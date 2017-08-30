Ellsworth Police Log Week of Aug. 31

ELLSWORTH — There were two crashes in as many days last week at the upper traffic light where Main, Oak and High streets intersect.

The first crash took place Aug. 21 shortly before noon. Jessica Hornyak, 40, of Addison was heading from Oak Street onto High Street and was behind another vehicle. When she went to step on the brake to stop in traffic, “her flip flop got stuck on the gas pedal and she couldn’t stop,” according to a police report.

This caused Hornyak’s 2016 Kia SUV to collide with the 2008 Chevrolet sedan in front of it driven by Daniel Farren, 48, of Orland. Both vehicles were damaged, though neither driver was injured.

On Aug. 22, 86-year-old Kathleen Keating of Holyoke, Mass., was headed up Main Street and stopped at a red light at the four-way intersection. Police said she “got confused about which way to turn” and put her 2001 Toyota car in park.

“When the light turned green [Keating] inadvertently put her vehicle in reverse instead of drive” and backed into the 2013 Ford sedan behind her driven by 75-year-old Joyce A. Klock of Ellsworth.

Keating, Joyce Klock and her passenger, 78-year-old Kenneth Klock, were all uninjured. Both vehicles were damaged.

One hurt in two-vehicle Bangor Road crash

One man went to the hospital complaining of neck pain after a two-vehicle crash on the Bangor Road Aug. 23.

Charles Flaherty, 65, of Gouldsboro was headed south on the Bangor Road in a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck around 10 a.m. when he slowed to make a right-hand turn into a driveway.

Traveling behind him in a 2015 Audi SUV was 79-year-old Edward Runyan of Zionsville, Ill. Runyan reportedly failed to slow down as Flaherty did, then looked down and when he looked back up he swerved to the right to try and avoid Flaherty.

The attempt failed and Runyan hit Flaherty’s truck as well as a mailbox and post. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to the amount of damage. Runyan was taken by County Ambulance to the hospital for a complaint of neck pain.

Child abuse reported

On Aug. 22, police received a referral of a complaint of possible child abuse. The referral came from the District Attorney’s Office, which in turn had been notified by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The complaint alleged that a neighbor heard a parent yelling and swearing at children, and one incident where a mother reportedly pushed a child. The case is under investigation.

Assault complaint investigated

On Aug. 22, police received a report of a possible assault at a High Street restaurant five days earlier. The report was that there was an incident involving two men in which one of them reportedly slapped the other across his face.

Police have forwarded the matter to the District Attorney’s Office for review and to determine whether any charges will be filed.

Complaint of sexual touching

On Aug. 23, police received a report of “sexual touching” at the Ellsworth Public Library. A female alleged she was “inappropriately touched” by an older male.

Police Chief Glenn Moshier said there is video from when the alleged incident occurred.

“It doesn’t appear there was anything intentional,” he said. “It appears as though the contact was incidental, and not intentional.”

Moshier said the complainant was insistent that the contact was intentional, however, and the matter has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Threats investigated

On Aug. 28, police took a report that an Eastbrook man “upset over his medications left two threatening phone messages” at the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital practice on Resort Way over the weekend. The case is under investigation.

Friskiness frowned upon

On the afternoon of Aug. 24, police received a report that a man and a woman were engaged in intimate behavior in a vehicle parked behind Hannaford at the Maine Coast Mall.

Both individuals “were fully clothed” when police arrived, and the responding officer “spoke to them about their activities” before sending them on their way.

Call for help a false alarm

On Aug. 23, police responded to a Bucksport Road residence for a report of a girl “yelling for help out a window.” Police found that the girl had mental health issues and “had gotten into an argument with a young sibling.”

A parent was contacted and came home to “de-escalate the tension between the siblings,” police said.

Thefts and other losses

On Aug. 13, a 17-year-old girl from Ellsworth was charged with theft after she allegedly stole about $170 worth of clothing from Renys.

On Aug. 20, officers found evidence of a possible forced entry at a Cards Court residence after responding to a 911 call there. The case is under investigation.

Yanni Roguski, 19, of Hancock was arrested and charged with violation of conditional release and summoned on a charge of theft after he allegedly stole an alcoholic beverage valued at $2.89 from Hilltop on the Run on High Street Aug. 22.

Kelsey Bubier, 26, of Winter Harbor was charged with theft after she allegedly stole about $115 worth of cosmetics and household items from Walmart on Aug. 24.

On Aug. 25, police received a report that a truck on Western Avenue was entered and that CDs and a winning lottery scratch ticket worth $30 to $40 were taken. The complaint is under investigation.

Tiffany Koopman, 29, of Lamoine was charged with theft after she allegedly stole miscellaneous items worth about $30 from Walmart on Aug. 27.

On Aug. 28, police took a report that a $300 mountain bike was stolen from a residence on Deane Street. The theft is under investigation.

On Aug. 28, the Maine Smoke Shop on Downeast Highway reported that someone stole a carton of Marlboro cigarettes (valued at $73.84) three days earlier. Police have video surveillance footage of the theft, and continue to investigate the incident.

On Aug. 29, police received a complaint that a family member had fraudulently picked up a woman’s prescriptions (valued at about $550) at Walgreens. Police have a suspect and the case is under investigation.

Arrests

Leslie Norton, 23, of Winter Harbor was arrested at the Hancock County Jail on Aug. 25 after she turned herself in there on warrants charging her with failure to appear in court on prior charges.

Josiah Estabrook, 22, of Ellsworth, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension. Estabrook was stopped after police received a complaint that he was speeding into town on Main Street and that his license was under suspension.

Summonses

Kodi Carl, 31, of Trenton, failure to stop for an officer Aug. 23 on the Bayside Road. Police initially received a call about Carl “driving erratically” while coming into Ellsworth on the Bayside Road. Carl reportedly “refused to stop for lights and sirens,” however, until getting “caught up in traffic on Main Street.”

On Aug. 22, police received a report of a “suspicious vehicle” on the Anderson Road. That report and subsequent investigation led to a 17-year-old boy from Ellsworth and a 17-year-old girl from Hancock both being charged with possession of a usable amount of marijuana.

Robert Young, 42, of Steuben, criminal trespass at Marden’s on Aug. 26. Young was charged after earlier being warned not to return to the store off of High Street and then allegedly disregarding that warning.

Jose Paniagua, 21, of Milbridge, operating an unregistered motor vehicle on High Street Aug. 26. Moshier said Paniagua was stopped at an OUI checkpoint police were conducting on High Street, and though Paniagua was sober he was summoned on the unregistered vehicle charge because he had “no registration whatsoever.”

Traffic violations

Douglas W. Mitchell, 69, of Mount Desert, failure to stop at a red light on High Street Aug. 25.

Jonathan W. Walden, 43, of Blue Hill, failure to stop at a red light on High Street Aug. 25.

Speeding tickets

Sara E. Cox, 25, of Glenburn, 74 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road Aug. 20.

Matthew C. Burgess, 33, of Orland, 54 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bayside Road Aug. 25.

The following three drivers were ticketed in a 25-mph zone on North Street Aug. 24 (alleged speeds listed in parentheses):

Ryan E. Murphy, 37, of Hancock (39 mph).

Oleksii Soroka, 23, of Brighton, Mass. (54 mph).

Patricia Blanchard, 69, of Waltham (39 mph).