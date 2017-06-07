Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 8

ELLSWORTH — Police are asking for the public’s help in dealing with a rash of reported burglaries around the city recently, particularly in the northern part of Ellsworth.

On June 2, police received a report of a Bangor Road residence “being burglarized during the daytime.” Approximately $1,500 worth of property was taken in the burglary, including jewelry and coins.

Other burglaries have been reported after they happened because the victims did not initially realize their homes had been broken into. On May 31, for example, a Bayside Road resident reported a burglary.

Detective Dotty Small said that resident did not realize the burglary had occurred, although it is believed to have happened sometime last summer or fall. An inventory is being done to see what, exactly, is missing.

Although nothing was taken from this location, another burglary also was reported on the Winkumpaugh Road June 2. That burglary also is believed to have happened last summer, during the month of June.

On June 5, Happytown Road residents reported a possible theft of home heating oil from their home. The residents said they “left their house in October and just returned” to find they had no oil in their tank.

Small and Lt. Harold Page both encouraged citizens to contact police if they see anything out of the ordinary around their homes or in their neighborhood. That could include strange vehicles or people going door to door.

Small said in one case, a man was simply going into homes and if someone caught him, he would say, “I got the wrong house.”

Small said if people can provide license plate numbers or physical descriptions that would be very helpful. Page said residents should be sure to lock their doors and vehicles.

Man charged at one store, warned to not enter others

Patrick Nevells, 46, a transient, was summoned on a charge of theft after he allegedly stole beer from Hannaford on May 31.

That summons was issued around 1:25 p.m. Then, around 1:55 p.m. that same day, officers were called to Shaw’s, where the management requested Nevells be given a trespass notice and told not to come back to the store.

The manager told police that Nevells had “been stealing from them non-stop.”

Then, on June 4, Nevells was given a trespass notice warning him to stay out of the Circle K on High Street.

Domestic dispute reported

On the evening of June 1, police received a report of a possible domestic dispute “involving a small child.”

Upon arriving at the Washington Street scene, police found that “the parents were having a loud argument due to financial issues and young child issues.” The parents reportedly resolved the issue.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report on June 1 that a local resident’s dog bit a man on Water Street. The dog ripped the man’s shirt but did not cause any other injuries, police said.

Arrests

Stafford Venema, 25, of Ellsworth was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on June 1 at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital on a warrant out of Ellsworth Unified Court charging him with an unpaid fine.

Less than 24 hours later, at around 10:20 that night, Venema was arrested again, this time charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule Z drug (Clonazepam) and held on a probation violation.

Jesse Davis, 25, of Boothbay Harbor was arrested June 4 and charged with operating under the influence, operating after suspension and illegal attachment of plates. His arrest came after a traffic stop on Main Street.

It also came a little more than 24 hours after Davis was summoned for operating after suspension on the Bucksport Road.

Joseph Gionet, 52, of Ellsworth was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail on June 5 on a probation hold after the hold was placed by his probation officer. Police said Gionet “attempted to hide from officers” but was taken into custody.

Summonses

A 15-year-old girl from Surry was summoned on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana after she was found to be in possession of the drug at Ellsworth High School on May 30.

Andy Fitzsimmons, 36, of Franklin, operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Downeast Highway May 31.

Ryan Pickard, 34, of Ellsworth, operating after suspension following a traffic stop on High Street June 1.

Linda Wolfe, 62, of Hancock, operating after suspension on Downeast Highway June 2. Wolfe was summoned after she was involved in a two-car crash in which she ran into a car at a traffic light because she thought the light had changed to green.

Danielle Hajjar, 35, of Bar Harbor, operating without a license (expired) on High Street June 4. Hajjar was stopped for still having studded snow tires on her vehicle, police said.

Traffic violations

Lydia C. Upton, 64, of Lamoine, failure to obey a traffic control device on Foster Street June 3.

On June 1, police received a report that a driver had passed a stopped school bus the day before on Main Street. In reviewing the situation, police found “that the red signal lights were turned on just as the vehicle approached the front of the bus.”

Because of that circumstance, police said, the driver of the vehicle was given a warning rather than a summons.

Speeding tickets

Laura J. Bamford, 42, of Hancock, 54 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bayside Road June 4.

Tyler M. White, 24, of Winterport, 44 mph in a 30-mph zone on State Street June 4.

Marsha Lee Fair, 66, of Baltimore, Md., 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bucksport Road June 3.

Ashley R. Mathieu, 27, of Ellsworth, 49 mph in a 35-mph zone on the North Bend Road June 3.

Cassidy M. Bragg, 22, of Surry, 39 mph in a 25-mph zone on Shore Road May 24.