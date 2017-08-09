Driver charged with leaving scene of crash

ELLSWORTH — A Trenton man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in which police said he was at fault and another driver had to be taken to the hospital.

Malcolm H. Dow, 52, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

Police said Dow was driving north on Water Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in his 2004 Ford SUV. After cresting the hill between Washington and Deane streets, he for some reason crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic.

In doing so he hit a 2011 GMC pickup truck driven by Mary Pert, 55, of Franklin. She was taken by County Ambulance to the hospital for a complaint of chest pain.

Her passenger, 61-year-old Billy Pert, was not hurt.

The impact of that crash pushed the Pert vehicle back onto the curb. Dow’s vehicle then hit a second vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven by 33-year-old Sean Lucey of Bar Harbor. Lucey was not hurt in the collision.

Dow’s SUV and the Perts’ truck both had to be towed due to the amount of damage, while Lucey’s truck had only minor damage.

Deputy Travis Frost was called to the scene to help find Dow, who allegedly fled from the scene after the crash occurred. After Frost arrived and searched the area, Dow was located and brought back to the scene, then arrested and charged.

Officer Bart Tokas was the responding Ellsworth officer. It marked the second crash he covered on Water Street in less than an hour on Sunday.

The first crash happened at around 2:40 p.m. near Mike’s Country Store. Patrick Shea, 58, of Clifton, was parked in his 2017 Dodge pickup truck facing north while 66-year-old Joyce Kuzmam of Surry was heading in the same direction in her 2012 Nissan four-door.

Shea opened the driver’s-side door to get out of his truck just as Kuzmam went by, and the mirror on her car hit his door. The impact knocked the mirror off the Nissan.

Police estimated damage to Shea’s truck at $50 while mirror on Kuzmam’s car was estimated to cost $800. There were no reports of injury.