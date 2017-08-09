Ellsworth Police Log Week of Aug. 10

ELLSWORTH — On Aug. 3, a Woodland Road resident told police she found money in between her storm door and the regular door. The woman “claimed she didn’t lose any money and did not know why the money was there.”

The woman was advised to keep the money for now. Police have created a report on the incident. If anyone believes he or she might have lost a “large sum” of money — police declined to disclose the exact amount — or perhaps put it at the wrong address on Woodland Road recently, that person should contact Officer Lauren Harney at 667-2168.

Aware of whereabouts

On Aug. 4, Bar Harbor police contacted their counterparts in Ellsworth and asked for help in locating a woman missing from the MDI community.

The missing woman’s husband told police “he spoke to a psychic” and that the psychic said his wife was “sitting on a picnic table by some water.”

Ellsworth police checked in both the vicinity of South Street around Rooster Brother and the Union River Lobster Pot as well as at Harbor Park off of Water Street but failed to find the woman.

The woman, who reportedly has mental health issues, later returned home safely on her own by walking through the front door of her residence, police said.

Thefts and other losses

Linda Anderson, 62, of Orland was charged with theft after police said she stole a pair of sandals valued at $99.99 from Renys on Aug. 1.

On the afternoon of Aug. 2, a woman reported that an iPad was stolen from her vehicle while parked in the Marden’s shopping complex.

On Aug. 2, a Friendship Way resident reported that an apartment window was damaged. Police responded and found it was likely damaged by someone using a BB gun.

On Aug. 3, police received a report that a vehicle was keyed at a location on Downeast Highway. The complaint is under investigation.

On Aug. 3, a local business reported that it received a check in July that was not honored by the bank. The business’s loss at this point is $2,448. The case remains under investigation.

Kate Grover, 40, of Denver was arrested on a charge of theft (shoplifting) at Walmart on Aug. 5. Grover allegedly “concealed over $77 worth of food product and footwear” without paying for it.

On Aug. 6, a Downeast Highway business reported a theft of tools by a fired employee. The man was fired in early July and said he would return the tools, but as of Aug. 6 had not.

The complaint is under investigation. Police said it may end up being a civil matter.

Also on Aug. 6, police received a report of a misplaced wallet at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Kingsland Crossing. Police are reviewing video surveillance footage as there is “a person of interest” who may have “possibly [picked] up the wallet.”

On Aug. 7, a woman reported someone had sprayed or dumped oil on her vehicle at Walmart. She was going to try and wash it off, and police were waiting to hear back from her on whether that effort was successful.

Arrests

Gilbert Ogden, 35, of Hancock was taken to jail Aug. 1 on behalf of probation and parole staff for an alleged probation violation.

Karina Bradley, 34, of Ellsworth was arrested Aug. 2 on State Street on an outstanding warrant out of Hancock County charging her with failure to appear in court on a previous charge.

Joseph Bradley, 34, of Ellsworth was arrested Aug. 2 on State Street on two outstanding warrants.

One of the warrants, out of Ellsworth District Court, charged him with failure to appear in court for a charge of unpaid restitution on an earlier charge. The other warrant was out of Penobscot County and charged him with an unpaid fine from a previous operating after suspension conviction.

Steve Lavoix, 61, of Ellsworth was arrested Aug. 4 on Friendship Way on eight outstanding warrants.

Alfred J. McCoy, 56, of Ellsworth, criminal trespass on Friendship Way Aug. 5. Police said McCoy returned to a location he was earlier warned not to return to.

Dwight Norwood, 53, of Ellsworth, was arrested Aug. 7 on State Street on a warrant out of York County.

Summonses

Michael Clark, 22, of Ellsworth, operating an unregistered vehicle on Water Street July 31.

Michael Gaytan, 28, of Ellsworth, operating without a license on High Street July 31. Gaytan was warned by police “not to drive again until he is licensed to do so.”

Rachelle Potter, 41, of Hancock, operating after suspension on High Street Aug. 4.

Taylor White, 22, of Ellsworth, operating without a license on High Street Aug. 4.

Traffic violations

Cameron B. Warren, 20, of Naples, Fla., operating after suspension (failure to pay fines) on High Street Aug. 3. Police said Warren had suspended licenses in both Maine and Florida.

Matte S. Smullen, 35, of Ellsworth, changing course of travel when unsafe on High Street Aug. 5. Smullen also was ticketed for failing to provide proof of insurance.

Speeding tickets

Trevor S. Bowden, 23, of Bucksport, 44 mph in a 35-mph zone on High Street Aug. 2.

Janice F. Weaver, 63, of Sullivan, 49 mph in a 30-mph zone on E. Main Street Aug. 2.

Nicholas G. Goodrich, 17, of Ellsworth, 69 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bayside Road Aug. 3.

Amanda E. White, 31, of LaPorte, Texas, 39 mph in a 25-mph zone on High Street Aug. 4.

Burton D. Payson Jr., 59, of Surry, 46 mph in a 35-mph zone on Aug. 4 (street not listed). Payson also was ticketed for not having a front license plate.

Darrell S. Burns, 40, of Surry, 36 mph in a 25-mph zone on Route 172 Aug. 5. Burns also was ticketed for being an operator in possession of an open alcoholic beverage container on a public way.

Joshua W. Worden, 26, of Southwest Harbor, 52 mph in a 30-mph zone on Route 1 Aug. 6.

Kimberly M. Haller, 54, of Swan’s Island, 49 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bayside Road Aug. 7.