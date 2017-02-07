Ellsworth Police Log Week of Feb. 9

ELLSWORTH — Protesters gathered outside the TD Bank branch office on High Street on Feb. 3, to protest TD Bank’s investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline project.

Police received complaints that the protesters were “interfering with traffic and trespassing on bank property.” Police spoke with the protesters and warned them to stay out of the road and not to interfere with people walking on the sidewalk.

Thefts and other losses

Police received a report of a possible burglary on Forrest Avenue on Jan. 31. An investigation found no signs that anyone had gained entry into the residence, however, and nothing was reported missing.

On Jan. 31, a man said someone had obtained his checking account information and attempted to use it in Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Missouri.

The man’s bank “noticed the suspicious activity right away and did not honor the checks,” and as a result he was not out any money.

A theft was reported at a home in a trailer park off of the Bucksport Road Jan. 31. The case is under investigation.

A customer purchased two chairs with a total value of $791.25 from Habitat for Humanity on Downeast Highway on Feb. 3. “They were going to come back and get them later,” police said, but an “unknown individual came in and picked them up” instead.

The customer was refunded the purchase price, and the store is, for now, taking the loss. The case is under investigation.

Erica Boyington, 38, of Ellsworth was arrested on charges of theft and violation of condition of release after she allegedly stole socks and two pairs of boots from Renys on Feb. 4.

On Feb. 4, police received a report of stolen license plates from a location along the Mariaville Road.

Arrests

Edgar Pung, 30, of Franklin, operating after habitual offender revocation following a crash on Main Street Feb. 3.

Nicholas Maniscalco, 25, of Ellsworth, criminal mischief and violation of conditions of release, both on Oak Street on Feb. 3. He was arrested after police received a report of a fight outside an apartment complex there.

Justin Kane, 24, of Hancock was arrested Feb. 3 on Water Street on an outstanding warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on a previous operating after suspension charge.

Robert M. Peabody, 28, of Ellsworth, obstructing the report of a crime on Brookside Court Feb. 5. Police said Peabody tried to grab a phone away from a woman after she told him she was going to call police following what a police report described as a “family fight” that “got out of hand.”

Police said Peabody was intoxicated when the incident occurred.

Summonses

Lucas Porter, 30, of Ellsworth was summoned on three counts of criminal mischief after he allegedly vandalized and damaged property at Prompto 10-Minute Oil Change, Taste Jamaica and Eagles Lodge Motel on Jan. 28.

On Feb. 5, police stopped a vehicle on Route 1A for having an expired inspection sticker. That stop led to the driver, 24-year-old Robert Sullivan of Ellsworth, being summoned on a charge of operating without a license.

The passenger and owner of the car, 45-year-old Shannon Hill of Ellsworth, was summoned on charges of permitting unlawful use and violation of conditions of release.

Speeding tickets

Kelley S. Hoffses, 51, of Holden, 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road Jan. 31.

Amanda K. Smith, 34, of Northeast Harbor, 54 mph in a 40-mph zone Jan. 31 on the Bayside Road.

Teddy W. Harris, 45, of Hermon, 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road Feb. 2.