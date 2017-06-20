Crash at Cadillac Mountain Sports

ELLSWORTH — No major injuries were reported in a two-car crash in front of Cadillac Mountain Sports on High Street in Ellsworth Monday afternoon.

Complete information about the crash was not available from police on Tuesday morning, but Police Chief Glenn Moshier said a 2-year-old child in one of the cars was taken to the hospital for evaluation because there was concern about a possible concussion.

Ellsworth police and firefighters responded to the crash, which limited the road to two instead of four lanes for a time, as did County Ambulance.