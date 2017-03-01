Ellsworth Police Log Week of March 2

ELLSWORTH — On Feb. 21, police got a call from a man who said he wanted to discuss an alleged assault that reportedly took place Feb. 17 at Pepper’s Pub on Water Street. Police spoke with the man, and the complaint remains under investigation.

Edwin Chase, 67, was summoned on a charge of assault Feb. 26 after he and another resident (age 77) of Meadow View Apartments got into a “disagreement over the use of laundry facilities” that “escalated,” according to police.

Not what it seems

On the morning of Feb. 21, police received a report of a suspicious man “who appeared to be loading a firearm” outside of Walmart on Myrick Street. Police responded and found the man had a BB gun. He was ordered to leave the property.

On Feb. 24, a woman told police that a GPS unit worth $130 was stolen from her car while it was parked at one of several local businesses (she was not sure which one).

An investigation revealed “her boyfriend took the GPS out of her car,” and that the theft complaint was unfounded.

On Feb. 27, Officer Rick Roberts responded to a report of a burglary on the Bucksport Road. His investigation found that the property believed to have been stolen was in fact “donated by a former resident.” The parties were involved it is a civil matter.

Thefts and other losses

On Feb. 22, a State Street resident told police money and other items were missing from separate locations within his residence. The complaint is under investigation.

Police dealt with three theft incidents at Walmart on Feb. 23.

In the first, police received a report that a man had stolen music CDs and packs of batteries from Walmart, merchandise with a collective value of about $50. The man fled the scene and the stolen merchandise was recovered. The case remains under investigation.

The second case involved 18-year-old Hannah Sprague of Machias, who was charged with theft after she allegedly concealed $30 worth of cosmetics and did not pay for them.

Finally, 40-year-old Tracy Lawonn of Hancock was charged with theft after she allegedly took $62 worth of food.

William Emerson, 47, of Dedham was summoned on a charge of theft Feb. 23 after he allegedly stole a carton of wine from the R.H. Foster Freshies store on High Street.

On Feb. 25, 38-year-old Michael Mitchell of Ellsworth was summoned on a charge of theft after he allegedly attempted to steal a pair of shoes from Marden’s on High Street.

Arrests

James Hall, 26, of Orland, operating after suspension on the Mariaville Road Feb. 21.

Yucheng Weng, 26, of Newark, N.J., criminal speed (exceeding the posted limit by 30 mph or more) and eluding an officer, both on the Bangor Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 24.

Police said Weng initially failed to stop when Officer Toni Ryan attempted to pull him over for speeding.

Traffic violations

Christopher W. Panther, 22, of Clifton, operating after suspension on High Street Feb. 26. Panther also was ticketed for allegedly failing to provide proof of insurance.