Ellsworth Police Log Week of Aug. 24

ELLSWORTH — Several people were arrested in separate instances of domestic violence in the past week.

On Aug. 18, police were called to a Red Bridge Road residence. Police said Christia Young, 25, of Ellsworth reportedly assaulted her husband. Young was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

The next evening, police were called to an Oak Street residence for a report of a man and a woman fighting. Police found they were arguing over a child.

Ian Carey, 35, of Ellsworth was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault and violation of a protective order.

On Aug. 21, officers responded to a residence on the Bucksport Road near the North Bend Road for a third domestic violence incident.

There, 37-year-old Monica J. Johnson of Ellsworth had reportedly gotten into a fight with her husband because he had invited friends over and she wanted them gone.

Johnson was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Separately, 40-year-old Shain M. Cook of Lamoine was arrested at the same location because police found he had an outstanding warrant charging him with assault, burglary, theft and violation of a bail condition.

Children as victims

Hollis Seavey, 57, of Ellsworth was charged with assault and unlawful sexual touching following a complaint made earlier in the month.

Police said Seavey allegedly inappropriately touched a girl. The incident reportedly happened Aug. 5 and police were notified the next day; following an investigation, Seavey was charged with the offenses.

On Aug. 15, police found a note taped to the windshield of one of the cruisers parked at City Hall. The letter writer said he had overheard conversation among his neighbors that seemed to suggest a child had been abused by another family member. That allegation is under investigation.

Paint spills when pickup is hit

No one needed an ambulance, but it was a messy scene when two vehicles collided on Bridge Hill on the morning of Aug. 18.

Forty-two-year-old Timothy J. Leach of Hancock was stopped at the stop sign where the Bucksport Road and the Surry Road meet up. A car coming down the Surry Road toward Ellsworth stopped to allow Leach to pull out, but as he did Leach failed to see a pickup truck coming up the hill.

As a result, Leach’s 2012 Dodge collided with a 1996 Ford pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Erick J. Belanger.

Neither man was hurt, but Belanger had two 5-gallon buckets of white paint in his truck. The force of the crash caused the paint containers to open and go airborne, sending white paint onto the roadway and into the driveway and fence of the private residence on the other side of the intersection.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to the amount of damage.

Failure to stop leads to crash

Two children from a visiting German family were taken to the hospital after the car they were in reportedly ran a stop sign recently.

Police said 38-year-old Martin Baron of Berlin was headed north on Franklin Street around noon on Aug. 12 in a 2017 Dodge SUV. When he got to the intersection with Pine Street he failed to see the stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck coming up Pine Street from Water Street.

The two Baron children — 5-year-old Hilde and 9-year-old Nathan — were taken to the hospital by County Ambulance. Hilde complained of head pain while Nathan was bleeding from his head. Martin complained of arm pain but was not transported, and 36-year-old Heike Baron was unhurt.

The driver of the 2000 Chevrolet truck, 49-year-old Whitney Austin of Ellsworth, was not hurt in the crash. His truck and the Barons’ rental vehicle both had to be towed due to disabling damage.

Animal accidents

On Aug. 13, a South Dakota woman hit a bear while she was driving on Route 3.

Police said 31-year-old Kelly M. Edmundson of Sioux Falls was almost to the Trenton town line when a bear crossed in front of the 2004 Toyota SUV she was driving around 10:15 a.m.

Edmundson was not injured and the Toyota had only minor damage. There was no word on the fate of the bear.

On Aug. 18, an Ellsworth man hit a porcupine while driving on the Bayside Road.

Police said 48-year-old Jerry Hanson was driving south around 3:15 a.m. when he hit the porcupine. He was unhurt and his 2012 Ford had only minor damage.

Teen drinking attempt

On Aug. 16, police received a report that a 17-year-old boy tried to purchase alcoholic beverages at a High Street store. He was unsuccessful, but police still made contact with him, warned him about his actions and confiscated the fake ID card he reportedly used to try and get alcohol.

Thefts and other losses

On Aug. 18, police received a report that a cell phone was stolen from a Grant Street residence. There is a suspect, and the case remains under investigation.

Jordan West, 22, of Steuben, theft at Marden’s on Aug. 20 after she allegedly switched price tags on two items to get a lower price on the item she purchased.

Arrest

Donald Heller, 62, of Portland was arrested Aug. 17 on a warrant out of Cumberland County charging him with failure to appear in court.

Summons

Justin Kane, 24, of Hancock, two counts of failure to appear. Kane was charged with the offenses while he was at District Court on Aug. 18 after being arrested the day before by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on a separate charge of failure to appear.

Traffic violation

Mark A. Demmons, 51, of Sullivan, passing on a double yellow line on Route 1A on Aug. 18.

Speeding tickets

John P. McGowan, 21, of Chicago, 54 mph in a 25-mph zone on High Street Aug. 21.

Irma C. Adame, 52, of Dallas, 49 mph in a 25-mph zone on High Street Aug. 20.

Rachael Iannoli, 36, of Orland, 34 mph in a 25-mph zone on Bridge Hill Aug. 8