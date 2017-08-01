Ellsworth Police Log Week of Aug. 3

ELLSWORTH — Police have been called multiple times to an address on Shore Road in recent weeks for an ongoing dispute between neighbors in a rental building.

In one instance, on July 24, police received information that one resident was growing marijuana outside. The owner was warned to keep the plants inside the residence.

The next day, police were called there twice. Just before 11 a.m., officers received a complaint of loud music. Police found the music was overly loud, and two residents were warned to keep it down.

About 30 minutes later, police were called back for a complaint of one party throwing rocks into the yard.

On July 26, one of the parties took out a protection order against the other party involved.

Thefts and other losses

Karen Wilson, 44, of North Hollywood, Calif., theft at Marden’s on July 25. Police said Wilson allegedly took $151.68 worth of cosmetics and sneakers.

Brittany Crowley, 26, of Milbridge, theft and violation of condition of release, both at Walmart on July 29. Police said Crowley allegedly concealed $22.49 worth of merchandise to avoid paying for it.

On the evening of July 29, a woman called to report her vehicle was missing from a location on High Street. The woman said she did not know if the vehicle had been repossessed or if she was behind on her payments for it.

Police found that the black 2011 Sonata had, indeed, been repossessed. The woman said she was “relieved” that it was not stolen.

On July 30, a man called police to report “that his car had been keyed while out at camp” on Phillips Way.

“Officers questioned people of interest,” police reported, but “were unable to determine who had damaged the vehicle.”

Arrests

Donald Orr, 36, of Gouldsboro, operating after habitual offender revocation on State Street July 25.

Jacob Richardson, 19, of Ellsworth was arrested July 27 on Water Street on two outstanding warrants (one charging him with assault, and another charging him with failure to appear in court on a prior charge). Richardson was additionally summoned on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Nicholas Hart, 31, of Prospect was arrested July 27 on High Street on warrants out of Waldo County charging him with domestic violence assault (with priors) and violation of a protection from abuse order.

Kristine Miller, 59, of Ellsworth, violating a protection from harassment order on Friendship Way July 29.

James Desmond, 49, of Ellsworth, violation of bail, operating after suspension and operating without a license (conditional restriction), all on Main Street July 28.

Matthew Gillis, 24, of Ellsworth, violation of bail at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital on July 31. Police said Gillis was intoxicated, in violation of a bail condition prohibiting him from consuming alcohol.

Ashley Harper, 34, of Ellsworth, possession of Schedule W drugs on Water Street July 31. Police said Harper was allegedly in possession of Subutex and generic Ritalin.

Summons

Jacquelin Foster, 27, of Otis, criminal speed on the Gary Moore Road July 24. Police said Foster was clocked at 71 mph in a 40-mph zone (criminal speeding is defined as 30 or more mph over the posted speed limit).

Derek Senter, 34, of Clifton, operating after suspension on the Gary Moore Road July 25.

Miguel Garcia, 43, of Bangor, violating conditional release (drug violation) at the Hancock County Jail on State Street July 27.

Jodie Joplin, 79, of Hancock, operating after suspension at the Maine Coast Mall on July 28. The charge came after Joplin was involved in a single-vehicle crash in which her 2005 Pontiac SUV went over a curb in the U.S. Cellular parking lot, through a flower garden and struck a large rock. Police said the vehicle “ended up on the rock.”

The vehicle had $800 in damage while damage to the flowers was estimated at $100.

Matthew Williams, 27, of Ellsworth, operating after suspension on High Street July 30.

Patricia Attanasio, 29, of Trenton, leaving the scene of a property damage accident that occurred July 10 in the Walmart parking lot.

Traffic violations

David G. Graham, 20, of Bar Harbor, operating with an expired license on Oak Street July 26.

Larry J. Gordon, 34, of Brewer, operating after suspension July 31 on State Street.

Speeding tickets

Mackenzie M. Morel, 23, of LaGrange, 49 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bayside Road July 24.

Tyler J. Green, 23, of Otis, 49 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Gary Moore Road July 25.

Terrence Sheehan, 47, of Mariaville, 49 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Gary Moore Road July 25.

Brent A. Doyle, 36, of Mariaville, 49 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Gary Moore Road July 26.

Luke P. Hartson, 27, of Boston, 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A July 27.

Skylar K. Beverage, 20, of Trenton, 55 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Christian Ridge Road July 30.

Dylan E. Pinkham, 26, of Orland, 39 mph in a 30-mph zone on Main Street July 31.