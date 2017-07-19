Ellsworth Police Log Week of July 20

ELLSWORTH — Yanni Roguski, 18, of Hancock, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (drugs) and violation of conditional release after he was involved in a car crash at the intersection of Water and Washington streets on the morning of July 11.

Police said Roguski was turning onto Water Street from Washington Street. While making the turn, he hit a car on Water Street driven by 83-year-old Violet Curley of Surry.

Curley and her passenger, 90-year-old Donald Curley, were both uninjured and Roguski was also unhurt. Both vehicles had to be towed due to disabling damage.

Roguski took a breath test and it showed he had no alcohol in his system. He refused to take a drug test, however, according to police.

Assault complaint investigated

On the afternoon of July 13, police were called to High Street for a report of an assault that allegedly took place behind the railroad tracks that pass behind the Comfort Inn.

The man who reported the assault said he and another man had been drinking when they then got in an argument over music. The complainant said the alleged assailant “hit him in the face, knocked his glasses off and put him in a choke hold.”

The complainant did not know his alleged assailant’s last name, and said he didn’t know the man very well in general. The complainant said he did not want to press any charges, just “get his glasses and coat back,” which he did when he went back to the campsite with an officer.

The alleged assailant was not at the campsite, however, and police were unable to identify him due to a lack of information from the complainant.

Drunk-driving check

On the night of July 14, officers conducted an OUI safety checkpoint on High Street. Police spoke with 456 drivers and found no impaired drivers.

Fake money found

On the morning of July 13, a counterfeit $100 bill was reportedly passed at Rite Aid. The case is under investigation.

Thefts and other losses

On July 12, a Sunset Park Road resident called to report that his young daughter “had discovered jewelry missing sometime in the last two months.” The man said he was reporting it “in case it showed up anywhere.”

On July 13, a Bucksport Road resident fell victim to a scam where a scammer pretended to be from a reputable business but in actuality was not. The man lost $498.

Arrests

Jason Colcord, 39, of Palmyra, was arrested July 12 on Straw Way on three warrants out of Somerset County charging him with failure to appear in court on previous charges.

Thomas LaCrosse, 32, of Ellsworth, unlawful possession of Schedule Y drugs, violation of conditions of release and possession of hypodermic apparatuses (more than 11), all on Central Street July 12.

Tyler Baez, 23, of Lamoine, violation of conditions of release, unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug (Xanax) and unlawful possession of a Schedule Y drug (Suboxone).

Baez’s arrest came after he was summoned the day before on a charge of violation conditions of release. In that incident, Baez was seen “stumbling while walking on State Street,” and officers determined that he had consumed alcohol, which was a violation of his bail conditions.

Nicholas Hummel, 44, of Woodstock, Vt., domestic violence assault at Forest Ridge Campground off of the Bucksport Road on July 14 at midday.

Summons

Karissa Beam, 22, of Jonesport, operating after suspension on July 14. Beam was summoned after she was involved in a car crash at the intersection of Route 179 and Route 1A in Ellsworth Falls. She also was ticketed for failing to provide proof of current insurance.

Speeding tickets

Matthew J. Cuff, 40, of Bar Harbor, 45 mph in a 30-mph zone on State Street July 10.

Jason E. Beeman, 41, of Otis, 54 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Gary Moore Road July 12.

Five drivers were ticketed in a 40-mph zone on the Bayside Road July 12 (alleged speeds listed in parentheses):

Sararose French, 18, of Hampden (62 mph)

Timothy J. Follette, 22, of Ellsworth (58 mph)

Jessica L. Fernandez, 18, of Trenton (57 mph)

Anne C. Norwood, 22, of Ellsworth (60 mph)

Margret R. Coffey, 58, of Hamden, Conn. (62 mph)

Heather A. Watson, 34, of Bucksport, 39 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road July 13.

Sierra N. Scammon, 21, of Buxton, 52 mph in a 25-mph zone on Water Street July 13.

Manuel A. Herrera, 28, of Bucksport, 39 mph in a 30-mph zone on Main Street July 17.