Ellsworth Police Log Week of Feb. 16

ELLSWORTH — On Feb. 12, shortly after noon, Ellsworth police responded to the traffic lights at the intersection of High Street and Beechland Road for men who “got out [and] started fighting” while stopped at the lights.

The fighting apparently stemmed from a “traffic dispute that started in Trenton.” Police said no one was charged in connection with the incident.

Bar fight reported, under investigation

On Feb. 8, police received a report of a fight at Tag’s Sports Bar at the Mill Mall on State Street. One of the parties involved left prior to the arrival of police, and the case is under investigation. No charges have been filed yet.

Sex assault involving child reported

On Feb. 9, Ellsworth police received a report of a sexual assault involving a child. The report was referred to local police by the Maine State Police, and is now under investigation.

Thefts and other losses

On Feb. 6, a Bangor Road resident reported $200 worth of fuel oil had been taken sometime in the previous four days.

On Feb. 7, Officer Rick Roberts responded to KidsPeace for a report of a 15-year-old boy vandalizing a vehicle there. Police reported the boy would be doing community service at KidsPeace “to pay for his actions.”

On Feb. 8, an Oak Street resident reported the theft of mail. The incident is under investigation.

Arrests

Jackie D. Merrell, 37, of Ellsworth was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice after a traffic stop.

Summons

Melissa Havey, 26, of Franklin, was summoned on a charge of assault after an incident at an apartment on Main Street Feb. 6.

Michael W. Yurchick, 43, of Sedgwick was summoned on a charge of driving to endanger after a car crash on Downeast Highway Feb. 6.

Kalena Martin, 28, of Bangor was summoned Feb. 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (heroin). The summons was issued on behalf of the Bangor Police Department, and was issued to Martin at the Hancock County Jail, where she was already in custody on another charge.