Ellsworth Police Log Week of July 6

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police as well as a crisis hotline notified police that a local woman had ingested 50 Suboxone pills June 29 on Red Bridge Road.

Suboxone is a drug used to treat opioid addiction. In large doses, Suboxone can be fatal, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Police contacted County Ambulance, which took the woman to a hospital for treatment.

More drug problems

A man came to the Police Department June 27 seeking help through Project HOPE (Heroin Opiate Prevention Effort).

Ellsworth’s Project HOPE seeks to find appropriate treatment centers, detox facilities or support services for people who need help overcoming addiction. It is modeled after similar programs in Gloucester, Mass., and Scarborough.

Arrests

An intoxicated man refusing to leave a motel at the request of a manager was arrested on numerous charges Friday.

Officer Kelvin Mote arrested Shawn T. Blair, 40, of Surry on charges of bail violation, refusing to submit to arrest and criminal trespass.

Theft

Detective Dotty Small said Marden’s brought in security footage of a man who allegedly stole shoes from the chain store June 8. Marden’s valued the shoes at $21.09. Small said the case is under investigation pending identification of the man captured by the security cameras.

While the theft occurred June 8, Marden’s did not report the incident to police until June 28.

A man reported items missing from his rental property June 27.

Sgt. Shawn Willey said he is waiting to hear from the Hancock County district attorney about whether the missing items are considered a theft or a civil issue.

Citizen assists

Officer Toni Ryan checked on the well-being of an elderly resident and contacted the phone company to repair his service, which was affected during a recent storm.

Officer Bart Tokas conducted a child safety seat workshop at the Ellsworth Walmart. Tokas instructed people on proper usage of car seats June 28.

Agency assists

Officers were called to help with an unruly student at KidsPeace June 29. Officer Shawn Merchant said the youth was calm when officers arrived.

Mote assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic call, which was just over the Ellsworth city line in the town of Hancock last week.

Animal problem

Police investigated a report of a dog bite Saturday. Sgt. Chad Wilmot spoke with both parties and learned the incident occurred when two dogs began to fight and their owners broke them up. The dogs are up to date on their shots. Wilmot warned one party to keep their dog tied up.

Accidents

A sport utility vehicle struck and killed a deer that ran out into the roadway on Bucksport Road just before Twilite Motel Saturday, Mote reported.

Sabrina Stover, 20, of Ellsworth was operating a 2010 Jeep, which was unable to avoid the deer, Mote said. There was no word on a damage estimate.