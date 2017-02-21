Ellsworth Police Log Week of Feb. 23

ELLSWORTH — On Feb. 15, 58-year-old Kenneth Billings of Franklin was summoned on a charge of assault after he allegedly assaulted a store employee at Walmart.

Police Chief Glenn Moshier said a loss-prevention officer at the Myrick Street store was investigating a possible theft. Although that officer ended up determining no theft had occurred, it resulted in Billings getting into an altercation with and allegedly assaulting the employee.

Looking for work, raising red flags

On the evening of Feb. 19, police got a couple of calls about an apparent entrepreneurial job seeker who aroused the suspicions of several prospective customers.

In the first case, just before 6 p.m., a Red Bridge Road resident said that a vehicle with a loud exhaust came to her house and that a young man got out and asked her if she needed any work done.

The woman said the man did not stop at any other houses, and as she thought about it more she worried “he was casing the place.”

Then, just before 7 p.m., a Shore Road resident reported a similar incident.

Police caught up with the man and he told them “he was looking for odd jobs.” He was advised “this was not a good idea to do after dark.” The man told police he understood.

Woman in black

On Feb. 14, just before 9:40 p.m., police received a report of a woman “all dressed in black” walking on the Bangor Road.

Police caught up with the woman, who said she was “walking to meet her daughter coming from Bangor.” Police asked the woman to wait at a business along the road for her safety, which she did.

Thefts and other losses

Roger D. Brown, 24, of Ellsworth was summoned on a charge of theft after he allegedly stole approximately $35 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Feb. 12.

On Feb. 14, police responded to a report of a residential burglary on Friendship Way. That case is under investigation.

Emma Burdette, 18, of Mount Desert was summoned Feb. 16 and charged with theft after she allegedly stole about $42 worth of merchandise from the store.

On Feb. 16, police received a report that money had been stolen out of an employee’s jacket at Wendy’s on High Street.

On Feb. 17, police responded to a report of another burglary on Friendship Way. In this instance, a laptop computer and coins were reported stolen.

Kayla Hutchinson, 29, of Hancock was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (priors) after she was detained for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart. Police said she took cans of Twisted Tea with a total value of about $16.

Arrests

Richard D. Magoon, 28, of Osborn, violation of conditional release at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital on Feb. 20.

Summonses

George G. Orzel, 85, of Trenton, operating without a license on High Street Feb. 17. Orzel was involved in a two-car crash and police said his license expired more than a year ago.

Police said Orzel hit a car on High Street as he pulled out from Washington Street, where high snowbanks obscured his vision. No one was injured in the crash.

Patricia E. Holland, 68, of Ellsworth, operating after suspension on East Main Street Feb. 20. Holland was additionally issued a traffic ticket, accused of not having any proof of current insurance.

Traffic violations

Cheyenne E. Ranco, 24, of Ellsworth, operating a vehicle with a child not properly secured on High Street. Feb. 20.

Police said Ranco ran a red light when entering the Maine Coast Mall location off of Downeast Highway and hit another vehicle that was headed south on High Street. No one was injured in the crash.

Shaela E. Call, 25, of Ellsworth, operating after suspension on High Street Jan. 16.

Speeding tickets

Margaret A. Stavitz, 57, of Ellsworth, 44 mph in a 30-mph zone on State Street Feb. 20.

Brittani A. Rex, 25, of Durham, 44 mph in a 25-mph zone on Water Street Feb. 16.