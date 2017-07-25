Ellsworth Police Log Week of July 27

ELLSWORTH — Two men were arrested in the past week after police received separate complaints about alleged domestic violence incidents.

Bruce Wilbur, 26, of Ellsworth was arrested on a probation hold on the afternoon of July 19 on the Mariaville Road.

Police were called to that location after the report of a domestic disturbance. Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier said Wilbur and his female partner were in the process of splitting up but that she was not moving out to his liking.

Wilbur allegedly told the woman he would nail the doors closed and set fire to the residence with her inside it, Moshier said. For that, Wilbur was also charged with domestic violence terrorizing.

Dale E. Johnson, 23, of Ellsworth was arrested July 21 at the Hancock County Jail after he turned himself in there following an incident the day before.

Moshier said Johnson allegedly grabbed a woman’s jaw several times at a State Street location on July 20 and then also allegedly pushed her down a set of stairs.

Johnson was arrested on a probation and parole hold, according to Hancock County Jail records.

Not so neighborly

An ongoing dispute between neighbors living in separate apartments in the same building led to one of them being charged on Monday.

Moshier said police had responded multiple times to the Shore Road building and issued no-contact warnings to the parties residing there.

On Monday, however, 23-year-old Melissa Giulinia was summoned on a charge of criminal threatening.

Moshier said she had been issued a no-contact warning involving another resident of the building. While that resident was outside she allegedly went outside, too, though she reportedly had a baseball bat in her hands.

Giulinia did not say anything to the victim, Moshier said, but “just stood and stared” at that person with the bat in her hands. He said police felt the message was clear, and clearly a threatening one, prompting the criminal threatening charge.

Child placed in protective custody

On the morning of July 18, police were called to an apartment on Straw Way off of Water Street.

A case worker was there trying to do a check on the residents, and though the case worker could hear an alarm clock going off (it was about 7:20 a.m.) no one was answering the door.

Police responded and made contact with the occupants, one of whom reportedly has a history of substance abuse. Based on what police found during this visit, a 2-year-old child was taken into protective custody.

Medical emergency

On the evening of July 22, police were called to the Bucksport Road. A man who was a passenger in a vehicle was reportedly having difficulty breathing, and County Ambulance was called and took the man to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle was initially stopped by a Marine Patrol officer, and Ellsworth police then responded.

Moshier said the woman driving the vehicle had been drinking, but was not charged due to her passenger having a medical emergency. She was driving to the hospital when she was initially stopped.

Can’t stay away

An Otis woman was charged twice in one day after she allegedly made multiple visits to a location where she is not supposed to be.

Nicolette Walls, 42, was first charged with trespass and violation of conditions of release after she was allegedly at the Church of Life and Praise on State Street. This was shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Moshier said there is an “ongoing harassment” and trespass issues involving Walls and the church. A protection order had been put in place previously to keep her out of the church, but she reportedly returned. That is what led to the first charge.

Then, just under three hours later, Walls reportedly returned to the church again. This time she was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release and additionally summoned on charges of stalking and criminal trespass.

Thefts and other losses

On the morning of July 17, a theft was reported at The Jackson Laboratory’s construction site at the old Lowe’s building on Kingsland Crossing. About $1,800 worth of tools belonging to a subcontractor were reportedly stolen. The case remains under investigation.

On July 17, a lock on a gate at a woodlot on the Boggy Brook Road was reportedly vandalized.

On July 17, Renys reported two thefts: one of $60 worth of merchandise and the other of $23 worth of jewelry. In the second instance, the store was unable to confirm that a theft had actually occurred.

Arrests

Colleen A. Glen, 24, a transient, was arrested July 18 on Myrick Street on a warrant out of Cumberland County charging her with failure to appear in court on a previous charge of criminal trespass.

Jenelle Marie Evans, 36, of Bangor, unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug (crack cocaine) on Central Street July 18.

Bert E. Sinclair, 61, of Ellsworth, operating under the influence on July 19 following a traffic stop on Water Street.

Amanda Bragg, 30, of Ellsworth, was arrested July 20 on the Christian Ridge Road on two warrants out of Penobscot County. One warrant charged her with robbery while the other charged her with violation of conditional release.

Ian Carey, 35, of Ellsworth, violation of condition of release (bail) on Old Mill Road on the morning of July 20. Carey was reportedly intoxicated and drinking alcohol in public and refusing to leave.

Joel Marceau, 54, a local transient, violation of conditional release (bail) at the Hancock County Courthouse on the afternoon of July 20.

Police said Marceau was arrested and charged “after he showed up for his court appearance intoxicated.”

Summons

George Shafranov, 51, of Guilford, Conn., criminal speeding on High Street July 21. Police said Shafranov was doing 59 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Shafranov came to police attention because officers were conducting an OUI detail on High Street at that time. No drunk drivers were found.

Traffic violations

Brian A. Awalt, 19, of Ellsworth, improper passing on a double yellow line on Main Street July 19.

Speeding tickets

On the morning of July 19, officers conducted a speed enforcement detail in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A. Police said all of the drivers who were stopped were doing at least 15 mph over the posted speed limit.

The following 35 motorists were ticketed (alleged speeds are listed in parentheses; in some cases, the speed written on the ticket is lower than the speed the driver was clocked at):

Harry M. Hayes, 31, of Veazie (71 mph)

Stacey Dyer, 48, of Corinth (74 mph)

Peter C. Ames, 56, of Levant (74 mph)

John N. Pettz, 67, of Lamoine (73 mph)

Samantha M. Morse, 22, of Standish (75 mph)

Herbert E. Harfst, 54, of Bangor (75 mph)

Donna M. Marin, 48, of Brewer (84 mph)

Erika R. Jolin, 29, of Ellsworth (72 mph)

Alexandria R. McPherson, 19, of Bangor (84 mph)

Umesh Akki, 51, of Kennett Square, Pa. (65 mph)

Armand J. Auclair, 57, of Mount Desert (65 mph)

Beth A. Dame, 47, of Standish (65 mph)

Timothy P. McGill, 59, of Burlington, Ky. (65 mph)

Gabriel S. Ouellette, 32, of Lamoine (65 mph)

Sarah G. Moore, 23, of Bangor (65 mph)

Lewis M. Atkins, 25, of Mont Tremblant, Quebec (65 mph)

Melissa R. Seidell, 37, of Bangor (65 mph)

Mark P. Simon, 53, of Bangor (65 mph)

Timothy N. DeWitt, 28, of Bangor (65 mph)

Tara Richardson, 37, of Franklin (65 mph)

Zachary S. Campbell, 23, of Waterville (65 mph)

Shelby A. Buffington, 22, of Hampden (65 mph)

James L. Whalen, 40, of Old Town (65 mph)

Michele A. Russell, 53, of Milo (65 mph)

Carlie J. Ludden, 27, of Hampden (65 mph)

Lori L. Kimball, 44, of Bangor (65 mph)

Hailey A. Langley, 20, of Ellsworth (65 mph)

James K. Tweedie, 58, of Bar Harbor (65 mph)

John F. Mimes Jr., 20, of Orono (65 mph)

John A. Chellew, 62, of Greensboro, N.C. (65 mph)

Jeffrey M. Prymowicz, 30, of Hermon (65 mph)

Alex P. Nguyen, 33, of Bangor (65 mph)

Elizabeth L. Stevens, 31, of Milo (65 mph)

Tina J. Pollock, 42, of Topsham (65 mph)

Jerry L. Bishop, 75, of Holden (65 mph).

On the morning of July 21, officers conducted a speed enforcement detail in a 30-mph zone on East Main Street. A dozen drivers were ticketed for speeding (all of the drivers were ticketed for traveling at 39 mph):

Clyde R. Samuelson, 72, of Columbia

Joasha K. Dundas, 42, of Franklin

David Merchant, 59, of Panama City, Fla.

Jennifer G. Fortier, 31, of Ellsworth

Jack L. Kelling, 36, of Steuben

Marie E. Jenkins, 63, of Franklin

Ruth L. MacGunn, 55, of Hancock

Jordan S. Smith, 20, of Cherryfield

Danielle J. White, 18, of Hancock

Christopher Sprague, 35, of Surry

William Bowers, 56, of Hancock

James T. Ausprey, 62, of Whiting

Two other drivers were ticketed for speeding elsewhere in the city in the past week:

Zain Abidin, 24, of Foxborough, Mass., 55 mph in a 35-mph zone on State Street July 22.

Melanie J. McGrath, 32, of Ellsworth, 54 mph in a 45-mph zone on the Mariaville Road July 21.