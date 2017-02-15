Ellsworth Police Log Week of Feb. 16 February 15, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — On Feb. 12, shortly after noon, Ellsworth police responded to the traffic lights at the intersection of High Street and Beechland Road for men who “got out [and] started fighting” while stopped at the lights. The fighting apparently stemmed from a “traffic dispute that started in Trenton.” Police said no one was charged in connection with the incident. Bar fight reported, under investigation On Feb. 8, police received a report of a fight at Tag’s Sports Bar at the Mill Mall on State Street. One of the parties involved left prior to the arrival of police, and the case is under investigation. No charges have been filed yet. Sex assault involving child reported On Feb. 9, Ellsworth police received a report of a sexual assault involving a child. The report was referred to local police by the Maine State Police, and is now under investigation. Thefts and other losses On Feb. 6, a Bangor Road resident reported $200 worth of fuel oil had been taken sometime in the previous four days. On Feb. 7, Officer Rick Roberts responded to KidsPeace for a report of a 15-year-old boy vandalizing a vehicle there. Police reported the boy would be doing community service at KidsPeace “to pay for his actions.” On Feb. 8, an Oak Street resident reported the theft of mail. The incident is under investigation. Arrests Jackie D. Merrell, 37, of Ellsworth was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice after a traffic stop. Summons Melissa Havey, 26, of Franklin, was summoned on a charge of assault after an incident at an apartment on Main Street Feb. 6. Michael W. Yurchick, 43, of Sedgwick was summoned on a charge of driving to endanger after a car crash on Downeast Highway Feb. 6. Kalena Martin, 28, of Bangor was summoned Feb. 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (heroin). The summons was issued on behalf of the Bangor Police Department, and was issued to Martin at the Hancock County Jail, where she was already in custody on another charge. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Ellsworth Police Log Week of Feb. 16 - February 15, 2017 Glenn Moshier named Ellsworth’s new police chief - February 14, 2017 Council, manager working on job of finding new police chief - February 9, 2017