Hancock County divorces

The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:

Lewis J. Hopkins, Southwest Harbor and Carolyn R. Hopkins, Southwest Harbor. Married Dec. 6, 1980, at Ellsworth.

Joanne E. Hopkins, Hancock and Hoyt H. Hopkins, Hancock. Married Aug. 16, 1983, at Ellsworth.

Katrina A. Norwood, Bucksport and Ralph E. Norwood, Bucksport. Married Aug. 21, 1982, at Orland.

Amy Baird, Blue Hill and Jesse Wessel, Blue Hill. Married June 9, 2012, at Blue Hill.

Ami E. Goodrich, Machias and Ronald G. Goodrich, Trenton. Married April 18, 2005, at Ellsworth. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Ami Goodrich for three minor children.

Jordan Carl Goodwin, Trenton and Jessica Lynn Goodwin, Trenton. Married Sept. 18, 2014, at Kennebunkport. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Jessica L. Goodwin for two minor children.

Dwayne S. Overlock, Ellsworth and Lisa R. Overlock, Surry. Married June 4, 1988, at Sedgwick.

Kristen M. French, Bucksport and George M. French, Penobscot. Married June 26, 2010, at Surry.

Lawrence W. Kenney, Trenton and Kristie M. Kenney, Augusta. Married Aug. 28, 2014, at Augusta.

Paul D. Gamble, Gouldsboro and Jennifer A. Gamble, Gouldsboro. Married Nov. 19, 2011, at Stockton Springs.

Morghan L. Hendsbee, Dedham and Christopher A. Hendsbee, Glenburn. Married Oct. 17, 2010, at Glenburn. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Morghan Hendsbee for two minor children.

Lanie L. Emery, Bucksport and Jason M. Emery, Bucksport. Married Sept. 10, 2006, at West Greenwich, R.I. Shared parental rights, primary residence with both parties for two minor children.

Scott C. Sherry, Great Pond and Aleta L. Jenkins, Township 34 MD. Married, Aug. 8, 2000, at Belfast.

James A. Thompson, Bar Harbor and Samantha M. Hall, Saco. Married May 31, 2011, at Saco.

Christopher E. Williams, Otis and Rebecca Williams, Otis. Married March 10, 2007, at Ellsworth. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Rebecca Williams for one minor child.

Jessica Lynn Smith, Gouldsboro and Justin Alan Smith, Bradley. Married Nov. 30, 2005, at Otis. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Justin A. Smith for four minor children.

Kevin M. Foster, Dedham and Adrian Foster, Dedham. Married Jan. 24, 2009, at Bangor. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Adrian Foster for three minor children.

Ann M. Belanger, Holden and Marc A. Belanger, Bucksport. Married July 2, 1988, at Ashland.