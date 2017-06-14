Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 15

ELLSWORTH — On the evening of June 10, police got a call from a Red Bridge Road resident who said people across the street were playing loud music.

Officer Bart Tokas said he couldn’t hear any noise over the phone. When he arrived on scene and rolled his windows down, he reported hearing “nothing other than birds chirping.”

The complainant said the alleged partiers do the same thing every night, drink, holler and listen to loud music. Police said they would patrol the area more often.

Thefts and other losses

On June 6, staff at Marden’s reported a theft of two faucets on May 28. The case is under investigation.

Ismael Marquez-Bruno, 32, of Hancock was charged with theft by unauthorized taking after he allegedly stole $100 worth of shoe inserts from Walmart on June 8.

On June 9, a woman who works at Home Depot reported that her cell phone (valued at $175) was stolen from the employee break room on June 6.

On June 10, police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence off of the Branch Pond Road. The burglary reportedly took place sometime in the week prior to the complaint being made, and a snow blower and generator were reportedly stolen in the break-in.

Linda Thurlow, 65, of Penobscot was summoned June 12 and charged with theft. Police said she worked at Walmart and “confessed to taking approximately $500 worth of merchandise from the store over the past six weeks.”

Arrests

Zackary McGraw, 18, of Ellsworth, operating under the influence on High Street June 11. McGraw was stopped after police received a report that the vehicle he was driving was “all over the road.”

McGraw was additionally charged with possession of liquor by a minor and illegal transportation of marijuana by a minor (civil).

Jacquelyn M. Oquinn, 62, of Orland, was arrested June 12 on a warrant out of Penobscot County charging her with failure to appear in court on an earlier traffic charge.

Summonses

Richard Townley, 44, of Ellsworth, operating after suspension on the Bangor Road June 7. Police said Townley was initially stopped for speeding.

Shawn Grover, 42, of Blue Hill, assault on Union Street June 8. Police said Grover allegedly assaulted another man.

Jacob W. Britton, 16, of Orland, operating without a license on the Surry Road June 6. He also was ticketed for not providing evidence of insurance.

Traffic violations

Landon H. Pinkham, 17, of Columbia Falls, violation of an intermediate license on Church Street June 12.

Cara G. Guerrieri, 57, of Surry, failure to stop at a red light on High Street June 6.

Perry A. Kemp, 46, of Ellsworth, failure to stop at a red light on Oak Street June 6.

Timothy S. Desjardin, 45, of Hancock, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle on the Bucksport Road June 3.

Speeding tickets

Byron D. Snell, 69, of Glenburn, 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A June 10.

Kala M. Young, 18, of Gouldsboro, 64 mph in a 50-mph zone on Route 172 June 4.