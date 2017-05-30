Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 1

ELLSWORTH — No one was hurt when one vehicle collided with another last week after the first car stopped to give wild waterfowl a break.

On the afternoon of May 27, 65-year-old Lewis Sirois of Ellsworth had stopped on State Street “for some ducks crossing the road,” according to a police report.

Brandon Raven, 26, of Cleveland, Tenn., was following behind Sirois and failed to stop in time. The front end of Raven’s 2010 Chevrolet collided with the rear end of Sirois’s 2016 Toyota, but both vehicles had only minor damage according to police.

Neither man was injured. There was no word in the police report on the fate of the ducks.

Death under investigation

On May 27, police responded to Courtland Rehabilitation & Living Center to assist County Ambulance.

The ambulance had arrived to take a 70-year-old man to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, but he apparently went into cardiac arrest prior to being put in the ambulance and then died inside the vehicle.

Police contacted the Medical Examiner’s Office, which said it would investigate the matter.

Not what it seems

Late on the night of May 25, police were called to a State Street business for a report of a drunk man trying to sell drugs. It turned out, Police Chief Glenn Moshier said, that what the man was attempting to sell were “over-the-counter antacids.”

Bouncer gets bumped

Late on the night of May 27, police received a report that a drunk man had “struck a bouncer” at Chummie’s and then left. The man was found and warned not to return, and no charges were pursued according to police.

Window damage reported

On May 23, a Bucksport Road resident reported that a window had been shot at with a BB gun.

Arrests

Nicole Morrone, 28, of Bangor, violation of bail on High Street May 26.

Cory Sargent, 34, of Mariaville was arrested May 27 on an outstanding warrant out of Ellsworth Unified Court. He also was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug (Ritalin).

Summonses

Tyler A. Beckwith, 21, of Marshfield, operating after suspension May 27 on East Main Street.

Perry Cloak, 51, of Ellsworth, driving to endanger on Oak Street May 25. Cloak was stopped and summoned after an off-duty officer called to report he was seen “driving erratically.”

Two girls from Ellsworth, one 14 and the other 16, were charged with illegal possession of liquor by a juvenile after they were allegedly found in possession of alcohol at Ellsworth High School on May 22.

Kevin Chipman, 37, of Southwest Harbor, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on High Street May 26.

Moshier said Chipman was in possession of Suboxone and Prazolan, for which he could not produce prescriptions. He also was in possession of two other scheduled drugs, Moshier said, but was able to produce prescriptions in his name for those.

Traffic violations

Carroll C. Crabtree, 54, of Franklin, operating after suspension (civil violation) on High Street May 24.

Derek M. Queen, 34, of Bangor, operating with an expired license on the Christian Ridge Road May 25.