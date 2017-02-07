The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:

William N. Stevenson, Orland, and Jody L. Stevenson, Orland. Married June 28, 1997, at Bangor. Shared parental right, primary residence with both parties for two minor children.

Marian F. Benner, Dedham, and Charles W. Benner, Eddington. Married Oct. 4, 1988, at Wailea, Hawaii.

Richard Closson, Mount Desert, and Patricia R. Closson, Seal Cove. Married May 24, 1986, at Southwest Harbor.

Belinda Jo Hunter, Sedgwick, and Clayton Scott Raney, Sedgwick. Married May 23, 1998, at Manhattan, Kan.

Dorothy A. Perkins, Bucksport, and Colby A. Perkins, Belfast. Married Sept. 17, 2005, at Danforth.

Leah Mathis, Hancock, and Ralph Mathis, Hancock. Married April 7, 1998, at Ellsworth. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Leah Mathis for three minor children.

Stephanie A. Roberts, Hancock, and Timothy L. Roberts, Franklin. Married April 28, 2011, at Hancock. Shared parental rights, primary residence with both parties for one minor child.

Davis Forrester Taylor, Bar Harbor, and Alyssa Marie Mack, Denver, Colo. Married Oct. 2, 2010, at Bar Harbor.

Timothy J. Adelmann, Bar Harbor, and Jane P. Adelmann, Bar Harbor. Married Sept. 27, 1990, at Fairbanks, Alaska.

Terry Eugene Paulos, Bernard, and Julie Ann Frugoli. Married Aug. 15, 2015, at Kona, Hawaii.

John J. Szwec, Ellsworth, and Heather J. Szwec, Ellsworth. Married Aug. 26, 2012, at Lamoine. Shared parental rights, primary residence with both parties for two minor children.

Rebecca Lebel, Brooksville, and Richard Lebel, Brooksville. Married Aug. 16, 1997, at Penobscot. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Richard Lebel for two minor children.

Melanie Corcoran, Seal Cove, and Matthew Corcoran, Ellsworth. Married April 24, 2004, at Hancock. Shared parental rights, primary residence with both parties for three minor children.

Kristin A. McKee, Seal Cove, and Michael M. McKee, Seal Cover, Hancock. Married June 4, 2015, at Bar Harbor. Shared parental rights, primary residence with Kristin McKee for one minor child.

Robert William Pieczarka, Bar Harbor, and Elizabeth Anne Pieczarka, Hampton, Va. Married, Aug. 8, 2011, at Bar Harbor.