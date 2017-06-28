Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 29

ELLSWORTH — A person cleaning out a North Bend Road rental property Monday found nearly a pound of marijuana and notified police.

Lt. Harold Page said police are trying to find the last renter to determine whether he or she was a licensed medical marijuana caregiver.

Residents are allowed to possess recreational marijuana but no more than 2¼ ounces and six mature plants, according to Page.

Fraud

An Ellsworth resident is out $3,000 after wiring money to a con artist June 22.

Page said the resident was told an out-of-state relative needed the cash to be bailed out of jail.

Theft

A thief stole flowers from a Friendship Way residence Monday.

Flowers also were taken from the planters adorning the Union River Bridge.

Police are investigating the theft of a chainsaw, which was reported missing from a Route 1A garage on June 21.

A game camera is missing from a Gary Moore Road residence.

Summonses

Joshua King, 28, of Bangor, operating after suspension on State Street June 19. King was summoned after he was involved in a crash, police said.

Citizen assist

Officer Amie Torrey took a call from a father last week who wanted an officer to come tell his children to listen to him.

“He was advised it wasn’t a police issue,” Torrey said.

A resident with dementia falsely reported that his vehicle was missing. Officer Bart Tokas alerted the man’s family member.

Door-to-door sales

A door-to-door saleswoman peddling jewelry and soliciting donations for a leadership program on June 21 was warned by Detective Dotty Small that she needs to obtain a transient seller’s license from City Hall.