooley, 21, of Hermon, 54 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bangor Road May 16.

Colson A. Tschauder, 68, of Bethlehem, Conn., 34 mph in a 25-mph zone on North Street May 13.

The following drivers were ticketed in a 45-mph zone on Route 180 May 13 (each of them was ticketed for going 54 mph):

Kristen M. Davis, 32, of Ellsworth.

Harold L. Batson, 59, of Ellsworth.

Bradley D. Tracy, 37, of Ellsworth.

Franklin E. Wallace, 18, of Ellsworth.

The following drivers were ticketed in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A on May 12 (each of them was ticketed for going 69 mph):

Kristin A. Blanchette, 39, of Bar Harbor.

Noam G. Terman, 25, of Troy.

Jeffrey M. Hachey, 50, of Addison.

Robert Lawford, 64, of Hulls Cove.

Ross E. Garland, 48, of Potsdam, N.Y.

Helena V. Munson, 20, of Bar Harbor.

Calvin W. Ireland, 25, of Old Town.

Charles R. Seyffer, 70, of Brunswick.

Other drivers recently ticketed in the city include:

Joshua M. Bagley, 35, of Newcastle, 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 5.

Nick R. Schwartz, 21, of Germantown, Tenn., 45 mph in a 25-mph zone on High Street May 4.