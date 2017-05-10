Ellsworth Police Log Week of May 11

ELLSWORTH — Two teenagers were charged with assault in the past week in two separate cases, and one of the alleged assaults took place at school.

On May 3, a teenager and his parents came in to report an assault that happened at Ellsworth High School that day.

As a result of that complaint and subsequent investigation, 18-year-old Michael Allen of Ellsworth was arrested and charged with violation of bail conditions and also with assault.

On May 7, police received a report that a 15-year-old boy had “pushed his grandmother down onto the floor during an argument” at Bridge Hill Apartments.

The grandmother was taken to the emergency room at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, police said. The teen was summoned on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Alcohol issues on High Street

Around 11:30 p.m. on May 5, a woman staying at a High Street motel reported that an unknown man was trying to break into her room. Police arrived and found the man was drunk and took him to a family member’s residence.

In the early morning hours of May 7, a guest at a different High Street motel reported that there was a man passed out in the hallway and that he was unresponsive.

Police arrived and found the man was “heavily intoxicated,” and he was taken back to his room.

Thefts and other losses

Laurie Locke, 47, of Ellsworth was charged with theft after she allegedly stole $221 worth of food, clothing and household items from Walmart on May 2. She was additionally arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Kennebec County charging her with failure to appear in court on a prior charge.

On May 2, Tractor Supply on High Street reported a case of theft by deception. The complaint is under investigation.

On May 3, a Main Street resident reported that “a large amount of silver and jewelry had either been lost or stolen.” The case is under investigation.

On May 4, 35-year-old Adam Stade of Pompano Beach, Fla. was arrested and charged with theft after he allegedly stole shoes valued at $30 from a store in the Maine Coast Mall.

On May 6, a debit card was reported stolen from a local health care facility. The card was canceled by its owner and no money was lost.

Brent W. Riddle, 40, of Cherryfield, was summoned on a charge of theft May 7 after he allegedly stole lighter fluid and lithium batteries from Walmart.

Arrests

Joseph Stachon, 46, of Otis was arrested May 1 charged with operating after habitual offender license revocation and on a warrant out of Penobscot County charging him with failure to pay fines. He also was ticketed for not having an inspection sticker.

Michael McKee, 41, of Tremont was arrested April 30 on State Street on a warrant out of Penobscot County charging him with failure to appear in court for a previous case there.

Kevin Willey, 31, of Cherryfield was arrested May 2 on Myrick Street on a warrant out of Washington County. He also was summoned on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

David S. Kaczmarek, 49, of Ellsworth, OUI on State Street May 8.

Jeremy M. Beal, 25, of Yarmouth, OUI (drugs) on Douglas Highway May 8.

Casey McDonald, 30, of Ellsworth, was arrested May 8 on Main Street on a warrant out of Skowhegan District Court.

Amanda Bragg, 30, of Ellsworth, was arrested May 8 on Deane Street on a warrant out of Penobscot County.

Summons

Michael Brunt, 22, of Jonesport, operating after suspension on the Bucksport Road May 7.

Traffic violation

Johnny A. Ramirez, 43, of Bucksport, operating after suspension (civil) on Main Street May 3.

Speeding tickets

Nichole L. Bebout, 37, of Blue Hill, 34 mph in a 25-mph zone on Water Street May 2.

Jody E. Blake, 60, of Castine, 45 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 2.

Matthew D. Webber, 20, of Monroe, 34 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 2.

David Doucette, 57, of Penobscot, 34 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 2.

Charles M. Verburgt, 38, of Ellsworth, 34 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 2.

Iosif N. Taniashvili, 58, of Surry, 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A May 2.

Cassandra L. Adams, 26, of Brewer, 64 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1 May 4.

Brenda S. Tredwell, 55, of Gouldsboro, 49 mph in a 30-mph zone on Main Street May 5.