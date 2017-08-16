Ellsworth Police Log Week of Aug. 17

ELLSWORTH — Alcohol was cited as a contributing factor in multiple calls that police responded to in the past week.

On Aug. 11, an Oak Street resident reported that her neighbor “just came into her yard and started messing with her stuff.”

Specifically, the man — whom she said “drinks often” — came over to her yard and “ripped out the doll heads that are on her front yard.”

Police came and found that the man had not destroyed the dolls, which had been set back up. The man reportedly went back to his apartment “very intoxicated” and police were unable to speak with him.

On the night of Aug. 13, police took a report of a man and woman screaming at each other by China Hill on High Street. The woman reportedly almost pushed the man, who had a beer in his hand, into traffic.

Police found the man was drunk, and that the woman, instead of trying to harm him, had been “trying to keep him upright.”

Assault complaint investigated

On Aug. 14, police took a report from a woman who lives on State Street who said her daughter was “assaulted by a boyfriend.”

After an investigation, the man was warned not to return to the residence unless with a police officer in order to get his belongings.

The parties were warned not to have any contact with one another.

Not what it seemed

On Aug. 13, the Ellsworth Fire Department took a call reporting a woman “laying in the road” near the old Subway at the intersection of High and Deane Streets.

Fire, police and ambulance personnel were en route to the scene when the first to arrive, a police officer, said the woman was fine and not injured but rather “just laying down in the sun.”

Troubled waters

On the afternoon of Aug. 13, police took a report of a kayaker “having trouble” near the dam on Graham Lake because of the weather.

The kayaker called and said she was not in distress but did need assistance. She said she was “out kayaking and the wind and the rain came up.” She made her way to an island, but could not get off of the island because of the wind.

The woman eventually made it back to shore safely at the boat landing off of Eagle Road.

Thefts and other losses

On Aug. 8, Marden’s reported having received five bad checks earlier this year. Two were from the Ellsworth store and three were from the Brewer location, for a total of $449.21.

On Aug. 8, an apartment complex on Main Street reported that a couple of mailboxes were damaged.

On Aug. 10, a caseworker informed police of a “possible theft of drugs from a disabled client” on High Street.

All of the above incidents are under investigation.

On Aug. 11, a girl came into Walmart on Myrick Street and said she had stolen something from the store the night before. Store employees were not aware of the theft, and police said the girl has made arrangements to pay for what she took.

Peggi Connors, 43, of Ellsworth was arrested and charged with theft after she allegedly stole $5.30 worth of cosmetics from Walmart on Aug. 11.

On Aug. 11, Ellsworth police served a summons on a 17-year-old girl on Deane Street charging her with theft. The summons was served on behalf of the Bangor Police Department.

Lynn Marie Rogan, 27, of Ashley, Pa., was arrested and charged with theft after she allegedly stole $62 worth of clothing and beauty products from Walmart on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 13, a woman told staff at Renys that her juvenile daughter had stolen items from the store. The case is being investigated and no charges have been brought so far.

Arrests

Joshua Jones, 25, of Brooksville was arrested Aug. 8 after he turned himself in at the Hancock County Jail on a warrant charging him with failure to appear after bail.

William J. Monti Jr., 58, of Ellsworth, operating under the influence (with one prior) on Water Street Aug. 11. Monti’s arrest came after he was reportedly involved in an accident. He also was issued a summons charging him with operating a motor vehicle in violation of a restricted license.

Molly Worcester, 21, of Columbia Falls, domestic violence assault on High Street Aug. 13. Police said Worcester pushed the male victim to the ground in the parking lot of Cadillac Mountain Sports.

Wendy Winne, 37, of Ellsworth was arrested Aug. 14 at her home on a warrant out of Hancock County charging her with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and misuse of entrusted property.

Summons

A 17-year-old girl from Ellsworth was charged with possession of a usable amount of marijuana on Patriot Road on Aug. 7. Though recreational marijuana use is now legal in Maine, only adults are allowed to do so. The teen was charged due to her age.

Thomas Powell, 55, of Hancock, attaching false plates, Aug. 7 on Main Street. Powell, who was initially stopped for speeding, also was ticketed, accused of providing no proof of insurance.

On Aug. 11, police received a motor vehicle complaint at the Indian Point Preserve off of the Bayside Road. The subsequent investigation led to five teens being charged with possession of both alcohol and marijuana.

Four of those charged were boys — two 17-year-olds, one from Hancock and the other from Blue Hill; and one 16-year-old and one 15-year-old, both from Ellsworth — while the fifth was a 16-year-old girl from Penobscot.

All of the teens were released to a parent/guardian.

Nathen King, 20, of Ellsworth, assault on High Street Aug. 12.

Police said King was charged “after an altercation in his hotel room” at the Colonial Inn. Police became aware of the alleged assault, which happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, when the victim showed up at the hospital with a swollen eye and other head injuries.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening. King was warned “not to have any further contact with the victim,” according to police.

Traffic violations

Caleb D. Wasson, 17, of Hancock, carrying passengers beyond intermediate license restriction on the Bayside Road Aug. 11.

Logan T. Lord, 16, of Stonington, carrying passengers beyond intermediate license restriction on the Bayside Road Aug. 11.

Ahmed Hatem Alshuwaili, 23, of Portland, improper passing on East Main Street Aug. 5.

Speeding tickets

The following drivers were ticketed in a 30-mph zone on Main Street Aug. 9 (alleged speeds are listed in parentheses):

George E. Manning, 74, of Trenton (39 mph)

Barbara Jordan, 46, of Eastbrook (39 mph)

Cheryl E. Murphy, 53, of Hermon (39 mph)

Shannon J. Faulkingham, 46, of Franklin (39 mph)

John A. Carlucci, 21, of Danbury, Conn. (58 mph)

Joyce M. Rothermei, 72, of Pittsburgh (54 mph).

Other drivers ticketed recently elsewhere in the city include:

Bobbi Jo Musbahi, 39, of Ellsworth, 39 mph in a 30-mph zone on Main Street Aug. 14.

Dimitry A. Dubrousky, 23, of Ellsworth, 64 mph in a 35-mph zone on High Street Aug. 13.

Colleen R. Bradstreet, 52, of Gouldsboro, 49 mph in a 30-mph zone on Main Street Aug. 10.

Bruce A. Wilbur Jr., 26, of Ellsworth, 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A Aug. 8.

Joseph R. DeBeck, 20, of Ellsworth, 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A Aug. 8.

Ethan M. Bouchard, 20, of Houlton, 44 mph in a 35-mph zone on High Street Aug. 8.

Connor M. Yu, 21, of Rockville, Md., 65 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A Aug. 5.