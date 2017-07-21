The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:

Jennifer M. Phelps, Ellsworth and Philip A. Phelps, Mount Desert. Married March 20, 1998, at Bar Harbor. Sole parental rights granted to Philip Phelps for one minor child.

Timothy R. Walls, Blue Hill and Nicolette Walls, Blue Hill. Married Sept. 21, 2008, at Penobscot. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Timothy Walls for one minor child.

Jennifer L. Noonan, Bucksport and Michael F. Noonan, Bucksport. Married May 6, 1995, at Bucksport. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Jennifer Noonan for one minor child.

David D. Dewitt, Eastbrook and Lisa L. Dewitt, Franklin. Married April 28, 2007, at Eastbrook.

Brian M. White, Ellsworth and Lisa C. White, Dover. Married Oct. 6, 1990, at Portsmouth, N.H.

Mark A. Johnston, Wayzata, Minn. and Melinda E. Boumans, Gouldsboro. Married Aug. 4, 2011, at New York, N.Y.

Rachel A. Murphy, Hancock and Dustin R. Murphy, Clifton. Married May 29, 2014, at Charles Town, W.Va., Shared parental rights, primary residence with Rachel Murphy for two minor children.

Deborah T. Kulisch, Castine and Brandon M. Duffel, Abington, Mass., Married Aug. 6, 2005, at Silver Lake, Calif. Shared parental rights, primary residence with both parties for two minor children.

Emily L. Dickens, Eastbrook and Peter A. Jordan Waltham. Married May 31, 2001, at Waltham. Shared parental rights, primary residence with both parties for two minor children.

William Matthew McFarland, Bar Harbor and Alexandra Ertl McFarland, Anchorage, Alaska. Married Sept. 16, 2006, at Bar Harbor.

Sarah M. Murphy, Lamoine and Tyler W. Murphy, Prospect Harbor. Married Dec. 13, 2013, at Southwest Harbor.

Sarah M. Pinkham, Trenton and James E. Pinkham, Trenton. Married May 28, 2015, at Bedford, Vt.

Mark J. Stiles, Bucksport and Jennifer L. Stiles, Bucksport. Married Aug. 18, 2013, at Bucksport.

James N. Logan, Hancock and Angela M. Logan, location unknown. Married June 29, 2002, at Hancock. Shared parental rights, primary residence with both parties for one minor child.

Jocelyn A. Trenholm, Ellsworth and Daniel M. Trenholm, Ellsworth. Married May 6, 2006, at Otis. Shared parental rights, primary residence with both parties for one minor child.

Kiana M. Baranowski, Bar Harbor and John E. Baranowski, Bar Harbor. Married Sept. 21, 2003, at Bar Harbor. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Kiana Baranowski for one minor child.

Jodi Louise Sawyer, Ellsworth and Thomas J. Sawyer, Ellsworth. Married Aug. 4, 2005, at Boothbay Harbor.

Michael A. Miller, Southwest Harbor and Kelly D, Miller, Charleston, S.C. Married Feb. 4, 2007, at Las Vegas, Nev. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Michael Miller for one minor child.

Jacqueline J. Ranco, Trenton and Leslie J. Ranco, Trenton. Married Oct. 5, 1991, at Bar Harbor.

Gordon S. Campbell, Bernard and Renn R. Campbell, Tremont. Married June 17, 2006, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Alyssa B. Allen, Kittery and Simeon M. Allen, Blue Hill. Married Sept. 8, 2012, at Blue Hill.

Brynn M. McAllian, Surry and Joshua J. McAllian, Ellsworth. Married Jan. 23, 2014, at Clearwater, Fla. Sole parental rights granted to Brynn McAllian for one minor child.

Nicholas C. Norwood, Bar Harbor and Sarah A. Norwood, Bar Harbor. Married April 21, 2010, at Mount Desert.

Danielle L. Chandler, Sorrento and Donald E. Chandler, Warren. Married June 18, 2005, at Bangor.

Daniel A. Hurley, Franklin and Sally A. McKinnon, Bangor. Married May 14, 2016, at Franklin.

Keleen C.S. Watson, Damariscotta and Nile W. Lorence, Edgecomb. Married May 4, 2014, at Boothbay Harbor.

Nicole M. Callejas, Ellsworth and Gerber A. Callejas, location not provided. Married March 10, 2011, at West Palm Beach, Fla.,

Clarence J. Boudreau Jr., Dedham and Shannon L. Eastman-Boudr, Dedham. Married March 18, 2005, at Las Vegas, Nev.

Craig N. Valle, Stonington and Janet Valle, Marlboro, N.Y. Married Oct. 7, 1995, at The Bronx, N.Y.

Kelly L. Frye, Orland and Troy W. Frye, Franklin. Married May 18, 1991, at Orland.

Katie Lee Elkins, Ellsworth and Anthony Scott Elkins, Portland. Married Sept. 5, 2013, at Ellsworth.

Monique L. Thibault, Gouldsboro and Jared A. Sandstrom, Gouldsboro. Married Dec. 13, 2014, at Gouldsboro.

Clifford E. Jackson, Bucksport and Sara I. Jackson, Bucksport. Married Sept. 9, 2009, at Sandy Point.

John C. Flynn, Bass Harbor and Christina A. Flynn, Peoria, Ill. Married July 3, 2015, at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Keron N. Nelson, Bar Harbor and Jason A. Robertson, Howland. Married Aug. 27, 2012, at Stockton Springs.

Annamaria Whalen, Ellsworth and Jamie Lee Whalen, Sorrento. Married Oct. 31, 1997, at Bath.

Linda R. Jordan and Carlton L. Jordan Jr., Ellsworth. Married April 14, 2008, at Milbridge.

David E. Dennison, Lamoine and Edna L. Dennison, Summerfield, Fla. Married Dec. 20, 2014, at Lamoine.

Marcia S. Barker, Orland and Brian E. Barker, Orland. Married Sept. 21, 1984, at Stockton Springs.

Lucille Star Unger, Amherst and Timothy Neilsen Unger, Amherst. Married Aug. 31, 2002, at Grand Rapids, Mich.

Tara L. Russell, Bar Harbor and Donald Hare, Weston, Fla. Married Aug. 27, 1987, at Key West, Fla.

Leta M. Young, Ellsworth and Jeffery E. Young, Gouldsboro. Married June 30, 2016, at Poland.

Mary-Carol A. Griffin, Bar Harbor and Karl R. Griffin Jr., Bar Harbor. Married April 30, 1968, at Lawton, Okla.

Dale F. McCafferty, Franklin and Ann C. McCafferty, Ellsworth. Married Aug. 8, 1981, at Bar Harbor.