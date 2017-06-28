Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 29 June 28, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A person cleaning out a North Bend Road rental property Monday found nearly a pound of marijuana and notified police. Lt. Harold Page said police are trying to find the last renter to determine whether he or she was a licensed medical marijuana caregiver. Residents are allowed to possess recreational marijuana but no more than 2¼ ounces and six mature plants, according to Page. Fraud An Ellsworth resident is out $3,000 after wiring money to a con artist June 22. Page said the resident was told an out-of-state relative needed the cash to be bailed out of jail. Theft A thief stole flowers from a Friendship Way residence Monday. Flowers also were taken from the planters adorning the Union River Bridge. Police are investigating the theft of a chainsaw, which was reported missing from a Route 1A garage on June 21. A game camera is missing from a Gary Moore Road residence. Summonses Joshua King, 28, of Bangor, operating after suspension on State Street June 19. King was summoned after he was involved in a crash, police said. Citizen assist Officer Amie Torrey took a call from a father last week who wanted an officer to come tell his children to listen to him. “He was advised it wasn’t a police issue,” Torrey said. A resident with dementia falsely reported that his vehicle was missing. Officer Bart Tokas alerted the man’s family member. Door-to-door sales A door-to-door saleswoman peddling jewelry and soliciting donations for a leadership program on June 21 was warned by Detective Dotty Small that she needs to obtain a transient seller’s license from City Hall. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 29 - June 28, 2017 Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of June 29 - June 28, 2017 Orland suicide draws huge police response - June 28, 2017